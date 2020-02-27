Ternium Hammered On Risk Aversion And Economic Uncertainty

I won't try to call a bottom, but I believe Ternium is trading too cheaply unless you expect the coronavirus to really hammer global economic growth.

Ternium’s (TX) performance since my last update has not been good, with the shares down about 17%. That’s better than the performance of steel peers like ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor (NUE), and Steel Dynamics (STLD), but “less bad” is only worth so much. Honestly, I found the reaction to the company’s fourth quarter miss relatively restrained, but now there are a lot of worries about what the coronavirus may mean for a number of economies, and that’s on top of what was already a lot of uncertainty about the outlook for Mexico in 2020.

I still like the long-term value proposition here, but buying into sharp market declines often feels like playing chicken with a freight train. Ternium remains a well-run steel company with above-average profitability and exposure to attractive markets, but this is not a good stock for nervous investors.

Weaker Q4 Results On Higher Costs

Although Ternium did basically okay on the top line in the fourth quarter (shipments were a little better than expected, driving a 1% beat), higher operating costs nailed the EBITDA line, driving a roughly 11% miss versus sell-side expectations. Free cash flow was almost exactly in line with my expectation (0.5% better), though, so that does mitigate some of the EBITDA-related disappointment.

Revenue fell 15% year over year and 7% quarter over quarter, with Mexico down 17% and 10%, Southern (Argentina) down 6% and up 9%, and “Other” (Brazil and Colombia, mostly) down 16% and 7%. The mining business was up strongly yoy, but down qoq on weaker prices.

Within the Mexican business, steel volume rose 1% yoy on a very easy comp (down 13%) and declined 5% sequentially as the company continues to see weak domestic construction activity and slower auto volumes. Price was likewise weak, falling 18% yoy and 5% qoq, largely matching the recent results from Nucor and Steel Dynamics (Mexican steel prices often lag U.S. trends by about a quarter).

The Southern business saw modest volume declines (down 4% yoy and qoq) from a low base, with pricing down 2% yoy and up 14% qoq. In “Other”, volume declined modestly (down 5% yoy and 4% qoq), with pricing down 11% and 4%. In mining, volume improved 7% yoy and 1% qoq, with pricing up 30% yoy and down 12%.

Turning to margins, Ternium saw higher than expected cash costs, as cash COGS per ton declined only 5% yoy and rose 2% qoq. EBITDA fell 49% yoy and 31% qoq, with steel EBITDA down 43% yoy and 31% qoq, and down 42% yoy and 28% qoq on a per-ton basis. At around $76/t, Ternium’s steel profitability is still strong (below Steel Dynamics, but above Nucor’s $71). It should be noted, too, that this was the worst EBITDA/ton number in about five years.

Even with a disappointing EBITDA number to end the year, cash flow was solid relative to my expectations. What’s more, the net debt position is fine relative to EBITDA (less than 1.0x on a trailing basis). Management proposed a dividend of $1.20/share, the first year in a while without a hike, and management’s explanation was not particularly strong. At the risk of speaking for them, I think there’s room to raise the dividend, but they’re holding back to see what happens with their end-markets and investment opportunities.

What Will 2020 Hold?

While management didn’t have much to say regarding the potential impact of the coronavirus, this is still a developing situation and nobody really knows where it will go from here. A serious outbreak in Mexico would not be a positive development vis a vis the construction sector and could conceivably divert government funds that would otherwise go toward construction and infrastructure projects. For my part, I think the bigger risk is just to overall business activity, business confidence, and investment decisions.

The coronavirus adds doubt and uncertainty to an already-challenging macro environment. Mexico’s construction sector probably shrank somewhere between the mid- and “low high” single-digits in 2020, and construction is a key end-market for most steel companies (although Ternium doesn’t produce a lot of long steel products). Management’s comments on the 2020 outlook for Mexico were basically in line with my outlook and expectations – a recovery in private sector investments in construction, but a lot of caution on government spending. At this point, I’m modeling with a low single-digit (1% to 2%) construction growth number in mind.

Outside of Mexico, the modeling doesn’t get any easier. Lower raw material costs and the depreciation of the real should help improve the profitability of steel exports from Brazil, and Brazil itself is looking better for 2020 and 2021 as the long-awaited recovery begins. Management indicated some interest in exploring downstream capacity investments in Brazil, but we’ll see what becomes of that.

The outlook is also pretty positive for Colombia, and Ternium should start to benefit from recent capacity investments in that country. In Argentina, though, the outlook is still quite challenging as that country tries to dig itself out of some serious economic issues.

The Outlook

I continue to like Ternium as a fundamentally well-run steel company with strong leverage to growing auto production in Mexico, as well as growth opportunities in markets like Brazil and Colombia. I also like what has historically been a pretty disciplined track record with respect to M&A and capital investments; management made it clear that they’re considering new investment opportunities, but I don’t think they’re going to do anything irresponsible with respect to capacity additions. One obvious (or obvious to me) opportunity would be to add more downstream capacity and/or some long product production capacity.

I’ve trimmed back my 2020 numbers a bit, but I was already below-Street, so the changes aren’t particularly large. Moving the model a year forward, my long-term revenue growth outlook moves to about 2%, with FCF growth of around 3% on a long-term average FCF margin only slightly higher than the trailing decade (despite an improving mix and meaningful cost efficiency/productivity improvements in recent years).

The Bottom Line

Ternium looks meaningfully undervalued below $20 on a DCF basis, with a mid-teens prospective return. Likewise on EBITDA (using a 4x forward multiple) and ROE (using a 9% estimate). Another year of weaker results in Mexico is certainly a threat, but I think a lot of that risk is getting scrubbed out in this sell-off. Likewise, I think the company has seen the worst for steel prices, but the coronavirus outbreak could prove to be a body-blow to global economic growth that sends global steel prices down again in the near term. All in all, I believe this is a good name to consider, albeit one with above-average risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.