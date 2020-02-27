Red Eléctrica Corporación's (RDEIF) CEO Roberto García Merino on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTC:RDEIF) Full Year 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 6:30 AM ET

[Foreign Language] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We're now ready to begin our presentation on the Results for 2019. I'd like to welcome you all. Thank you for attending in person as well as those of you watching via the webcast. Today, we're joined by the company's CEO, that's Roberto García Merino; and by Teresa Quirós, she's our CFO, of course.

To begin then, our CFO, will be giving a presentation on our financial results for 2019 financial year. After that, our CEO will add some brief comments about our compliance with our objectives in our 2014 to 2019 plan as well as the progress that we're making with regard to the current plan for 2018 to 2022 strategic plan. At the end of the presentation, we'll also have time to answer any questions that you have. So a bit of a Q&A session.

Now, I'd like to turn the presentation over to our CFO, Teresa Quirós.

Teresa Quirós

So hello, everyone. Welcome here to our headquarters, and thank you for joining us again this year to, first, report to you our 2019 financial results. Let me start off by taking you through the significant milestones from 2019. After that, I will go through the significant events that took place. 2019 was a very busy year, an intense year, full of milestones, full of significant events. It was a very important year for Red Eléctrica. We – as a transmission company and system operator, the company had to take on major challenges so that we can promote the energy transition in our country. We also made a lot of progress in the electrical infrastructure business.

Internationally, we established our basis to initiate activities in Brazil, and we achieved a significant milestone in Red Eléctrica Sistemas de Telecoms business with the acquisition of Hispasat on the 3rd of October, almost 90%. As a result then, that was in October last year, we could incorporate the SEPI comparable in our fourth quarter financial statements. Future financial have transmitted investment level, which was a record figure, €1.87 billion, almost €400 million, €396.4 million of that figure corresponds to investment transmission activities in Spain. €226 million represent international investment, and €1.21 billion was the figure we invested in our telecoms activities. The net profit, I'm sure you've already seen it already, amounted to €718 million. That's up 1.9% on the profit figure from 2018 financial year. And it's in line with the growth target that we had set out in our 2018-2022 strategic plan.

On top of that, yesterday, our – on the 25th of February, the Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend that has to, of course, be approved by our general shareholders meeting. It's a final dividend of €0.7792 per share from the earnings of financial year 2019. So if you add that to the interim dividend that was paid in January of 2020, €0.2727 per share, I'm sure you can work with that yourself. But the final dividend then will lead us to a total dividend for the financial year of 2019 of 1.0 – €1.05 per share. That's up 7% as we agreed on.

So let me also talk about the milestones with regard to the portion of the energy transition. One is the transfer of the powers to Spain's National Markets and Competition Commission, CNMC, that's on the regulated activities. So now we have an independent regulator for the regulated activities in line with European law and in line with other countries. The second milestone was the approval of the new compensation methodology for electricity transformation for the 2020 to 2025 period as well as the compensation methodology for the electrical systems operator.

During 2019, a road map was drawn up for the energy transition in Spain, which will set out the way forward 2021 to 2030. In fact, with Spain's account ministers, the Spanish cabinet sent out its first draft version of that Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, NECP, to the European Commission. And just recently, a second draft version – an updated draft version of the NECP has been published, incorporated with regulations comments. Now that the road map has been designed, the 2021-2026 planning process has been launched. That's very important for this company. It will mean we can identify the investments that will have to be made in the transition grid in order to manage the major changes that are going to be taking place in the electricity sector. In our case, in regulators case, it will – it means that we will have visibility on investments over that period.

Turning to other key goals for us. You know that we – one of our goals is to help to configure that single European market. Now to do this, Red Eléctrica, working in collaboration with 7 other electricity transmission system operators, TSOs, has launched the European – we have launched the European energy balancing platform known as TERRE, T-E-R-R-E, that allows coordinated management to the European level, the balancing between electricity and generation market and demand after adjustments of the scheduled interchange market. This new multilateral platform will allow even more efficient management of the energy balance, and it will also contribute to reducing the final price of energy. At the same time as it optimizes the integration for renewable generation in Europe.

Let me carry on telling you about significant in 2019. As we all know, the energy transition includes the incorporation of a major proportion of renewable generation during the next 3 years in this context, and you also know that, I'm sure. Red Eléctrica and Spain is the company responsible for grid access and collection procedures for agents, all those procedures they have to complete, both for new facilities and for modifications affecting these possibilities. So we – in order to have made electronic management platform available to the user agents last year, they can use it to submit applications and for procedures. It's much simpler. It means it's more flexible. And the result of that, during 2019, access granted to 102 gigawatts of wind and PV solar generation.

We've also seen a significant step-change in terms of integration renewables with the connection of 6,456 megawatts of new renewable generation to the grid. That's a figure, which is much, much higher than the previous year. Integration of that component is that, essentially, we're talking about renewable wind and PV technologies has marked a record, an all-time record for Spain's electricity system. It's also contributing to delivery of the energy transition targets that have been set out in our Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan.

