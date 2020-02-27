Husky Energy's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Dan Cuthbertson – Director of Investor Relations

Rob Peabody – Chief Executive Officer

Rob Symonds – Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Hart – Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Rinker – Senior Vice President, Downstream

Janet Annesley – Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Human Resources

And the conference is being recorded.

Dan Cuthbertson

Hello, and thanks for joining us on the call this morning. We have CEO, Rob Peabody; COO, Rob Symonds; and CFO, Jeff Hart; and other members of the team are here to discuss our fourth quarter and annual results and then we will take your questions.

Today’s call has forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. The identification of the forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures, the risk factors and assumptions pertaining to the forward-looking information and additional information pertaining to the non-GAAP measures are in this morning's news release and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. All numbers are in Canadian currency and before royalties unless stated otherwise.

I remind you to please save your specific modeling questions for our Investor Relations team to answer following the call. Thanks very much. And now Rob Peabody will begin the review.

Rob Peabody

Thanks Dan and good morning. As you saw from our news release this morning, this was a tough quarter. Funds from operations were CAD 469 million at a normal run rate and with our Investor Day pricing assumptions we could have delivered almost twice that amount.

While our upstream operations ran to plan, the biggest gap was in our U.S. downstream results. The shutdown at the Lima refinery to complete the crude oil flexibility project lasted almost the entire quarter with an impact of about CAD 180 million on our funds from operations. Of that CAD 180 million, about CAD 90 million of this was expected due to the planned shutdown and while CAD 90 million was due to the extension of the shutdown.

U.S. crack spreads were also very weak, resulting in an impact of about CAD 120 million. The Keystone pipeline outage in November and narrower location differentials negatively affected our infrastructure and marketing segment by about CAD 50 million and we also incurred CAD 74 million in severance costs related to staff reductions that took place in October. Looking at the annual result, we wrote-off CAD 2.3 billion in after tax impairments and other charges in the fourth quarter and Jeff will address this in a little more detail in his section.

On the operations front, we made good progress in 2019 on safety. This included reductions in our total recordable and lost time injuries and Tier 1 process safety incidents. This will drive more consistent operational performance as we accelerate our transformation to a high reliability organization. We have set a target to become top quartile in process and occupational safety by the end of 2022 as measured against global benchmark. The progress we've made on these metrics in 2019 gives us confidence that we are well on our way to achieving that goal.

And as a safety focused employer and as a business with operations in China, I'd like to talk about how we are responding to the virus outbreak. After the extended break for the Chinese New Year, our workers have returned to their offices. Our Asia Pacific facilities have continued to operate under strict health protocols throughout this period. And we are continuing to monitor developments in all regions in which Husky operates to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and their families.

In terms of how this is impacting our Asia Pacific volumes, typically our buyers take reduced volumes from the Liwan Gas Project at this time of year, due to lower demand related to the Chinese New Year. This shortfall is usually offset later in the year when they take more than their contracted rate. However, given the extended holiday, because of the precaution surrounding the virus, demand for Liwan Gas was lower for longer than usual. In the past few days, however, we've seen an uptick in demand to full rates. Overall, we made good progress in 2019 on the critical business milestones that we set out for the year. This was despite headwinds created by the government mandated curtailments in Alberta and a slower than anticipated return to full volumes in the Atlantic region.

Production of 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day was at the bottom end of our guidance. The annual capital expenditures were also at the lower end of our guidance and we maintained the strength of our balance sheet and stayed within our debt targets. Annual funds from operations were CAD 3.3 billion compared to CAD 4 billion in 2018. This reduction is due to the following factors, the extended maintenance outages at the partner operated Toledo Refinery, extended shutdown at Lima that I spoke about earlier; the slow start up of the SeaRose in the Atlantic region, which is now at full rates, the Alberta quotas and of course lower commodity prices when compared to 2018.

Touching on our few project highlights from 2019, starting with the Integrated Corridor, our latest Lloyd thermal project at Dee Valley came online ahead of schedule in the third quarter and we continue to advance three near-term thermal developments, Spruce Lake Central and Spruce Lake North will start up later this year. Spruce Lake East will follow in 2021. All three projects are making good progress and are on schedule and on budget.

In the downstream, at Lima, all the units are now running and we expect to ramp up to full crude rates by March. Heavy crude processing capacity has increased to 40,000 barrels a day, up from 10,000 barrels a day, providing the crude supply optionality that will lead to improved margins over the time. We also closed the sale of the Prince George Refinery in the fourth quarter, which is further focused on our Integrated Corridor business.

In the Offshore business, starting with the Atlantic production at the three White Rose drill centers was restarted in the first half of the year and the remaining two drill centers were brought online in August. The White Rose project is now 57% complete and we're continuing to see good project execution and productivity with first oil by the end of 2022. In Asia, construction of the 29-1 field at Liuhua continues to progress and we are on pace for first gas in the fourth quarter of this year.

