Canopy Growth: Oversupply And Cash Burn Remain The Story As We Wait On Drinks

Canopy Growth's (CGC) stock has rallied sharply on its calendar Q4 results that included beats on the top and bottom line. Investors let out a sigh of relief after disappointing misses from other large players, particularly Aurora (ACB).

Some Signs of Stabilization

The results showed signs of stabilization. Revenues increased to C$123.8 million, up from C$76.6 million in the prior quarter or C$118.3 million excluding a charge for returns and pricing allowances taken in the prior quarter. Even excluding the charge in the prior quarter, sequential revenues were at least up, which is better than can be said for some of the other Canadian producers, namely Aurora. Gross margin was 34%, which was higher than the prior quarter, although the comparison to the prior quarter is of limited usefulness because of the large charge in the prior quarter. Gross margin continues to trail Aurora’s most recent 44% figure, but is at least trending in the right direction and there is probably more fat left to cut at Canopy than Aurora (more on that later).

Cash Burn Levels Unsustainable

While results showed signs of stabilization, cash burn was extremely concerning. The company used up C$500 million of cash in the quarter, reducing its cash balance from C$2.7 billion to C$2.2 billion. The cash burn was a combination of operating losses, capital investments and some minor M&A. Net of C$536 million of long-term debt, that leaves the company at a net cash position of around C$1.7 billion. It’s a large cash balance, to be sure, and much larger than its peers, but it is shrinking alarmingly fast.

Oversupply Conditions Getting Worse

These results come in the context of a massive oversupply of cannabis in Canada that is only getting worse. The most recent data from Health Canada shows that in November 2019, 5.9 million packaged units (a Health Canada term) were sold across Canada, of which 92% was dried cannabis and 8% was extracts like cannabis oils. Canadian finished inventories at the end of November were 30.9 million packaged units, which represented 4.3 months of sales of dried cannabis and 14.7 months of sales of extracts.

These figures actually understate the real problem. The massive oversupply is only getting worse as the following chart indicates.

Dried Cannabis Unpackaged Production and Unpackaged Inventory

This chart shows unpackaged production and unpackaged inventory in kilograms, and it’s clear that the pipeline of unpackaged inventory is continuing to increase, which will increase the finished inventories over the next few months as its finished and packaged.

Dried Cannabis Packaged Inventory and Sales

Unfortunately the unpacked production and unpacked inventory figures are in kilograms while the finished inventory numbers are in packaged units, so it is difficult to compare the figures. However, as an approximation, we can see that November dried cannabis packaged inventory from Table 2 was 66,107 kilograms (36,581 kilograms plus 29,526 kilograms), and November closing inventory was 23.25 million package units. Dividing the two numbers comes to 351 package units per kilogram of cannabis. If that’s in the right ballpark, it means that the unpackaged inventory of dried cannabis in November 2019 was 144.5 million packaged units (411,745 kilograms times 351 packaged units per kilogram). That’s another 26.8 months of sales at the current monthly sales pace. Add that to the 4.3 months worth of finished inventory in the system as of November 2019, and that totals 31.1 months worth of inventory making its way through the process. That’s over 2.5 years at the current sales pace. The numbers are even worse for cannabis extracts.

Restructuring

Canopy management is of course aware of the oversupply issue and the need to cut costs and production. On the conference call, CEO David Klein said:

My third priority is to define a very visible path to profitability and positive cash flow. This means we need to align our resources and investments with the size and growth rate of the market as it exists today. We have begun taking steps designed to bring our inventory and balance with our supply/demand forecast. This includes a through strategic review of our footprint, which is underway. Mindful of future market growth, we are prepared to take initial steps to right-size our business over the next 90 days.

This should put to rest any speculation that Canopy intends to use its cash balance to overwhelm its weaker competitors and consolidate market share. Instead I expect to see a restructuring announcement made within the next 90 days that reduces production and personnel. In fact, there's no reason to delay; the company should be implementing cost reductions now.

Future Outlook for the Dried Cannabis, Edibles and Drinks

In my opinion, industry curtailment efforts with respect to production plans to date have been insufficient to bring supply and demand anywhere near balance. Most announcements have been to shelve expansion plans but do not close existing facilities. Pricing is thus falling, and will have to fall further as oversupply increases and financially desperate competitors become more aggressive on pricing. Klein commented on these dynamics in the conference call:

I would now like to take a few moments to provide Canopy's perspective on a dynamic that we are seeing in the Canadian rec channel. Over the past number of weeks, we've seen examples of aggressive pricing by some competitors, which began in earnest in the back half of the third quarter. And we expect these isolated pricing actions to continue, as our market intelligence suggests that these competitors are focused on freeing up cash from their long inventory positions.

This sounds like a forecast of very challenging business conditions in the next few quarters, if not permanently for dried cannabis. This is why Canopy is focusing so much of its efforts on Cannabis 2.0 products, such as drinks and edibles. For the most part, these products have not yet been rolled out so we don’t have much to go on. But it is important to note that all of the major Canadian cannabis companies are rolling out some types of edibles and it appears there are very limited competitive advantages in the edibles business (everyone can make cannabis chocolates). Drinks will be challenging for different reasons. Not all of the Canadian cannabis companies have the wherewithal to produce drinks. However, it remains to be seen how much consumers really desire cannabis-infused drinks. These drinks will be sold at cannabis dispensaries, not bars, so consumers will have to make an intentional purchase decision to buy them rather than a spur of the moment decision for immediate consumption at a bar or restaurant. I am not aware of any markets where cannabis-infused beverages have been big sellers. Klein likened the products to the early days of the hard seltzers in the US. I am nowhere near as convinced.

Canopy still trades at a US$7 billion valuation or nearly US$5.75 billion net of cash. The dried cannabis and oils business is structurally unprofitable with pricing and supply trends worsening, and will require a significant restructuring effort in the next few months. The potential edibles business will be subject to intense competition. That leaves the drinks business. To me, Canopy is a gamble that Canadians want cannabis-infused drinks and that Canopy can build a US$5.75 billion drinks business out of it. I’m skeptical, but we’ll see.