2019 was also a noteworthy year in terms of reduction of CO2 commission – emissions rather because for the second consecutive year, the rate that was achieved is approximately 60% emission-free generation. Red Eléctrica also and electricity infrastructure managed internationally. And as such, and I did mention this just a moment ago, we did take a firm step towards entering Brazil in 2019. It is Latin America's primary market in electricity transition – transmission sector. And we enter Brazil through an agreement, which was Grupo Energía de Bogotá, the Bogotá Energy Group for the joint acquisition in equal parts, 100% of the shares, in a Brazilian company, Argo Energía here. Now that's a company that's dedicated to management of high-voltage transmission grids. What will happen is then is we will be co-managing a grid consisting of 1,460 kilometers of circles in Brazil. Now that figure can be added to the 1,686 kilometers that the regulatory group is already managing through and the 1,729 kilometers managed in Chile. And we did talk to you, didn't we, about the acquisition of the 100% of the Carhuaquero-Moyobamba line in Peru for $205 million. So that's an expansion on that.

Additionally, Red Eléctrica has established its position as a global telecoms operator with the acquisition of 89.68% of the checkup of Hispasat for €933 million. Now with the fibre optics business in – we can put a – we've expanded our customer portfolio during 2019 for fifth consecutive year of growth. Finally, we did talk to you last year, didn't we, about our strategic plan. And I also want to reiterate the contribution that we're making to energy transition and telecoms through the conceptualization, incubation, acceleration of technology-based initiatives. This is all about creating a platform – a cross-cutting platform that will help us to promote the importance of technology, make it all available to companies. This technology component, we believe will be one that we'll be promoting from Red Eléctrica.

Let me talk about corporate governance now. At the meeting held yesterday, 25th of February, the Board of Directors agreed the appointment by adoption of Mrs. Beatriz Corredor Sierra as a Director of Red Eléctrica Corporación S.A. in the category of other external directors, in accordance with report issued by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, and also to appoint her as non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors and of the company. For the resignation of the previous Chairman, Jordi Sevilla Segura. Let me just congratulate Beatriz on her appointment, and I'm so sure that she will be successful in her office.

In May last year, in less than a year ago, remember, Mr. Roberto García Merino was appointed as the new CEO of the group. So I'm sure you do remember that. Also in the area of corporate governance, changes have been made to the Hispasat Board of Directors. The number of directors is now 13 instead of the 23 directors in the past. We have – also have a new CEO, outside of the company.

As a facilitated energy transition in Spain, Red Eléctrica is one of the companies that is spearheading commitment to green financing. In 2017, you may remember, Red Eléctrica was the very first company in the utility sector to transform. It wasn't – we didn't sign it. We transformed an €800 million syndicated loan into sustainable financing by adding ESG criteria to the interest rate. So following along the same lines, in October 2019, Red Eléctrica took another step forward by presenting its green financing framework. This is all about decreeing financial products that will allow support projects accelerating energy transition in Spain. Only 3 months after that, Red Eléctrica made its very first issuance of green bonds, €700 million in order to finance eligible projects within that same green framework. These initiatives are evidence of Red Electrica's strategic commitment to sustainability in this case, through responsible and transparent financial management.

Let me finish this section on corporate governance by talking about an ambitious project that we have been running throughout 2019. What we've been doing has been adapting our risk management model to the recommendations of the task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the TCFD.

So in-line with those recommendations, the company has analyzed the risks and opportunities associated with the modification of climate variables that could directly affect the electrical systems facilities reliability. Now this work is a major step forward with regard to adaptation to climate change, climate change adaptation to it is one of the relevant points that Red Eléctrica group has included in its commitment to combating climate change.

So, and in addition to publishing the results of that work the group will also be able to make further progress in terms of transparency of information it provides to its stakeholders.

So, let me now talk you through the figures, perhaps it's not so entertaining, but it's very important. So let me talk to about the performance of key figures, very positive revenues totaled the €2 billion that's up 3% compared to 2018.

As I said before, we have incorporated Hispasat, three months of Hispasat revenues in these figures, without Hispasat, if we strip Hispasat out the growth would have been 0.8%. But revenue figure includes compensation for electricity transmission activities in Spain and the regulated income that is related to the operation of the system as TSO.

Telecommunications activities, totaling €175.4 million and also revenues derived from the international activities were €51.6 million. To that figure, we also have to add earnings from the Chilean company, TEN a €7.6 million, which included in the EBITDA as investee company profits because of the 50% stake we have in that company.

Gross operating profit EBITDA totaled €1.582 billion that’s 2.8%, let me say if I could round it up to 3% up on the previous year's figure incorporating €33 million contributed by Hispasat.

The financial loss that we report in 2019 was €134 million, which is in-line with the figure recorded the previous financial year. The higher average gross financial debt, totaling €5.93 billion has been offset by a lower average interest rate, which decreased from 2.42% in 2018 to 2.29% in 2019.

Net profit, I did mention that figure earlier didn't I? Was up to €718 million, that's 1.9% higher than the amount recorded for the previous year and effective tax rate paid was 24.3% in-line with the figure recorded also in 2018.