As these projects come on stream, they'll further grow our funds from operations at the same time their completion allows us to reduce our capital spending. When we released our capital guidance a couple of months ago, we said we would reduce spending by $100 million in 2020 and a further $400 million in 2021 compared to our previous plan that we had set out in Investor Day earlier in that year. We remain committed to maintaining this capital discipline with a priority on returning value to our shareholders through a strong dividend, while investing for margin growth. We are also advancing our work on carbon targets and we'll update you on these later this year.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jeff to review our Q4 financial results.

Jeff Hart

Thanks Rob. I'll start with the asset impairments and other charges that we booked in Q4. The impairments were largely driven by lower commodity prices assumptions and a reduction of future capital investments in the Canadian upstream business, and they primarily impacted the book value of our upstream assets, including Sunrise, the White Rose deal and gas resource plays in Western Canada. The other charges included asset derecognition at the Lima refinery, associated with redundant equipment following the completion of the crude oil flexibility project. Excluding the impairments and other charges, we had net earnings of CAD 5 million in the quarter.

In regards to net debt, we exited the year at CAD 3.7 billion and total liquidity is now CAD 5.7 billion in cash and unused credit facilities. Terms of reserves, total proved reserves before royalties at the end of 2019 were 1.4 billion BOE about the same as the previous year, and with the deferral of capital programs at Sunrise and Ansell, we had a probable reserves reduction of 395 million BOE. The average three year proved reserves replacement ratio was 166% excluding economic factors and the proved reserves life index remains at 13.5 years.

Turning now to the fourth quarter, funds from operations were CAD 469 million compared to CAD 583 million in the year ago period. And this was mostly due to the lower U.S. crack spreads and the extended Lima shutdown. Our operating costs at the refinery are largely fixed and there was little revenue contribution in the quarter. As a result, the U.S. refining segment had a negative operating margin of about CAD 170 million. And for context, the U.S. refining segment posted an average operating margin of CAD 190 million per quarter in the first three quarters of 2019. This means the dive in the quarter was about CAD 360 million, and as mentioned earlier we booked 74 million in severance costs.

Turning to upstream operations: Overall production was 311,000 BOE per day in Q4 compared to just over 304,000 BOE per day in Q4 of last year. These barrels received an average realized price for about CAD 46 per BOE, compared to about CAD 25.50 in the prior year quarter. The upstream operating that back average CAD 27.48 per BOE compared to CAD 9.42 a year ago, reflecting higher realized pricing for heavy oil. Upstream per unit operating costs were CAD 15.25 per BOE compared to CAD 13.75 per BOE at this time last year due in part to higher energy costs and lower production.

The offshore business delivered an operating net back of CAD 61 per BOE and the operating margin and the infrastructure and marketing segment was CAD 12 million compared to CAD 175 million in Q4 of 2018 and this was largely because of the tighter location differentials and the Keystone pipeline outage in Q4 2019. The U.S. refining mark and marketing margin was $7.85 per barrel of crude throughput, which included a negative pretax spiteful impact of $0.24 per barrel.

We also realized CAD 116 million in pretax insurance proceeds related to business interruption at the Superior Refinery. Capital spending and Q4 was CAD 890 million compared to CAD 1.3 billion at this time last year. This includes rebuild costs at Superior CAD 48 million, which are expected to be largely recovered from insurance.

Looking forward this year is expected to mark a step change in our five year capital program. By the end of this year, we will have started up the 29-1 field and the Spruce Lake North and Spruce Lake Central thermal projects. In addition, the bulk of our spending at West White Rose will be behind us as the project advances towards first production around the end of 2022. However, we expect a few headwinds and Q1. This includes the potential for a slower recovery and gas demand in China related to the virus. And in Lima we had an average throughput of 105,000 barrels per day in January. We're now at about 140,000 barrels today as we continue to run-off intermediates.

We expect throughput to increase, but we will still run off intermediate is through March. Also production at the partner operated Terra Nova FPSO remained suspended. Just a reminder that beginning next quarter, we will be adjusting the way we report our financial results to reflect the integrated corridor in offshore segments. This will better align our reporting to the two businesses and provide for greater transparency and ease of modeling.

Finally, our priority remains maintaining capital discipline and returning value to our shareholders through sustainable dividend increases. We are maintaining the strength of our balance sheet; on top of that we are continuing our strategic review of the commercial fuels and retail business. We are also continuing to pursue other opportunities to further reduce capital and expenses. This will see us through to next year when we expect to reach a positive free cash flow inflection point. For this quarter, the board is maintaining the current level of dividend at CAD 12.5 per common share.

Thanks and now I'll pass the call over to Rob Symonds.

