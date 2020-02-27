FLSP: If You're Truly Looking For Alpha, Look At Long-Short ETFs

Looking at FLSP's current positioning, I believe it is poised to deliver positive returns regardless of how the equity, bond, or stock market move over the coming year.

While managers have high discretion, their picks are based on time-tested strategies including value, momentum, quality, and carry.

The fund is extremely unique in that it has long and short positions in not only individual stocks, but also bonds, commodities, and currencies.

I keep a close eye on recent ETF launches to see not only what new opportunities are available to investors but also what strategies the 'sell-side' believes investors want. To be blunt, I've been disappointed for a while as most "new" ETFs are essentially copies of older and more popular ETFs (i.e "small-cap value", ESG, or sector-oriented). Few seem to be focused on delivering a new un-tapped source of alpha.

That is until I came across Franklin Templeton's "Systematic Style Premia" ETF which trades under the ticker (FLSP) and was launched earlier this week. The fund's strategy is very unique and seeks to deliver positive returns while having no significant correlation to any asset classes. Quite frankly, its strategy is probably as close to that of a hedge-fund (that is actually hedged) that investors can find on the public market.

FLSP's All-Encompassing Strategy

FLSP's strategy has two major components: "Bottom-Up" long-short equity, and "Top-Down" risk premia. The bottom-up component focusing on going long companies with solid fundamentals and short those with poor fundamentals. The top-down component focusing on going long asset classes with supportive fundamentals and short those without. This includes positions in commodities, fixed-income, equity indices, and currencies.

The ETF is actively managed which gives its managers high discretion in picking long and short positions. As explained in its prospectus, the "bottom-up" component looks for companies with the following characteristics:

• Quality – Quality strategies favor investments that exhibit relatively higher quality characteristics. Examples of quality measures include return on equity, earnings variability, cash return on assets and leverage. • Value – For the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, the value factor is used to identify cheapness by using earnings, book value, sales and cash flow ratios relative to market capitalization, and enterprise value compared against a peer group. For purposes of the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, examples of value measures include earnings yield; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to enterprise value; and dividend yield. • Momentum – For the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, the momentum factor is used to identify investment trends by looking at historical price movements that are believed to persist and forward-looking information from analyst estimates. For purposes of the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, examples of momentum measures include 12-month return with the most recent month removed (simple price momentum) and analyst earnings-per-share forecasts for growth acceleration

These three stock-picking strategies are academically studied and have generally stood the test of time in their ability to generate alpha. A few companies that the fund owns long today include (in order of highest weighting):

CSL Limited (OTCPK:CMXHF) - A High-Momentum Biotech stock

Intel Corp (INTC) - An arguably undervalued technology giant

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - A High-Quality biopharmaceutical company

Current equity shorts include (in order of most negative weight):

Netflix (NFLX) - Which has surprisingly poor financial health and is very overvalued.

AMSL Holding (OTCPK:ASMLF) - A very expensive European semiconductor company

General Electric (GE) - Which has abysmal quality

Obviously, those are my opinions (which are backed by financial data) and I'm sure many readers will disagree. That said, it is great to see an actively managed ETF where I fully-agree with its most significant long and short positions. At least, I believe it is clear that the managers are using their three stated stock-picking strategies.

The ETFs Top-Down component is a bit more subjective than its long-short equity component since it ranges across asset classes as opposed to individual companies. That said, the three major categories are similar to "carry" being swapped out for quality. Borrowing from its prospectus, this is detailed below:

Carry – An asset’s “carry” is its expected return assuming market conditions, including its price, stay the same. Carry strategies favor investments with higher yields over those with lower yields, seeking to capture the tendency for higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets. The investment manager seeks to take long positions in high-yielding assets and sell or take short positions in low-yielding assets. An example of carry measures includes selecting currencies and bonds based on interest rates.

Put simply, "carry" means to give currencies and bonds with higher yield more weight and to look for commodities trading in a state of backwardation where roll-yield can be generated.

The "top-down" component is a bit more complex and, looking through the ETFs current positions, it seems that it generally focuses on staying neutral to any particular asset class and instead focusing on pairs-trades (i.e long gold/silver ratio, wheat/soybean ratio, or Italian BTP/German Bund).

FLSP's Asset Allocation and Leverage Today

Because the fund is market-neutral and extremely hedged, its managers can use very high leverage without significantly increasing risk to investors. This is primarily through its many futures and swaps derivative positions.

I went through the fund's current holdings and made a table of its current long and short positions. Take a look below:

Note, FX positions are excluded since they're not technically assets so would have misleading weights.

(FLSP Holdings)

These can be combined to find the more-important net-positions:

(FLSP Holdings)

As you can see, when you add longs and shorts together you end with very low net exposure to any particular asset class. The fund has slightly higher economic exposure as seen by its net short bond and net long equity positioning, but it is nearly market-neutral.

Though the fund has only been in business for a month, we can see how its exposure translates into price-action below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund's price fell slightly during the market-mayhem earlier this week, but far less than did the S&P 500 and other equities. We can also see that its returns look to be quite a bit less volatile than the markets.

The Need for Market-Neutral Investing Today

Recent volatility in equity markets serves as a reminder that, contrary to popular opinion, stocks do not always go up. They may slowly rise like an escalator but rapidly drop like an elevator. With U.S equity valuations the second-highest they've been over the past 150 years (since they were first tracked) and the stocks being in one of the longest bull markets in history, the "big top" is likely coming soon.

Countless historical instances tell us that when these tops are made and recessions subsequently occur, stocks usually fall 30-70%. You could go for bonds as safe-haven, but then you'll be stuck with an awful 1-2% return where you'll lose purchasing power after inflation. There is also gold, but gold is volatile and most investors do not want to put all of their eggs in one basket.

You could also short the market, but that could be deadly if a 1999-2000 "blow-off top" occurs and it is very difficult to call tops and bottoms as is necessary for shorting in significant size.

So, that leaves long-short "market neutral" type strategies that seek to deliver pure-alpha (i.e positive uncorrelated returns) as one of the best alternatives. In general, such strategies are off-limits to the majority of investors since they are usually only pursued by hedge-funds. While hedge-funds tend to deliver strong alpha in bear markets, they're only available to accredited investors and "2 and 20" fee pricing usually takes most of that alpha. Fortunately, FLSP is publicly traded and has an expense ratio of 65 bps which is low for being a cross-asset actively managed strategy.

There are quite a few other ETFs that hold both long and short equity positions, but almost all of them maintain pretty high net market exposure and very few ventures out of equity into commodities, bonds, and FX.

It is early to say how FLSP will perform, but I believe in the efficacy of its strategy and believe that it will generate alpha. As market volatility increases so too does rational price-discovery I believe that FLSP will be a winner. It is not a great ETF if you're extremely bullish nor extremely bearish, but if you're not sure where the markets going and want to stay invested, it looks like a great option. I believe "FLSP" is a "buy", but would change my mind if its beta to the S&P 500 rises above 0.4 or below -0.4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLSP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.