In relation to debt, net financial debt figure was €6.026 billion on December, 31. And we maintained optimal solvency ratio. So, in relation to this, we can see that the net debt to EBITDA coverage ratio reached 3.8 times with the FFO debt ratio at 20.8%. It would have been at 22%, if we didn't incorporate Hispasat.

We are a more complex group now and I believe it's important for us to give you as a result, a breakdown of the revenues figures by type of business, so you can see the comparison now on screen 2018 to 2019. And there has been aggressive increases in the weight of unregulated business and then that is the outcome of the efforts that have been made deliberately by the group towards diversification.

Operating revenues and EBITDA stemming from operation in transmission activity in Spain were around 90% of the group's total for the 2019 financial year. Also, telecommunications infrastructure business, now that represented 8% rather of total revenues, although the figure would have been 14% if the contribution from Hispasat be included for the full year.

What we're hoping is that during 2020, the participation of unregulated business will record significant growth resulting from the consolidation and entry into service of the investments in diversification that took place in 2019.

Let me talk about the financial structure now. You can see that the maturity schedule for long term debt falling due for those electric events per years the average life of debt is 5.2 years and right now liquidity is approximately at 2.097 billion. We are, you can see this from this slide covered for most the next three years for debt maturities.

If I can focus now on the debt structure by type of instruments, you can see that our debt is highly diversified, 78% of our debt is at a fixed rate until maturity and there's a predominance of the euro over other currencies. Our credit rating is high. The two rating agencies that give us those ratings Standard & Poor's and Fitch, after the conclusion of the TSO regulation in Spain, I have confirmed A minus long-term rating with a stable outlook for Red Eléctrica Corporacion.

As I pointed out earlier during the year 2019, we have launched a multitude of initiatives that provide evidence to Red Eléctrica’s strategic commitment to sustainability. We had, we presented and shared with the market our green framework. And we also made that initial issuance of €700 million in green bonds, it's an 8.5 – an year issuance with a competitive price 0.5% very well received by the market to those – a lot of interest by investors in this bond issuance by Red Eléctrica. And investors only welcomed or commitment to the green framework.

We have the received proposed interest of more than 4 billion more freely and you rise up on that the market. The welcome vibe by the financial market to this issuance was highly positive. Thank you for your attention. Let me give the presentation over to CEO Roberto García Merino.

Roberto García Merino

Thank you, Teresa Quirós and hello to everyone. I think, well, everything that Teresa has discussed, I think – we're basically talking about a very successful 2019 year for Red Eléctrica. It's a pleasure to be able to address you all today, especially now this time after closing up a fantastic 2019 financial year. We've finally completed our ambitious 2014 to 2019 strategic plan which we announced five years ago.

It is highly satisfying to me to say that we have concluded the plan with successfully delivering on all the commitments that we gave to our shareholders back then. And relating to this, we have achieved an investment level of 4.861 billion for that period. In terms of efficiency, significant results have been achieved at operational level following the review of operations and maintenance policies and the criteria for supply and construction.

A higher demand for unit and more stategic unit operation maintenance costs improved at the end of 2015 have required a greater effort by the company in reviewing those policies while at the same time maintaining our quality standards for construction and operations.

These achievements have taken place while maintaining our net debt to EBITDA solvency ratio at around 3.4 times. It has allowed us to maintain a credit rating similar to the sovereign rating, which is critical for a company with compensation linked to the cost of capital.

In addition, earnings per share for the period averaged 5.2% on average, and so we have delivered on our commitment to the market to distribute dividends that have grown at a rate to 7% yearly from the beginning of the period.

Successfully closes 2014 to 2019 plan a with great performance. I want to focus on a new plan under a new context with new challenges for us, as we're working every day with the satisfaction of knowing that we have completed until they've added all the commitments that we stated five years ago and I would love excitement facing this new 2018 to 2022 strategic plan, which was announced in February last year.

I would like now to summarize the most note worthy aspects of new competition methodology for electricity transmission activities we had, which was just approved by Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission CNMC in December last year.

I think there is much to emphasize that the methodology defined for the second regulatory period is one a continuation, with a methodology applied during the previous regulatory period as one that continues to present is incentives for availability and efficiency. It establishes six year regulatory period covering the years 2020 to 2025. The compensation provided is based on the net value of the assets and the model makes use of unitary measure of values for investment in operations and maintenance.

In order to establish the financial composition rate, the methodology proposed is one aligned with the European Union’s Regulatory best practices specifically by making use of the WACC, the weighted average cost of capital. This is one of the novel features of the new compensation and we believe it is a positive and we will guarantee transparency and provide predictability for future rates. The financial composition rate applied is 5.58% a pre-tax nominal rate that is.

I've established in regulations adjustments to the financial compensation rates may notice this 50 basis points annually. This means that the rate applied during 2020 will be 6% and then 5.58% during the rest of the period.

In relation to extension of the useful life, a positive modification has been included with regard to the previous model with a 30% increase in the annual amount paid for maintenance of assets coming to the end of their useful life. That compensation represents an incentive for extending the operation of facilities and solutions that have exceeded the useful life in terms of compensation, but are still providing services to the system.

The possibility is also included to for renovating facilities efficiently and that have reached the end of useful life on our – close to exceeding it based upon the rate of entry into service.