Rob Symonds

Thanks, Jeff. Overall, thermal production from Sunrise, Tucker and Lloyd averaged about 138,000 barrels a day led to Husky in Q4. This compares to 133,000 barrels a day in the same period last year. We have set a target to reach 90,000 barrels a day of Lloyd thermal production by the end of 2019 and we met this with a December average of 92,000 barrels per day. In the area of thermal operating costs and emissions intensity we've been active on several fronts and artificial intelligence pilot program to enhance steam utilization at the Sandall project has been successful.

We've seen reductions in steam requirements of approximately 10% concurrently production is improved around 2%, meaning greater profitability with less environmental intensity. This program is now being extended to Edam with plans to roll it out to all of our producing projects in Saskatchewan later this year.

We also have pilots underway at Sunrise and Pikes Peak South that use non-condensable gasses to lower steam-oil ratios. As we expand these programs, they will provide for increased production to the redeployment of the steam that is being freed-up further reducing the environmental footprint of our operations.

Another big milestone in 2019 was the start-up of the Aberfeldy facility. This is our first full fuel polymer injection project in Saskatchewan and will increase oil recovery from this heavy oil field. It's also the first of several potential longer term, lower cost [indiscernible] applications across our heavy oil business as we move forward from our legacy [indiscernible] production. In the downstream, overall upgrading and refining throughputs in Q4 average just over 203,000 barrels a day compared to 287,000 barrels a day in Q4 of 2018. This included 79,600 barrels a day at Lloyd Upgrader and 28,200 barrels a day at the Asphalt refinery.

In the U.S. we saw combined volumes at Lima and Toledo at 91,700 barrels a day. This takes into account the full shutdown at Lima as well as extended maintenance at the partner operated Toledo refinery. With a Lima now online overall downstream processing capacity is 355,000 barrels per day, including 195,000 barrels a day of heavy oil upgrading and conversion capacity.

Overall capacity will grow to 400,000 barrels a day and Superior comes back online around the end of 2021 with total heavy processing capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. In rest of Canada during the fourth quarter, we started up six liquids-rich wells in the Montney Formation at Wembley. In the offshore business, construction of the 29-1 field at Liuhua is about 80% complete and remains on-track to start-up in Q4. All seven wells have been drilled and completed and the subsea wells have been installed.

Work is now underway offshore again and next up is the installation of the control system, connecting and de-watering the various flow lines. Once fully ramped up this field will add about 9,000 BOEs a day to our Asia production. Offshore Indonesia BD Project, the FPSO is taken offline for two weeks in January for maintenance, but is now back producing at full rates. In the Atlantic, overall net production was about 24,000 barrels a day in the quarter, inclusive for the impact of the partner operated turnover shutdown that occurred in December.

The West White Rose project is now 57% complete and remains on schedule. Adjunction, the final quadrant of the concrete gravity base was completed ahead of schedule in the fourth quarter. We're preparing now for the main shaft slip fall, which will start in the second quarter of this year. And at Ingleside, Texas stacking of the individual decks is now underway. This was a major milestone that will allow the top-sites construction to continue its upward progress.

Combined average net production for Asia and the Atlantic in Q4 was 70,000 BOEs a day, Husky working interest up from about 64,000 BOEs a day a year ago. That's for our planned 2020 turnarounds along the corridor we will be completing a project in the second quarter at the Lloyd upgraded to increase our diesel capacity to almost 10,000 barrels a day. This will take about six weeks.

The partner operated Terra Nova FPSO in which we have a 13% working interest is currently scheduled to be offline for up to seven months. We also have regular maintenance schedules at that Liwan and Sunrise in the second quarter and on SeaRose in the third quarter. The details of all of these are available on our website.

Thanks and now I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Operator

Greg Pardy

Thanks. Good morning. I have three quick ones for you. I guess the first is just on the severance charges. How much will that reduce your run rate G&A in 2020?

Jeff Hart

Jeff Hart

Greg Pardy

Okay. Yes. Okay, so it's an annual number. Okay, great. When you take down the upgrader, I guess, Rob was mentioning it, whatever it is, six weeks or so, that'll just be a partial shutdown or is it more dramatic than that?

Rob Peabody

I'll let Jeff Rinker to answer that.

Jeff Rinker

Hi, Greg, this is Jeff. We're taking the whole upgrader down. We take the full upgrader down once every four years and we take one of the hydro-crackers down every second year. So this will be a full shutdown.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Great. And the last question is just on the reduced capital spend and so forth and then just the impact on reserves on both 1P and 2P basis. Could you dig into that a little bit about where those changes were made and then what the implications are if any?

