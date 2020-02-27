Turkcell Remains A Good House In A Very Unpopular Neighborhood

Turkcell shares still look substantially undervalued, but that's largely moot unless and until sentiment on Turkey as a whole improves.

Turkcell's market-leading 4.5G service offerings can continue to support higher-margin revenue growth in the coming years, and a greater focus on business customers could prove more worthwhile than currently expected.

Not only is emerging market telco a largely out-of-favor sector, but Turkcell (TKC) also continues to be hurt by the relative unpopularity of Turkey as an investment destination. I’ve discussed the many and varied issues with Turkey in prior articles and I won’t rehash that here other than to say that there remain substantial valid concerns about the health of Turkey’s economy and the quality of the government. Even so, Turkcell continues to execute well, with strong performance in the consumer post-paid and fiber businesses.

Turkcell still looks undervalued to me, but it also still looks like a potential value trap unless and until the situation in Turkey improves. Positive ongoing execution will certainly help sentiment, and the dividend outlook is likewise good, but even if Turkcell is one of the best options in Turkey today, that’s only worth so much.

A Small Beat Against Higher Expectations

Sell-side expectations for Turkcell rose throughout the year, but the company still managed a small beat in the fourth quarter, and management’s guidance for 2020 was slightly above expectations at the midpoint. All told, the business didn’t offer much in the way of surprises, which is fine given the positive ongoing trends in the business.

Revenue rose almost 19% (in Turkish lira), with revenue in the core Turkish operations up 21%. International revenue was up 33%, but driven by currency as the Ukraine operations saw 10% local currency revenue growth and the Belarus business saw 3% growth. Paycell continues to grow nicely (up 78%), but is a tiny business, while the consumer finance business saw a 19% revenue decline on a 43% decline in the loan portfolio.

Gross margin declined 170bp, but EBITDA rose 23% on much lower marketing spending (down 23%), beating expectations by 1%. EBITDA in the Turkish operations rose 33%, with margin improving almost four points, while EBITDA from the international operations declined slightly.

While net debt increased slightly on a sequential basis, the trailing EBITDA/net debt ratio of just under 1.0 is not problematic. For the year, free cash flow came in almost exactly in line with my expectation, with a solid 12% FCF margin.

Guidance for the dividend was wide, with management mentioning a potential payout of 50% to 80%. On a more positive note, the bottom of that range would still support a roughly 5% yield, so I don’t see much to complain about here.

Staying Ahead Of Inflation And Improving The Mix In Turkey

I believe Turkcell’s Turkish mobile operations continue to perform well. While overall subs (excluding M2M) declined more than 3% versus roughly flat performance at Vodafone (VOD), Turkcell saw its postpaid subs increase almost 9% (outperforming Vodafone slightly).

Turning to the ARPU numbers highlights why that’s a good thing. Overall ARPU rose 22% (versus 12% at Vodafone’s Turkish business), with 20% growth in post-paid ARPU (which is almost one-third higher than Vodafone’s post-paid); Turkcell’s postpaid ARPU is now more than 3.5 times as large as the prepaid business. Simply put, the postpaid business is so much more profitable for Turkcell that it makes sense to continue driving subscribers toward postpaid arrangements, even if there is a cost to overall sub numbers.

All told, Turkcell’s mobile business looks to be in good shape. Churn was down on an adjusted basis, and consumer satisfaction metrics (like net promoter score) remain high. Turkcell also continues to see good results in its mobile services, including its PayCell mobile payments business.

Looking at fixed-line metrics, Turkcell saw 7% growth in fiber subs and 17% growth in IPTV subs. Vodafone continues to outperform Turkcell here (subs were up close to 19%), but this business remains a work in progress for Turkcell.

The Outlook

As I said in my last update on Turkcell, I’m not really sold on management’s decision to pursue growth in its corporate/business segment. Thinking about it more since then, I can at least understand why management is doing this – relative to the consumer mobile business, it’s lower-hanging fruit, and there is likely worthwhile growth potential in service areas like data centers.

On the consumer side, Turkcell will continue to advance its “4.5G” mobile service, including a controlled launch/rollout of 5G services, but there’s not a lot that I think management can do to really goose this business along further. Turkcell is quite competitive with Vodafone (and Turk Telecom (OTC:TRKNY)) and I’m not sure there’s much for them to do that they’re not already doing. Similarly, while I do think Turkcell could improve its fixed-line business (fiber and related over-the-top services), that too will require meaningful capital investments.

Not much changes in terms of my modeling – Q4 revenue was within 0.2% of my estimate and full-year FCF was within 0.03%, so I’d have to say the business is performing as I expected. Likewise, management’s guidance was consistent with its capital markets day targets laid out in November. Moving forward a year in my model does shift my long-term revenue growth number to around 8%, with a slightly higher growth rate for FCF.

The Bottom Line

Turkcell continues to look substantially undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, with a low-to-mid-teens prospective annualized return. Most of the ownership turbulence is gone now, and management (both prior and current) has simplified and improved the base business, but that’s not really reflected in the share price. Unfortunately, the macro concerns about Turkey aren’t going away anytime soon (and if they do, it will likely involve a turbulent shock to the market/country), and that makes this a tough stock to recommend for all but the very patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.