With regard to the secular compensation for the electrical systems operator, it must be pointed out that this is the first time a compensation methodology is being established for that activity. And we believe this represents progress sort of creating a context of legal security for carrying out our activities as a system operator. In general, the principle of being applied is that of establishing composition that is appropriate for low-risk activity, taking into consideration the cost required when that activity is defined by an efficient, well-managed company, plus an additional margin, which is 5%.

Standard financial compensation element is incorporated, which applies a compensation rate of 5.58% on the net value of fixed asset use of system operation activities, along with the standard depreciation. The proposal of the inclusive compensation element for incentives for the systems operators, TSO, which can range minus – plus/minus 5% for the system operation remuneration. However it says in that, so CNMC believes it is most appropriate to implement those incentives gradually during the first regulatory period that range will be plus/minus 2%. The regulatory priorities have been defined for a three-year period, with the first regulation being 2020 to 2022.

On the 31st of January, the CNMC approved the resolution that establishes a system operator’s compensation for 2020. This represents the first application of the methodology from Secular 4 2019, which is approved by the plenary session held by CNMC on the 27th of November. The compensation for 2020 financial year established a €74.7 million.

Another of the most relevant features for these years is the energy planning for the 2021-2026 period. The proposal for development of the transition grid in this period is key in order to achieve the targets established for the electrical system in the NACP in relation to the combination efficiency and the connections. This proposal must take into account key elements such as ensuring the security of supply from transmission grid and maximizing production from renewables, while optimizing the use of the existing grid and making it to development compatible with the conditioning environmental factors. In addition, the planning must cover of the needs of the system, which are international interconnections and interconnections from – for systems on islands as well as investment need to support electrification for deployment of railroad systems.

The analysis and approval process for this planning is tend to get complex and will take some time. The second phase, which is study phase, was recently finalized. On the 3rd of December of 2019, the systems operator sent the initial positive-based ministry for ecological transition, still remaining are the common phase and consolidation of the various proposals. So the final authorization process can be initiated.

We will now present some comments on the progress we made on our 2018-2022 strategic plan, which we presented, if you remember, February of last year. At the beginning of this presentation, Teresa commented on the significant progress achieved in terms of execution of investments that were included in the strategic plan. As you recall, in the strategic plan, we announced investments amounting to €6 billion to be made during that period. And after two years of that plan, we have achieved 46% of that goal. At a national level, we can highlight, all the way to 2019, investments in the transmission, investments reached €735 million.

I'd like to highlight here the projects on the interconnection between the islands of Mallorca and Menorca, with entry into service being planned for the third quarter of this year. The west interconnection with France, which, as you know, was declared the project common interest at TCF in 2013 and that represents an important challenge that's been in France and Europe in terms of achieving their objectives towards the European energy transition. In the position that we made considerable progress in the Northeastern access, fundamentally in the Buenas-Itasca line and [indiscernible].

If we now look at our international activity, we can highlight that in November 2019, as Teresa mentioned, the Red Eléctrica group, and Energía de Bogotá reached an agreement to jointly acquire in equal parts, 100% of the shares of the Brazilian company, Argo Energía, which is dedicated to management of high-voltage transmission grids. With our acquisition of 50% of the company, the group kicks off on activities in Brazil, which is Latin America's primary market in the electricity transmission sector, and we have become a co-manager for a 30-year period of three electrical concessionaires that now cover a total of 1,400 high-voltage circuits in a lot of stations.

Progress has also been made in Peru with investments around €219 million during the last two years, involving the acquisition of a transmission line in the country's northern region of Cajamarca along with coming to service and development of other projects, TES 2, 3 and 4.

Finally, in Chile, promises made during 2018 and 2019 construction of a project located at Pozo Almonte with a company on what the content is REDENOR and with the acquisition of Centinela Transmisión and transaction that also include the works for expansion of facilities. These investments represent investments of €145 million for the 2018-2019 period.

In addition, I would like now to address our augmentation activities where we close 2019 with a significant milestone for the company, which is the acquisition of Hispasat for a total investment of €103 million – sorry, €133 million. In addition, now at the beginning of 2020, fabrication of a new, more efficient and flexible [indiscernible] satellite has been initiated, which will replace the Annex II currently operated by the company. This new satellite will allow, Hispasat, to gain new customers and markets providing high capacity mobility in the airline and maritime transport industries, while still providing services to current customers. The new satellite will be launched into orbit during the second half of 2022, and we'll have coverage over all of North and South America, the North Atlantic corner or high-traffic zone for air, and maritime transport agreement is expected to have a useful life of about 15 years.

At the group, we are continuing to work on more advances that like Amazonas-Nexus responds to the growing demand for connectivity and allow scope – allow the scope of activities to be expanded.

I would like now to address, talk about the international operations and the compensation models where Red Eléctrica operates. These models are based on a very slow, but stable and predictable over time. In Peru, we have had – been avoided a competitive tender, for boot contracts, by own offer and transfer for a 30-year period. Revenue levels are established during the initial tendering and then updated each year, taking into account the factors of inflation in Peru, and on this, such – but always linked to the U.S. dollar.