Jeff Rinker

Yes. I'll bring it out in two categories. We'll talk to the proved reserves and then just the probable impacts. If you look at proved as the impacts really on the side is the reductions are really in the gas business and it's really reducing capital and Ansell and Kakwa and that’s really driven by price and us cutting back the capital frame, maximizing free cash flow. And on the probable side it is again – and if you look at the gas besides the same thing Ansell and Kakwa and then you'll see the see a similar impact or an impact in our bitumen product line. And that's really cutting back feature phases on Sunrise and focusing on free cash flow as well. So it's really in those two areas and it's really capital reductions.

Rob Peabody

Yes. The only thing I'd add to that Greg is again, as we know, those barrels have not really gone anywhere. It's just that under the reserve recognition rules, if you're not spending capital in the next sort of five years, you have to de-recognize them. So that's the driver of course and then once you de-recognize them that flows back into your impairment calculations and how you value those reserves.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Terrific. Yes, thanks for much.

Benny Wong

Alright. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Rob, wanted to thank you for the update and your prepared remarks around China and the coronavirus. There seems to be quite a bit of concern around your natural gas pricing contract in the region, just given where regional gas and LNG prices have been moving. Can you maybe provide a perspective around that and if the perceived risk is warranted and curious have you ever had some dialogue with seen look around the situation?

Rob Peabody

So Benny, I think clearly – clearly looking at the whole situation in Asia at the moment, although it does seem to be kind of spreading across the world. There are issues with total gas demand, although as I said earlier in the call, we're actually almost pleasantly surprised at the moment that they have now ramped up to kind of full rates, even a little higher than the normal full rate. So we are seeing a bounce back in those volumes at the moment.

Again, the history here is, we have a very strong relationship with CNOOC. And we – and the last time we got involved with CNOOC on discussions around this contract and there were major differences, I think both sides walked away feeling they got what they needed, which was we needed to preserve value. And we were able to do that in those negotiations. We did at the time of a small decrease in the gas price over time. But in return they all also offered us some things like extensions around [indiscernible] and things like that. So value was preserved under the nature of the contracts. At the moment we are just continuing to deliver the gas and we haven't really heard much from them.

Benny Wong

Great. Appreciate those thoughts. Second one is more around your retail sale process, self with the board there's a big refinery that's selling their retail business as well and there's been recent headlines of interest of over overseas buyer. Just curious and just in general how your process is going and if you're seeing the same interest as well understanding that the business asset might be a little bit different?

Rob Peabody

Yes. I guess what I'd say there is, we've run an extensive process. We certainly did see interest from buyers – from a wide range of buyers, including overseas buyers. We believe until things are signed, we believe we're in the relatively late stages of that process, but and we'll update you sort of when we have something specific to say.

Benny Wong

Great. Thanks. And just my final question and its related really to Jeff's prepared remarks. I think – I think you mentioned you guys are looking at opportunities to further reduce capital. Just wondering if you are able to provide some kind of early sense of what you're looking at and sense of magnitude that we should be thinking about?

Rob Peabody

Rob Peabody

So what I just assure you is we've done enough to understand we do have more capital flexibility. There is more room that we can reduce CapEx this year. We haven't finalized those plans, but we're – our fingers over the trigger, I guess you could say if they're required. And then in terms of – be at the back of all this, I think there's always going to be a little bit of concerns when things turn very South in the industry around the dividend. But we're still feeling very good about our ability to sustain the dividend; hence the board's decision to continue to pay the dividend at current level. That's on the back of a balance sheet that is still very strong. In terms of the industry overall, the potential retail sale I spoke about earlier and of course this idea that we do have some potential additional capital flexibility if we need to go that way in the year.

Benny Wong

Understood. Thanks, Rob.

Prashant Rao

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Rob, wanted to touch back on something you said there about the dividend program. Appreciating that there's leverage you can pull for further CapEx reduction and the balance sheet being still fairly solid. How do you think about debt leverage levels from here, especially given the – I'm trying to rip this in with the impairments which obviously reflect a lowered, a more conservative commodity price outlook. Is there room to lever it will to take a little bit more incremental leverage? What's your comfort level as you sort of move towards your targeted free cash flow positive inflection point sort of next year? What could we see that go and how should we think about that with respect to the dividends?

Rob Peabody

Rob Peabody

Jeff Rinker

Yes. So we finished the quarter here at around CAD 3.7 billion and we didn't think about our target as we always say 2 times debt – net debt to apical at the bottom of the cycle. And I'm kind of that triangulate now with what we can generate it in CAD 40 T.I. is about CAD 4.5 billion in net debt. And so that's where we're comfortable. We'll kind of manage around that because we don't want to do anything imprudent to the business and obviously we've got the retail process going as well. And so we feel we've got the auctions there and we've got a few hundred million to CAD 0.5 billion or a little bit more in room in the balance sheet. So that's the way we're thinking about it and we'll manage in and around that.

