RBC Ventures Acquires Dr. Bill For Physician Billing Tech

RY may be fully valued at its current price, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

While the deal won't move RY's stock price, it provides insight into RY's innovation focus.

The software makes it easy for physicians to bill for services in several provinces in Canada for RBC's Healthcare unit.

RBC Ventures, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has acquired Dr. Bill for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

RBC Ventures, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has announced the acquisition of Dr. Bill for an undisclosed amount.

Dr. Bill has developed a mobile medical billing software system for doctors located in Canada.

With the deal, RY acquires a convenient way to support healthcare professionals in its RBC Healthcare unit.

The stock appears fully valued at its current level, especially given downward pressure on interest rates amid a slowing economy and continued margin compression, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Vancouver, BC, Canada-based Dr. Bill was founded to create an easy-to-use mobile centric simplified medical billing software application for Apple or Android mobile platforms.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Steve Lionais, who was previously Senior Digital Strategist at 6S Marketing.

Dr. Bill’s primary offerings include:

OHIP billing - Ontario

MSP billing - British Columbia

AHCIP billing - Alberta

Billing for individuals

Billing for teams and groups

Investors have invested at least CAD305,000 and are undisclosed.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the market for healthcare revenue cycle management is expected to exceed $114 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth a continued increase in demand for health insurance in Canada and the U.S. combined with changes in reimbursement policies and incentives to adopt digital systems to increase efficiencies and visibility into operational performance.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX)

AGS Health

Athenahealth (ATHN)

Accretive Health

Cognizant (CTSH)

Cerner (CERN)

CareCloud

Conifer Health Solutions

SSI Group

Others

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

RBC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2020 RBC had $24.9 billion in cash and equivalents and short-term and long-term borrowings of $270.7 billion.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was a negative ($23.1 billion).

In the past 12 months, RBC’s stock price has risen 1.7% vs. the U.S. Banks industry’s rise of 2.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 10.5%, as the RY chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $111,080,000,000 Price / Sales 3.25 Revenue Growth Rate 8.67% Earnings Per Share $6.29

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $77.77 versus the current price of $76.75, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

RY acquired Dr. Bill for its RBC Healthcare unit because of its mobile-first approach to physician billing.

As RBC Healthcare VP Niranjan Vivekanadan stated in the deal announcement,

Doctors complete medical school and residency with little to no training on how to operate a business, so establishing their own practice and learning all of the nuances of running it can be a daunting experience. A critical focus of RBC Healthcare is providing exclusive offerings to support doctors in forming and building their practices. With innovative solutions – like Dr. Bill – RBC Healthcare is helping physicians to allow them to focus their time on their patients and their own families.

RBC plans to offer Dr. Bill’s services at a discount through its subscription membership program for healthcare professionals, RBC Healthcare Advantage.

While the deal itself won’t move the needle on RY’s stock, it’s a nimble move by RBC Ventures as the ‘tip of the spear’ for bringing innovation into RY’s business units.

Corporate venture capital can be incredibly additive for firms who acquire or invest in technology startups that are directly relevant for their business segments.

From my generous DCF assumptions, RY’s stock appears to be fully valued at its current level. With interest rates at record lows and potentially going lower in the near-term, margin compression is a worry.

My bias is therefore NEUTRAL on RY.