In Chile, the model operates in a similar model – manner. With new transmission grid expansion projects being awarded via tenders covering 20-year periods, again, awarded in U.S. dollars, again, taking into account the Chilean inflation and the exchange rate. After – once the 20-year period has expired, compensation for the assets continues in accordance with the replacement value. The compensation rate also takes into account the evolution of the performance of the company's interest rates, with the compensation being revised every four years.

Finally, in Brazil, the expansion of electricity transmission system also takes place through a concession and tendering for 30-year periods. Just as in other cases as described, candidates for a new contract participating in competitive tendering, during which the annual revenues for the projects are established. Those revenues are then updated every five years so that profitability can be maintained, even in event of changes in macroeconomic variables.

Red Eléctrica with its presence in Peru, Chile and Brazil has benefited from this recurring cash flows, which has enabled the company to achieve – to carry out significant investments with a very limited recourse to its shareholders.

As I explained, we're presenting our 2018-2022 strategic plan. At Red Eléctrica group, we believe that the telecommunications business will be key during the upcoming years. The Internet of Things, the arrival of 5G and autonomous vehicles are just a few examples of how the demand for reliable, flexible, high-quality telecommunications networks and systems will be growing exponentially during the next five – few years.

In recent years, our group has been establishing its position as a telecommunications infrastructure operator by trying to cover this demand. In this way, Reintel has now become the largest neutral operator of dark fiber optics in Spain with more than 50,000 kilometers of fiber optic grid installed along the electricity transmission system and railway network. Reintel is seen as a leader for the digitalization of society and guarantees transparent access under equal conditions to all agents and operators in the telecommunications sector.

During 2019, the Red Eléctrica group also acquired 89.68% of Hispasat. This consolidated as a leading operator and opens a way for a very dynamic industry. At present, we are defining a new strategic plan for Hispasat using five basic lines of synergy.

First, strengthening and growth of the current business with Hispasat continuing to emphasize development of the current business and promotion of projects that allow for coverage of new vectors of growth of the market, such as the case of mobility services to the new Amazonas-Nexus satellite we'll provide.

Synergies with the rest of the companies with relative group also be covered. This is an opportunity for – to the group to offer and develop connectivity projects that can drive and energize a fight against depopulation and the digital divide in Spain, and it could support the rollout of new technologies such as 5G.

The third line is to be committed to technology as a driver of evolution or change in the business. Hispasat is a driving force behind the development of aerospace technology in Spain and intends to continue to play that role thereby generating value to its customers. Fourthly, encouraging development of sustainable and competitive national industrial fabric in order to maintain and strengthen its global positioning.

And lastly, responsible sustainable management focused on people. With regard to development of new lines of business, during 2019, the group initiated a pilot project to analyze use of its infrastructure elements as a basis for the rollout of 5G mobile communications, which took place with the collaboration of operators and manufacturers from the telecommunications field.

In terms of our commitment, the EBITDA margin on average will be greater – will be more than 30% based on efficient policy that offsets the division of the financial competition rate and capture efficiencies for maintenance activities. In relation to this, we have taken the following measures. Firstly, our plan for introducing new talent and onboard talent within the context of process optimization and automation of processes that will allow optimization of the workforce; and secondly, progressive reduction of external operating expenses. Also, once the regulatory review has been finalized, the accounting implication policies will be adopted to the new compensation framework.

In addition, we will be consolidating our financial discipline, maintaining an average net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 4x for that period while focusing on maintaining credit rating level in agreement with our activities. In terms to – in terms of our commitment to sustainability for net profit and dividends, we can say that we are on the right track toward a compound annual growth rate of more than 3% for the net – of net profit during the 2018-2019 period.

Also in 2019, we maintained a dividend of €1.05 per share, which represented a return of more than 5% during the year. We’re maintaining our commitment to distribute a dividend of at least €1 per share for the 2020-2022 period. Our policy in dividends and shareholder returns has led to an increase to the average dividend €0.98 per share distributed during the execution of the 2014-2019 strategic plan, which now can be compared to the high average dividend of €1.01 per share, included in 2018-2022 strategic plan. In relation to this, we are maintaining a dividend aligned with our solvency ratios and the company’s investment plan.

Finally, I’d like to tell you about our commitment to the energy transition and to Horizon 2030. Now as you know, that is the primary challenge that the company will have to take on during the forthcoming years. The 2021 to 2030 Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, INECP, is part of the road map that’s been designed along with the draft version of the Spanish Climate Change and Energy Transition Act of just or fair transition strategy in order to make progress towards long-term goals of investment neutrality in 2015.

Now after an initial draft version of the INECP, that plan was sent to the European Commission back in February 2019. Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition Demographic Challenges published an updated draft version of the 2021-2030 INECP within the context of the public consultation period for the strategic environmental study on the plan.

I’d like to emphasize a couple of aspects about that draft version, if I could. For the year 2030, the INECP contains plans for a total installed capacity of 161 gigawatts in the electricity sector, with 74% of the total electricity generated during 2030 coming from renewable sources. Now that’s consistent with a path towards 100% renewable electricity sector by 2050.