Rob Peabody

I think the only thing I'd add to Jeff's remarks is of course, and as we outlined at Investor Day next year, I mean as you go through this year, we finished the Kath [ph] project all written out, which was – which was a substantial spender of CapEx. We're going to finish two more thermals as we go through the year. One about the middle of the year and one towards the back end of the year.

So those will be out 29-1 in China will be finished. So all those turn from net capital consumers now to actually revenue generators and then – and if you look at the white – West White Rose project next year is a much – next year and the year after much less heavy spending years because assembly, I kind of think of them as assembly years. We largely built all the major components and then in 2021, they're all assembled and in 2022, they're deployed to the field. So those are much less spending years.

So we still see this inflection point in kind of capital spending where that is going to draw very significantly as we go from this year to next year. As I say, I think we have some additional capital flexibility we can pull this year if we need to. But in any case, we're going to see a big inflection down in capital as we go into next year. And we have – and between all those projects, we've got about another 30,000 barrels a day of production coming on stream effectively by the end of the year.

And we also have the Kath project and Lima up and running. So it gives us more flexibility, better opportunity to drive higher margins. And I guess the one other project that we didn't mention explicitly, but as part of the upgrader turnaround, of course, we're going to finish the work on the diesel enhancement project that takes our diesel rates up at the upgrader from about 6,000 to just under 10,000 barrels a day. And actually incrementally adds a little bit of capacity to the upgrader’s throughput as well.

So all those things are kind of moving in the right direction. So I just want to give you a sense as we – as the board is thinking about the dividend now, they're also saying, look we've got all these levers as we manage this year and actually as we go to next year, we actually see a very big inflection point driven by lower capital spending plus all this additional production and margin enhancement projects coming on stream.

Jeff Rinker

Yes, to Rob’s point as you're looking nine to 10 months, you've got two thermals on 29-1 and so you're really stepping down that capital frame. So the risk profile is a little bit different.

Prashant Rao

Okay. Appreciate the detailed answer from all of you. Next question I had is sort of related, it was related on the commodity price outlook change, as it relates to the impairments, Rob you talked already about some of the de-recognition process in terms of reserves and how that works. But other two big levers here, one is commodity price when we think about impairment, right? And the other is really discount rate that's applied and sort of to the extent that you could talk about it, give some color, like to know, how much of the impairments are purely a function of the commodity price environment are how much could be potentially the auditor's even looking at discount rate assumptions on some of these projects you got ahead particularly on the gas side?

JeffRinker

Yes, it's Jeff. I'll talk to that then broadly speaking. And I'll get into the vast majority of the impairments are really driven by commodity price. And obviously as you go through your process, you assessed a third-party dash and like, but that's really the drive and that's the way people should be thinking about it is the revision down in the long-term price lines. We saw third parties and the likes. So I would – the discount rate is – there's a bunch of accounting things that go on with that to make sure that it's a reasonable rate and reflects the cash flows of the individual assets. But broadly speaking is the way you should be thinking about as the vast majority is price.

Prashant Rao

Okay, great. And just one last one from me. The crude oil flexibility impairment, it looks like there were some redundant equipment that was the – that's really apparent once you've come out of that. Now it was part of that, sort of known that you might have some redundancies there was, did you kind of discover that as you went through the process?

Rob Peabody

Yes. I'll talk about you as you go through and obviously this quarter. We did a lot, we're doing work on or this past quarter the distillation of coker and what I'd say is this individual small subcomponents of the major units and as you're going through and pulling that out is that point should derecognize and there's nothing to read into that other than just you. You can't have two sets of pipe on the book and the like and they're all kind of subcomponents of the major units.

Prashant Rao

Okay. That's great. Thanks for the time. Appreciate it. I'll turn it over.

Phil Gresh

Yes. Hi. Good morning. The first question just on Superior in light of some of the recent news flow around the tower there, it sounds like you're still confident and the 2021 – end of 2021 timing, but maybe you could just frame what happened there and how you feel – how confident you are and in that timing still and just where you are in the process a little bit more on that? Thank you.

Rob Peabody

So I've got Jeff Rinker to answer that.

Jeff Rinker

Hi, Phil. Thanks for the question. Yes, there's just what happened last Thursday via construction workers that were working on the project heard this loud noise that came from the FCC stack at the site and these are construction workers that are experienced and not really normally affected by noises. So it was a serious noise and we took it seriously. We evacuated the area around the stack until we had a chance to inspect it and find out if there was anything wrong with the stack. Subsequently, we've done visual inspection; we've done measuring the movement of the stack. We don't see anything at all wrong with the stack, but we are going to complete a thorough mechanical inspection of the stack to make sure that there's absolutely sure there's nothing wrong with that. That's going on.

We did pull the workers away from the site around the stack. We'll lose about a week of time in the field. This is not going to affect the overall project schedule though because the critical path right now isn't in the field. The critical path is with fabrication of long wheel equipment and detailed engineering, which is happening in shops and offices around the country. So we'll be back to work at the site soon, as soon as we have the stack secured with a crane and we don't expect to lose any time on the project. So we're still on track for late 2021 start-up of the refinery.

