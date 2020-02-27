PLTM Weekly: Expect Modest Upside In March

Against this, our March-20 forecast for PLTM is at $9.90 per share.

The seasonality of NYMEX platinum prices is not really friendly in March.

However, we believe that PLTM could enjoy some modest upside in March, driven by the rising correlation of platinum with gold.

Platinum has performed the worst among the precious metals space so far in February, which we attribute to weaker fundamental dynamics.

PLTM reached a high of $10.00 per share on February 19, missing our too generous Feb-20 target of $10.30 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lens of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Given its stretched spec positioning, it is not a surprise that platinum struggled the most this month.

However, we believe that PLTM could enjoy some modest upside in March, in so far as the rising correlation of platinum with gold suggests that platinum increasingly behaves like a safe-haven. Given its attractive valuation, platinum could enjoy some safe-haven bids, which would push PLTM higher. That said, we contend that seasonality is not very friendly in the last month of Q1.

Against this, our March-20 forecast for PLTM is at $9.90 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, and is more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed marginally their net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to February 18, marking the third straight week of spec selling. The NYMEX platinum spot price rallied by 1.7% over February 11-18.

Because platinum’s spec positioning is heavily long, the risk of a further unwinding cannot be ruled out. The net spec length is at 60% of open interest, which is quite close to its historical high of 74% of OI.

That said, the rising correlation of platinum and gold suggests that platinum increasingly behaves like a safe-haven. In this regard, platinum could enjoy some speculative buying pressure in response to the steep decline in long-term US real yields. The 30-year US TIPS yield is at its lowest since 2013.

Implications for PLTM: Should the speculative community view platinum as an alternative and attractive safe-haven, platinum could be bid. This would, therefore, be positive for PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold platinum at a pace of 5 koz in the week to February 21, marking the second straight week of ETF liquidation. The NYMEX platinum spot price edged 0.4% higher over February 14-21.

ETF investors have left their platinum ETF holdings broadly unchanged so far this year, after a substantial buying of ~1 million oz in 2019.

This could suggest that the market is now awaiting clearer signals that the NYMEX platinum price is in an uptrend before asserting more upside exposure to platinum.

In our view, platinum is an attractive safe-haven asset, much cheaper than gold, which could perform well in the longer term.

Implications for PLTM: We expect healthy ETF demand for platinum in 2020, though smaller than last year, which should nevertheless be supportive of the NYMEX platinum price and thus PLTM this year.

A deeper look at seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The box plot is an elegant and convenient visual representation to analyze seasonal patterns. This shows the high, the low, and the median of monthly returns of NYMEX platinum over 2002-2019.

While platinum tends to perform well in January and February (the median is positive), it tends to perform negatively in March (the median is negative). In addition, the volatility on the downside is greater.

Implications for PLTM: The box plot of monthly returns of NYMEX platinum over 2002-2019 makes us somewhat cautious for March. We expect only modest upside in PLTM in March.

Closing thoughts

Our Feb-20 target of $10.30 per share for PLTM proved too generous. We attribute the recent weakness in platinum prices to weak fundamental dynamics.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the correlation of platinum with gold is rising, suggesting that platinum behaves increasingly like gold. If sustained, platinum could receive some safe-haven bids.

For March, we expect only modest upside for PLTM, due to 1) platinum’s stretched spec positioning, 2) weak seasonal patterns, and 3) inherently weak fundamental dynamics reinforced by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Our Mar-20 target for PLTM is at $9.90 per share.