As you can see in the figures on the slide, the use of thermal power has fallen significantly. Coal has dropped from 10 gigawatts to zero gigawatts. And nuclear power goes from 7 gigawatts to 3 gigawatts, while renewable energy increased the pace of 5 gigawatts, pumping goes 3 gigawatts to 7 gigawatts. Teresa did also mention to you earlier that we were able to integrate 6.5 gigawatts in one year. So Red Eléctrica is already working intensively in order to make that scenario possible.

During 2019, Red Eléctrica granted access permits to more than 110 gigawatts of new renewable generation facilities concentrated mainly in wind, 26.7 gigawatts and portable tank solar power, 81.5 gigawatts. And as a whole, this represents an increase of almost 70 gigawatts with regard to the generation that had access permits for the course of 2018. That is a notable milestone.

It also reflects a significant effort that we’re making in terms of investment, development of the transmission grid because more than 150 new generation position so in – that would be added to the almost 100 positions explicitly included under the current planning.

The new generation and associated with the permits that I’ve been talking about represents an achievement of the predictive power NIMs for wind generation, more than double those forecast for total generation for Horizon 2030 in the context of energy transition. That’s according to the draft version of the INECP draft plan.

There’ll also be need to optimize grid access capacity and to improve transparency in order to provide indications of where projects can be located. Other key aspects under the scenario you described, will also be international intervention stories and promotion of adequate demand management.

In order to make progress with the energy transition and to achieve that goal of decarbonization that has been set out for the European Union energy system, a European electricity market that functions properly is essential. Sufficient physical interconnection with neighboring countries is important so that member states and neighboring countries can all benefit from the positive effects of the internal market.

Let me remind you of the recommendation that was established by the European Union. 15% interconnection ratio by 2030 is the target currently. Red Eléctrica is working on the submarine interaction with France across the Bay of Biscay. Now that new connection will allow the electricity exchange capacity between Spain and France to be increased to 5,000 megawatts. That’s about 5% of that 15% target interconnected rate by 2030 I was talking about.

And the project is now in the study phase. During the next few months, there will be a public consultation phase. Among other scenarios though, they plan – the INECP incorporates a level of schedule with [indiscernible] megawatts, including not only the Bay of Biscay interconnection but also to additional products – projects, rather, crossing [indiscernible] that will be included in the projects of common interest under the EU.

Over the next few years, we also have to make progress towards the commonization systems on the island, especially in the case of isolated systems, increasing energy storage capacity as a tool to improve system operation and thereby avoiding under our losses of clean energy during non-peak periods while at the same time improving the security of the electricity system.

Over the course of the year, 2020, Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition Demographic Challenge will be producing its plan for the development of electricity transmission grid. And when the planning has been approved by the end of the process, we will have a much better view of the investments. The transition grid will have to take on in order to accompany the energy transition process and feels the need to comply with those goals set 2030.

Well that concludes today’s presentation. And many thanks for your attention. And we are here very happy to take any questions from you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for the presentation. I actually have a number of questions for you. The first one is about the investment plan. It’s true that you are well ahead of schedule with regard to diversification. Hispasat was certainly a milestone, and you’ve done an awful lot to expand internationally.

My query is more about the national, the Spanish transmission grid to 2022. I think it was about €3.2 billion that we set out for investment in the national grid. It’s about €800 million, I think, so far. So I wonder whether you’ll be speeding up on the investments you have to make in the national grid over the next three years? Or will it be more in the 2021-2026 plan? I mean what will be the investment rate in Spain as we move forward, if you could answer that?

Second question, as part of that national investment plan, there’s a lot of weight there for those big projects. The interconnect projects isn’t there. So in your investment plan, could you tell us about how you see yourselves at the end of the period? How much ongoing investment is there? I mean what about that? I know we have a plus 1% growth rate in after tax profit. I mean how much will they be affected by the investment that you’re making?

The next question I have for you is more specific. It’s about 2020. Can you give us what can we expect from you with regard to your income statement? It will be full year accounting for Hispasat. We’ll also have the regulatory impact of the lowering of interest rates. So can you tell us what we can expect with regard to investment, net profit and EBITDA figures for 2020, give us some guidance, if you would? And then another question, in the press, we’ve read about the fact that you’ve started legal proceedings vis-à-vis the new regulation. I’d like to understand exactly what the company is doing there? Where – what point are you in the process? And what can we expect of that whole process? Thank you.

Roberto García Merino

Thank you very much for your questions. Okay, regarding the investment plan, yes, you’re quite right, the strategic plan for 2018-2020 period has set an objective of €3.2 billion of investments in transmission operation assets for Spain.

It’s also true that we reported the breakdown of investment, and most of that is focused we sent in the last two, three years, very much linked, as you said, to unique one-off projects, which will pick up pace in the coming years. So when you wrap up our planning period, and you start another one, you sometimes – you’re sometimes left with a very clear vision, certainly, as much as we’d like to, as we start the second part of the plan. Specifically, the investments will definitely start to grow in coming years. And I think we’ll have a much better picture in the course of this year as we make our planning more specific.