Phil Gresh

Okay. Alright. Thanks. And then my second question, I guess for Rob, I'm looking at the Analyst Day slides here from last year and just some of the 2020s specific data points and the guidance that you've provided back in December. If I look at the production and the cash flow more the CFO, obviously you've changed your CapEx, but thinking about more of the production, CFO and in light of the 2019 performance in the fourth quarter shortfall, I mean is there anything from your perspective that you would be carrying through the 2020 or reading through the 2020 as a result of 2019 or this is mostly one-time transitory factors. Just any thoughts we could provide? Thanks.

Rob Peabody

Yes. Thanks for the question. I mean, I see almost everything that happened in 4Q was one-time factors that departed from the norm. Hence, as I said, one of the things that it's an obvious question for me to ask as well as I'm going through all this. So one of the things I wanted to be clear in my mind was, if you bridge back to normalize sort of levels of funds flow from operation in that, what is the bridge? And the bridge was really around the Lima downtime, as I said, we had plan for CAD 90 million of that. We got an extra CAD 90 million because it was extended and then the lower U.S. crack spread was about CAD 120 million. We at the moment crack spreads, they come up off the bottom, but they're certainly going up and down with this different views of the virus situation. But I don't think it's too early to call the view that they're going to be lower throughout the year or something.

Severance costs were all one-off items and the Keystone outage that force measure on the Keystone pipeline. I'm hoping we don't see that again as well. The other little thing that was in 4Q that we didn't explicitly bridge to in previous comments where it's just that, there's always a time lag as we see the differential narrowing or expanding in our operations. The way the integrated corridor works and in this case, we saw the differential expanding. So we lost some of the income from the upstream, but of course it didn't get replaced in the downstream.

In addition because of the Keystone pipeline outage, but even where some of that will flow through, some of that'll flow through in the first quarter. We estimated that at like of around CAD 20 million, it would've been larger except for the Keystone issue. But so those all felt like sort of one-off sort of issues and when I looked back at the guidance for this year, I think it's really comes down to price and margin at the moment, that has a potential.

There is the Terra Nova offstation, which was budgeted in the plan. It's budgeted for about seven months. So it is quite extensive in the budget for this year. We didn't expect it to be shut down for the first month or two here prior to going offstation. So we'll see if the operator is able to recoup a little bit of that. But we're only 13% of that project. So it isn't a major impact one way or another.

So I guess to answer your question, if there isn't any – it's really about price, and we'll see how that plays out as we go through the year.

Phil Gresh

Right. And then that's really helpful. And then I guess obviously you called out some first quarter headwinds, but from your perspective it sounds like nothing that would make you uncomfortable with the full year outlook or guidance on production?

Rob Peabody

Yes. No, I think on the, on the fundamentals, like on the controllables, I'm feeling pretty good. I wish the year started a little bit better on the pricing front, but we'll see how that plays out.

Phil Gresh

Okay. Thank you.

Emily Chieng

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the time. Just maybe coming back to the CapEx piece of the equation before and just wanted to dig a little deeper into West White Rose, I believe when this was signed it was about a CAD 2.2 billion project net to Husky. Can you remind us exactly where we're standing in terms of spend thus far and how much maybe we should be budgeting for 2021 and 2022 given that I think we should be coming to the tail end of spend there at least?

Rob Peabody

Yes. So Emily, what we've done here, like let me first say one thing. The price of that project hasn't changed since our Investor Day last year. So the –it hasn't changed in over a year, but it hasn't changed since the Investor Day last year. In fact, it's been tracking if anything slightly better than what we set out of the Investor Day last year. So all the capital that we included, all the capital we put in the Investor Day, that we outlined at our investor day last year included the full cost of West White Rose, along with the current estimates, so none of those estimates change on the back of sort of anything to do with West White Rose.

And when we said in our guidance call this year that we were going to bring capital down from those levels by CAD 100 million and CAD 400 million next year that also reflected the current status of West White Rose. So all those numbers are still current and as I said, we're still, we believe, and we'll look at the pricing environment this yea. We know we have further capital flexibility if we need to pull it this year in order to just ensure we can kind of preserve the funds from operations in order to sort of bridge the dividend payments and maintain our debt levels as we move into next year, when we should see a much more room around the extra free funds from operation that have to support the dividend.

Emily Chieng

Got it. That's helpful. Thanks. And just one follow-up and it might be a little tricky to answer, but just on the I&M segment, can you quantify how much of the miss might've been due to the Keystone outage versus the differentials?

Rob Peabody

Do you have that Jeff? I think I...

