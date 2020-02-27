The Hits Keep Coming For ING

ING shares continue to look undervalued, but have underperformed for some time now and likely need beat-and-raise quarters to shift sentiment.

Dutch multinational bank ING Groep (ING) had already been testing investors’ patience for a while, as the bank has struggled to meet cost targets and offset widely-known rate pressures across its business. While fourth quarter results do hint at stabilization in the business, the subsequent announcement that the CEO Ralph Hamers was leaving for greener pastures at UBS (UBS) was yet another challenge that the company, the stock, and the shareholders really didn’t need.

There’s only so many times you can make a “just be patient, it’ll get better” call on a name, and ING is arguably past that point. With the shares lagging the broader European bank sector over the last couple of years, this has been a bad call. What’s more, this recent market correction has brought many banks down to more interesting valuations, so investors have plenty of choices now. ING still looks undervalued, but it’s likely going to take beat-and-raise quarters before sentiment shifts, and nothing about the macro environment suggests that’s particularly likely.

Losing Its Leader

On February 20 the news came out that CEO Ralph Hamers was leaving ING to take the CEO position at UBS. Hamers had been with ING for almost 30 years, rising up through the ranks before becoming CEO in the fall of 2013. Now he leaves to take the head of a much larger, but also operationally-challenged bank.

The view of Hamers’ tenure is shadowed by recent issues both with compliance – which led to a significant fine from Dutch authorities, restrictions on the Italian business, and significantly elevated compliance costs – and with cost efficiency. Going back to his first investor day as CEO in 2014, Hamers had established and repeated a target cost ratio of 50% to 52%, but got no closer than 55% and exited 2019 at over 56%.

On a more positive note, Hamers led the company through a difficult time after the credit bubble collapse, including some significant restructuring of the business. Hamers also led a well-respected move into digital banking ahead of almost all of its peers, and the company’s efforts to generate growth in new markets have been producing some results recently. I'd also note that over the totality of his CEO tenure, ING shares outperformed European peers by roughly 40%.

ING’s board will likely take its time to fill this role. Hamers leaves a deep bench, but given ING’s failures to meet internal targets and a sense of institutional fatigue with the name, it may be wise to at least look outside the bank for a new voice and a fresh vision.

Fourth Quarter Results Were Noisy

ING’s fourth quarter results included significant misses (versus sell-side expectations) at multiple profit lines, but the underlying results weren’t quite that bad, and I think the results are enough to support the idea that the business has bottomed out.

On the positive side, revenue rose 2% yoy on an adjusted basis (down less than 1% qoq), with NII up about 1%. Both core net interest income and fee income (up 4%) were stronger than expected, and that’s encouraging. Net interest margin remains low (1.6%), but it has at least stabilized (down 1bp yoy and up 5bp qoq).

Costs were mixed, rising 4% yoy and 10% as reported and missing by about 2%. Cost growth excluding regulatory/compliance spending was much more moderate (up 3% yoy and 2%), but I’d caution investors not to put much too faith in “if you exclude…” analysis, as under-spending on compliance is at least partly to blame for ING’s regulatory/compliance issues in recent years.

Pre-provision profits declined 9% yoy and 19% qoq, missing expectations by 6%, while “clean” PPOP declines 1% yoy and 5% qoq. Pretax profits, as reported, declined 21% yoy and 30% qoq, missing by almost 17% on the combination of higher operating costs and higher-than-expected provision costs. By segment, the Dutch business grew more than 6% and beat expectations, while Germany (down 17%) and Challengers and Growth (up 30%) also beat. Belgium and the Wholesale business both missed, largely due to the higher provisioning costs.

I don’t think ING has a credit quality problem; the higher provisioning expense was driven by a relatively small number of credits and there was no apparent systemic issue, but I’ve been generally concerned about rising credit costs across the sector as the cycle moves past its credit quality peak.

There was also some good news in lending, with loan growth of 3%, including 2% growth in the Netherlands, better than 4% growth in Belgium and Germany, and more than 6% growth in Challengers and Growth. Wholesale lending was down more than 1% yoy.

The Outlook

Rate pressures remain a significant headwind for ING, as does the company’s largely retail skew and its lack of significant fee-generating businesses. Efforts to build the fee businesses continue, though, and the rate situation at least hasn’t gotten much worse. Management is also going to manage its capital a little differently – instituting negative rates later this year for deposit accounts worth more than EUR 1M. It’s a bold move, but ING doesn’t have a lot of other options to manage rate pressures.

Capital is also a challenge, but a more manageable one. ING is well-positioned for Basel 4 with a CET1 ratio of 14.6%, and proposed changes to capital requirements for EU banks could loosen capital requirements further before year-end. Were that to happen, ING could be more aggressive with its dividend (including, perhaps, a special dividend) and/or share buybacks. Share buybacks have not really been in favor with regulators in Europe, but that too appears to be changing and could help shrink the discounts to tangible book for banks like ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY), ING, SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLY) and so on.

The good news from a modeling perspective is that ING’s performance and guidance don’t necessitate yet another meaningful cut to expectations. With that, my long-term core earnings growth rate stays at around 3%. Between discounted core earnings and ROTE-driven price/TBV, I continue to believe that fair value is in the $13’s for the ADRs.

The Bottom Line

ING shares have not worked over the last few years, either in absolute or relative terms. While the issues that drove that underperformance may be largely resolved, this is still very much a “show me” story, and one with the added complication of needing to name a new CEO. Although Hamers leaves ING in better shape than the share price would otherwise suggest, investors are likely going to demand clean, beat-and-raise quarters, not to mention improvements to the underlying sector outlook (higher rates) before meaningfully re-rating these shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.