On the breakdown of the plan and how these investments impact the profit, indeed, as you all know, work in progress in the remuneration system currently enforced, and that’s currently not being remunerated. We’re talking about a significant project here with a significant period of execution. So there will be an increase of non-remunerated work in progress, which we expect at the end of the period, probably beyond in the period 2023, 2024, will start producing recurring results. But you’re quite right, all the way to 2022, we’ll probably see an increase in work in progress that will bear fruit later down the line.

Now Teresa, do you might want to comment on 2020?

Teresa Quirós

Well, as you know, we can’t give you advanced details of 2020, but I want give you comment, thoughts. Now 2020 will be impacted by the impact of 50 basis points. It’s TRF that will have an impact of about €50 million. Standards and maintenance will also have an impact of about €40 million. Hispasat will probably offset some of this. And then I will come into force in between either half way through the year, which means that our distribution for the 2020 will not be complete, but we’ll be consolidated in 2020.

This means that the results that we could expect for 2020 will probably be lower than 2019, naturally, given these changes. Because even as we set efficiency measures, we put more efficiency measures into place, it’s very unlikely that efficiency measures will offset all these milestones that will happen, which will be, by the way, transitioned here. This doesn’t mean that in 2018, 2022 period, as we discussed, we will have an increase of pretax income of 1.1% approximately – sorry, that’s profit of 1%, after tax it is, because we’ll have some projects also that we completed.

Roberto García Merino

And Daniel, regarding the legal grounds matters, indeed, the Board of Directors, which met in February, authorized the appeal to look at that to address the issues behind these circulars. Now to give you a snapshot, we think that certain assets of the circulars are we actually value positively because it’s a new remuneration for CEOs, and the financial remuneration, there certain measures that are being considered that previously not considered to manage assets that are coming to the end of the useful life that has a significant progress, and we do need to acknowledge of the work that CNMC has done in this regard.

But we still have certain discrepancies regarding some of the circulars that we’re still analyzing. And we’re seeing looking at the scope of these circulars as well as the board will be taking a decision in the coming weeks. So we’re working on that. But as I said, within a positive framework, given some of the measures that the CNMC has introduced that we think are good, against some discoveries that I mentioned that we’re looking into.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Fernando from Alantra Equities. I’ve got two questions. First question, it’s a million dollar question I suppose dividend policy of the company. Back then, strategic plan established a position that was only change, position was perhaps conservative by very sense at least €1. This year, you paid €1.05. So I’m wondering so just your opinion on what you feel about the 2020 – what your views on the 2020 dividends? And it’d be great if you could tell something about 2022. And finally, on Hispasat outlook because next year around 2020 will the first year full contribution for the financial of the company, so how do you see the company now that you – how do you see the company, now that you are inside the company? And what’s the outlook for this company in the coming years?

Roberto García Merino

Thank you very much, Fernando. Yes, that’s great. First question, dividend policy, as we said in the presentation, we are keeping to our commitment that we announced in February last year in our strategic plan, that we would be paying out at least €1 per share for the period of 2020 to 2022. It’s true, though, with a new regulatory framework, we have more visibility in the medium term, but we’re still missing the other key pillar here, which is more certainly about the investment plan, which is linked to the planning process at the moment. And so we prefer to stick to our commitment that we made last year in February last year. And when we do get more visibility, then we will perhaps set out a more medium-term scenario and change that commitment if appropriate.

As you know, anyway, maintaining an adequate return policy to our shareholders is so important and it will continue to be important. The question about Hispasat. After 3 intensive months, almost 4 now of activity since we acquired a stake in that company, I would say that the point we’re at now is defining the new strategic plan. There’s a lot of work being done to get a clearer view on the path for the company in the medium and long term. Close of 2019, the financial statements it’s really not comparable, is it with 2018 because we had extraordinary – we had one-off impacts in both financial years. But nevertheless, I think the company is reacting very well to the traditional business.

And Hispasat, you probably know, half of the business is in video and half in data. And data, I’m sure you all know these, are going to be recording almost exponential growth there. But the traditional market, the traditional business is suffering at the moment. And Hispasat is being – is also feeling that impact. But with the new strategic plan, the new move forward with that new satellite that we talked about, people are convinced that data connectivity, mobility are the key to the future. And in the midterm, I do think that the company will have an upturn and will be able to offset the downturn in the traditional business.

Okay, through the webcast. We’ve had questions from Javier Suarez from Mediobanca; Harry Wyburd from Merrill Lynch; Fernando Garcia from Royal Bank of Canada; Jorge Guimarães from JB Capital and James Brand from Deutsche Bank.

What we’ve done with the questions that you all sent in is grouped them together. I know some of the questions have already been asked here in the room. We wouldn’t like to repeat those.

The regulatory situation, first of all, the questions that are being asked are: What is the current status of the legal initiatives, the legal challenges that have been carried out by the company with regard to the pre-1998 assets? And whether we believe that at some point, we will get a proper treatment of those assets that will improve the current results from the review of the regulatory situation. There’s another question also about the pre-1998 assets. And it’s – if we feel that somehow we will be able to avoid the regulatory cliff edge in 2024 because of the pre-1998 assets.