Jeff Hart

Yes. It's Jeff Hart, I don't have this specific numbers up here, but basically the way you think it, the vast majority of it really is the quarter-versus-quarter is the narrow location differential. In order of magnitude, the outage did cost us money, but it really is the way to think about it is the location differential primarily. And then that was compounded by the outage.

Emily Chieng

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

Mike Dunn

Hi. Thanks everyone. Two questions from me. And apologies if I missed the details in the prepared remarks, but regarding the impairment at West White Rose just looking for a bit more detail on that folks, your partner had recorded impairment on the asset in their Q4 report a few weeks ago. I believe what I understood from that was it was an increase to the post startup cost assumptions for the project. And I know that the impairment was based on 3P reserves or impairment test is based on 3P reserves. The possibles aren't disclosed, so just wondering if there's any changes to the three 3P look for a straight rows.

Jeff Hart

Yes, so it's, Jeff here. The color on that is, the majority of it really is price, I can't – every several have their company had their own process they run, but for us inclusive of White Rose and I'll remind you this, not just West White Rose, the existing land, everything that runs through the SeaRose FPSO, so you can't look at it in isolation and viewed as just a West White Rose, it really is the entire White Rose CGU and the way to make think about it really is price related and price driven and we haven't – this year seem to substantive who's been in the reserves.

Rob Symonds

Rob Symonds

Mike Dunn

Okay. Thank you. And then secondly, I'm just wondering if you could provide an update. I mean, I don't have much of an update with regards to the status of GHG taxes in Saskatchewan. And any – with the federal governments trying to apply those, I mean, any sense of what they might be for your company if you know, let's say if they were a similar policy to Alberta's. I think you're paying those yet, but maybe if you can just provide an update there.

Rob Peabody

I'll let Janet to give you a brief answer on that. We can always get back to you with more detail.

Janet Annesley

Yes. Hi, it's Janet Annesley here. So Saskatchewan has a large emitters program very similar to Alberta and our facilities are covered under this large emitters program. As we'd be very glad to follow up with you, I don't have the quantum of carbon taxes that we're paying, if that's your question, but we can certainly walk you through the methodology that is applied with facilities.

Mike Dunn

Okay, great. And then Janet did these – did these payments just start this year or were you subject to them prior to this year?

Janet Annesley

They just started this year.

Mike Dunn

Okay. Yeah, I'll follow up with somebody later. Thank you.

Matt Murphy

Hi, thanks good morning. I'm just wondering on the 29-1 extension, if you could remind us one, I guess if the pricing structure has been settled, what sort of area code that it shook out in or if perhaps it's still under negotiation any comments on where we should be thinking relative to existing pricing?

Rob Symonds

This is Rob Symonds, so 29-1, the pricing is fixed. I believe we put that out to you a little while ago, about 10% less than the numbers that you see from the existing contracts. And it is signed and so no issue from our perspective.

Matt Murphy

Okay. Thank you. And I guess on Liwan as a whole, can you remind us when the current price contract or just general contract is due to end, I think 2021 is the timeframe if I'm not mistaken. And just any thoughts on any discussions that you've held this far with the operator that project on potentially extending that that contract longer-term. Thanks.

Rob Symonds

So that contract is a life fulfilled contract, there is as you know a price reset point in 2020, I believe at the end of 2021, when we will go into a colored arrangement and I think again, what we've talked about historically is you should think about and it's based on Guangdong city gate. As Guangdong floats, we will go down no more than CAD 2 and we will go up no more than CAD 2.

Matt Murphy

Great, thanks very much.

Alex Bill

Hi there. Somebody asked about West White Rose impairment charge question earlier, but I'm wondering if you can provide more details on reductions in capital investment in Atlantic Canada as mentioned in the MD&A.

Rob Peabody

Hi Alex, this is Rob. I think the only, so clearly we're moving ahead with West White Rose. And so there's no significant reductions associated with that. As we move – as we went through last year, we did have some capital invested in a potential sort of Northwest White Rose, some early work around that. We actually pulled that back with the kind of commodity price assumptions we were looking at the moment. So, but the major capital investment we're rolling forward with continues to – is continuing.

Alex Bill

And my other question also regards to the question of these statements from your partner on West White Rose made earlier this month, regarding concerns over overspending at West White Rose. Is that something you feel has been addressed from the switch to a sort of aggressive schedule basis to this cost efficiency basis? Or would you kind of contest the overspending description?

Rob Peabody

Well, I think actually even our partner actually said they were satisfied that this was now progressing very well. In fact, they went. Yes, so they, they said, and I think their message was consistent with our methods, which was there was early days of the project, there was some low productivity in that which we addressed when we kind of reworked the schedule. And since then we've been seeing actually excellent productivity by the workforce out in Newfoundland. We've been very happy with the crew on site in the progress we've been seeing. And I think our – I know our partner shares that view as well, so that's where we are now.