Roberto García Merino

Well, regarding the operated issues that we have pre-1998 assets and other things that we have outstanding, I think in the course of this year, we’ll have some more news to report all of the processes that we have open at this time. We are analyzing -- looking at those circulars that I said to complete that appeal that we're working on. And of course, the idea is to be able to adjust things vis-a-vis 2024 cliff that you were commenting in here. We clearly talk about 2024. So it's something that we're looking into and see whether we need to introduce into those appeals that we're currently working on.

And again, on Hispasat, the next question is at some point here, we've seen news in the press on the possibility of capital of Reintel opening up to new partners. Is this something that's still under consideration? Or is this in consideration for Reintel, [indiscernible] that is.

And then on Hispasat, another question. The level of investment expected for the coming years.

Teresa Quirós

Let me start, if I could, with that contribution by Hispasat to EBITDA and the full year outlook and also contribution in the future. As we said before, within the EBITDA for the group, €33 million comes from Hispasat, it would be about €130 million if you multiply it by the four quarters, and that is approximately contribution we'd expect from Hispasat in 2021 on a recurring basis from Hispasat.

Roberto García Merino

That's perfect. As for the strategic vision of whether we would actually bring in new partners into either Hispasat or Reintel, I think this is something that's still on the table. We would have to try and seek contributions from new partners, new shareholders that could be complementary for us and expand our business here in both Hispasat and Reintel and help us to really unlock the full value of the investments that have been made, which I don't think have been properly understood yet by the market.

And then that estimate for investments we made at Hispasat, as you know, the Amazonas-Nexus project is the next one. We're talking about a satellite that will have investment of about €250 million. Some of that investment will be self-financed with the contracts that have already been signed with some of the future clients at the start. They've already joined the project at the start of the mission. And the rest of the financing for – the rest of the funding of that investment will come from the company's own cash flows. Remember, our leverage level is pretty low. It's about 2 times EBIT at the moment.

Roberto García Merino

Well, as all of you know, back in 2014, Reintel won a public tender for the right of use of fiber optics, the railway fiber optics for 20 years. Surplus fiber optics capacity will be used by Reintel, that is by Red Eléctrica. That's as far as we – that's a contract linked to public tender with close terms, so we don't believe there should be any renegotiations whatsoever.

However, one can establish certain combinations to look at different business opportunities with Adif outside the scope of that tender. And of course, we're fully open to discuss with Adif or explore with Adif or even other traditional operators new business opportunities. But certainly, as far as the surplus of the dark fiber, we would basically adhere to the contract that we signed.

Roberto García Merino

Well, I think we've talked about this, at least a couple of times throughout the presentation. And one of the key factors that we're missing to have a fuller use of the entity in the medium and long-term is the end of that planning process that will take us from 2021 to 2026. I think there are still months of work to be done before we get to that point.

But when we talk about these volumes of integration of renewables, first and foremost, there has to be a rollout of the grid without talking about figures because only when we – when that [indiscernible] we have the figures. But I could say that the incorporation of new renewal generation will, of course, require that rollout that will be in line with the volume regeneration, and it will be probably by the end of this year. Until then, by the end of the year, we won't get a better view on the content and of planning.

Roberto García Merino

Well, as Teresa mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, with the acquisition of Argos Argo, we think we've given a big leap forward to our strategic plan. I think what's been already closed and what's committed for the coming year is we pretty much covered 80% of our international investment objective.

Now regarding the work in progress and the investments that may be wrapped up or introduced, I think in the medium term, we're talking about most everything – once Argo is already consolidated, we're talking about of EBITDA of around €75 million.

Teresa Quirós

Well, that commitment, that dividend policy commitment is at least 1% if you ask. So we talked about that, that we would certainly feel comfortable with what we said in the strategic plan that at least 1% increase.

Roberto García Merino

And after 2018 and 2019, and from what we've seen so far, I would say that the – that commitment to our earnings per share increase is going to be maintained without shadow of a doubt.

Roberto García Merino

As we mentioned, the company has been working for a number of months already in drawing up the strategic plan, which I believe will be completed in the next couple of months. So in the course of this year, we'll give you some more better outlook on Hispasat.

Gonzalo Fernandez

Gonzalo Fernandez. Back in October, it seemed that, well regarding energy transition, the plan that the government had laid out with investment levels that they have published was to have – was not going to be a [indiscernible] was not going to be sufficient to meet our 2030 objectives. And if you need to report on how that might impact your strategic plan?

Roberto García Merino

Well, I think right now, the planning or the proposal for that planning process is still in the hands of the ministry. And as I've said already, this is not an easy process. It's complex, but it is fundamental if we are to actually hit our targets for 2030.

And so it was all connected with this initial proposal. I think we are delivering most of the requirements for new generation but it's all in the hands of the ministry still. And we won't have a full view on what will happen until we get to the end of this year. In this new scenario of new renewable generation, 160 gigawatts installed capacity in the system while, of course, the grid has to provide the board and the operator also has to recover the new generation in Red Eléctrica. Well, obviously, we have a key role to play to be able to ensure that the necessary infrastructures are available, and we will be there following what the ministry sets out and the government sets out that we have to do.