And as I've said earlier the kind of cost estimate for the project hasn't changed in over a year. And from a Husky point of view, we've been in all our analyst presentations and everything we've been using the same price forecast for over a year.

Alex Bill

Okay. Thank you.

Rod Nickel

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my question up. Rob, I am just wondering if you can flesh out a little bit more about some why Husky has a, I guess a more pessimistic view of oil prices being lower for longer than it did before. And then just secondly, tech came out of course, with some concerns this week about there being unresolved debate between climate change concerns and energy growth, wondering if you can maybe give us your thoughts on that issue that they raised?

Rob Peabody

Super. Okay. Well, I think in terms of oil price, I'd just say that we don't have a crystal ball, I've been in this industry a lot of years almost whenever everybody has a consensus view of oil price it always turns out to be wrong. I guess the good news there is everybody's consensus view is low at the moment, so maybe that'll eventually solve. In the past, low prices tend to be the solution to low prices.

And we might be going through that again, but all we do with oil price is when we set the numbers, we basically look at the forward strip and that's all we did, when we looked at our guidance for this year. We looked at the forward strip and at the time that was consistent with long-term flatbread price of around CAD 60 and a long-term WTI flat price of about CAD 55 and so that's what we use.

But I wouldn't want anybody attaching too much importance to our view of it, because I haven't seen much fidelity in anybody's views of being able to predict this stuff. In terms of the tech decision, I think the only comments I'd make there is, companies cannot control commodity prices, but regulatory processes, they're in the government's control. And governments should make every effort to ensure that companies in any industry don't invest significant dollars in a project– in project applications only to be derailed by policy or political uncertainty at the very last moment. And we're seeing a whole string of projects here to some extent in the U.S., but worse in Canada where people or proponents have spent CAD 1 billion or more with – before they get a negative decision from the government to go forward, that certainly is a situation that has to be rectified and people want projects to move ahead.

And I think the other comment, I'd make specifically more to Canada than even the U.S. is that, we absolutely expected large projects need to undergo detailed regulatory reviews to ensure they meet higher environmental standards. And certainly the tech projects seem to do that, well creating jobs, taxes and other benefits that really net benefit Canadians and the country. And I think what we see in Canada is a regulatory process that just takes so long and it has an unpredictable length. And that's what we have to get on top of. Because as anybody who's very close to business, all you got to do to frustrate large project investment is, if you make the regulatory process take longer than sort of five years, say as a nominal point, the stars that need to align for businesses that often have partners that also have to be aligned on the idea of a large investment. Those starters rarely aligned for more than four or five years.

So I have some people kind of like they try to point fingers ultimately in the tech process is what killed tech, but what killed tech, ultimately was a regulatory process that just went on and on and on and on, had that process concluded in a sensible timeframe. I'm sure, we'd have a tech project under construction today because; they were proponents that were set and keen to move forward with that project. But if you wait long enough, that sort of coalescence on the idea of spending that sort of money eventually unravels and then that's what we're seeing.

So I think the number one thing we need to address is ultimately is around the regulatory process to tighten up timeframes and to put more certainty in it. Well, not giving away any of the requirements that projects have to meet very high standards and be in the interest of the country.

Rod Nickel

Great, thanks very much.

Dan Healing

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering about the rail blockades. I realized the Husky doesn't use the rail to move a lot of oil, but what kind of impacts are you seeing on that front and also in being able to access products that you need for your operations?

Rob Peabody

I can – I'll just answer that at a high level. We don't use the rail very much, because we have good pipeline access because of our history of investments and commitments on pipeline. So it's not a big issue for us as a company. And but that said, eventually we have asphalt to move on rail later on in the year and things like that when we would certainly hope that the government takes the required actions to ensure that the infrastructure of Canada works properly and that's kind of where we are.

Dan Healing

Okay. I just have a follow-up question on tech, in view of the situation there and you're saying that it's related to the regulatory process. Do you think that means that large oil sands projects can't be built in Canada right now?

Rob Peabody

I hate to draw that conclusion necessarily. I actually think the issue is far more about all projects in Canada and I think, people are attaching this to tech, but I think building major highways, building pipelines, building major infrastructure projects around cities and things like that. I think this applies to everything and so I wouldn't draw the conclusion that it's really an oil sands issue.

Certainly, it's a concern, I think when you think about the renewable energy agenda because renewable energy requires things like wind farms that also contribute – also are quite controversial at times. Hydro projects, which are a key part of Canada's energy picture. I mean we actually generate more power from renewable sources than most countries in the world because of huge hydro positions we have and as we've seen in this country, if you want to increase the size of that source of power, that's also a big issue.

So, I think this is interesting, it was tech, it was an oil sands project, but I think it's just endemic of a much bigger problem.

Dan Healing

Great, thank you.

Rob Peabody

