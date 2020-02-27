January Performance Of My High Growth Dividend Portfolio

My Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio was up 1.4% in January, outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 0.2% in January.

The Portfolio Grew 1.4% in January Before Dividends

For the month of January 2020, my Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio (CHGD) returned 1.4%, excluding dividends. The S&P 500 returned -0.2% over the same time period. The portfolio also outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which returned -1.0% in January. As an additional benchmark I also compare the portfolio's returns to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG), which returned -5.0% in January.

It should be noted that this article is being written at a time when the impact of the coronovirus pandemic is rippling through the equity markets. While the portfolio's January performance is completely in line with my expectations, given the coronovirus shock factor on the economy and the markets I cannot predict how the portfolio will perform in February.

The following exhibit outlines the Concentrated High Growth Dividend Portfolio's summary performance for January 2020. The dollar weighted percent change shows the actual change in the dollar value of the portfolio.

Source: Yahoo Finance, CapitalIQ

As a refresher, my strategy for CHGD has been built over many years based on criteria that I have honed over time. In general, for this portfolio I focus on low-yielding, high growth dividend stocks that have strong industry tailwinds. My overall criteria for the portfolio have evolved slightly over the last fifteen years, but in general (with a few exceptions) are as follows:

The characteristics of my portfolio changed little in January, with the average dividend yield approximating 1.2% and the medium- and long-term dividend growth remaining over 20%.

I target approximately 20 positions in the portfolio; however, with the market performing so well in 2019, I ended up building positions in a handful of other stocks such that today I own 29 positions. I am in the process of rationalizing my holdings and will discuss this in a future article.

Winners and Losers in January

There were a number of winners and losers in the portfolio in January, yet 20 of the holdings outperformed the S&P 500. While some stocks are beginning to feel a little overbought, the underlying fundamentals continue to be strong such that, even if there is a pullback in the markets, I feel confident that the portfolio will continue to perform in the long term.

Source: CapitalIQ

In aggregate, there were no major surprises in January. I did, however, think there would be some volatility in CDW, TXN and AVGO given the situation in China. I was not expecting UNH to tumble, although given the rise of Bernie Sanders in the polls that's no surprise. My personal view is that even if Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee, the United States will not elect a democratic socialist as its president. Therefore, the UNH reaction to the rise of Bernie is unwarranted. Even if Bernie does become president, I believe that the House and Senate will not pass his Medicare-for-all plan as it is fundamentally flawed. This just gives me a good reason to buy more.

Top 5 Winners in January

Verisk (VRSK) - Up 8.8% in January. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $176. Investors Business Daily has a 93 composite rating on VRSK, ranking it 4th in its peer group. The stock closed at $162.47 at the end of January. I believe the stock continues to perform well, absent any impact from the global coronavirus pandemic. The company only initiated its dividend program in 2019 with $1.00 per share for the year, but raised its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share, or $1.08 on an annualized basis. It's dividend yield is 0.66% with a payout ratio of approximately 36%. Annualized growth rate in revenues over the past 5 years has been 12.7%, and annualized growth rate in cash flow has been 9.2%. Both of these metrics support the dividend increase and support the ongoing growth in the stock price.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) - Up 8.7% in January. NDAQ beat Zack's earnings estimates by 1.6%. IBD reported upgraded relative strength to 81 at the end of 2019, and presently has a composite rating of 88, ranking it 10th in the specialty financial services category. With a dividend yield of 1.7%, the last dividend increase was 6.8% in the first quarter of 2019. The company's payout ratio is 29.5%. The company's five year annualized growth in revenues and cash flow has been 4.0% and 11.9%, respectively, both of which support ongoing dividend growth. Of note, I expect the company to announce its dividend increase in April, so all eyes will be on that release.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Up 7.9% in January. MSFT reported second quarter earnings, beating estimates and up 37% on a year-over-year basis. The company has a 98 composite rating by investors business daily and is ranked second in the computer software group. The company's most recent dividend increase in September of 2019 was 10.8%, and is supported by its five-year annualized growth in revenue and cash flow of 7.7% and 12.5%, respectively. Its payout ratio of 35.45% allows for ongoing increases in the dividend without hesitation.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) - Up 7.8% in January. IBD reported a higher relative strength rating of 74 in December 2019. ICE has an Investors Business Daily composite rating of 87 ranking it 11th in the financial services group. The company's most recent dividend increase of 14.5% and its payout ratio of 32% is supported by its five year annualized growth in revenues and cash flow of 11.0% and 14.1%, respectively.

Roper Technologies (ROP) - Up 7.7% in January. ROP announced an increase in its dividend in November 2019 of 10.8%. ROP has an Investors Business Daily composite rating of 80, ranking in 4th in its group. ROP's dividend yield of 0.58% and dividend increase are supported by its five year annualized growth in revenues and cash flows of 8.6% and 21.0%, respectively. Five year annualized EPS growth has been 21.3%.

Bottom 5 Losers in January

CDW Corp. (CDW) - Down 8.7% in January. Conflicting analyst reports had Morgan Stanley downgrading the stock to underweight with a target price of $124, while Credit Suisse upgraded the stock with a price target of $155. In hindsight, what is interesting is that on February 6, CDW announced earnings in which it beat estimates and raised its dividend 29%. I continue to be bullish on CDW and view January's decline as a temporary issue.

Amphenol (APH) - Down 8.1% in January. RBC cut its price target to $108 while Evercore raised its price target to $120. Historic dividend increases for 2017 and 2018 were above 20%. However, its most recent dividend increase in 2019 was 9%. Amphenol is on notice that I am going to be reviewing this is a core holding going forward.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Down 7.3% in January. Political risk has plagued UnitedHealth and other managed care providers. However, in mid-January, UNH reported earnings that beat estimates yet disappointed slightly in terms of revenues. I continue to be bullish on UNH as the leading managed company in America. From a political standpoint, UNH will likely continue to suffer from fallout over the pending Presidential elections.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Down 6.6% in January. MKTX announced a dividend increase of 18% at the end of January. While this is strong, it is below 2019 and materially below 2018. Thus I am going to be reviewing this as a core holding going forward. Deutsche Bank reduced its price target from $406 to $372. MKTX closed January at $354.18.

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Down 6.0% in January. Multiple investment banks raised price targets for TXN during January. In addition, the company reported better than expected 4th quarter results however provided guidance for 2020 that was underwhelming. The company raised its dividend 17% in the third quarter of 2019. Its payout ratio continues to range within my criteria of 60%. This is offset by the company's 2019 revenue decline over 2018 and underwhelming guidance for 2020.

Dividend Increases in January

Two companies announced dividend increases in January:

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) announced an increase in its dividend from $0.51 to $0.60 per share, an increase of 17.6%. While this is attractive growth, it should be noted that this is the lowest dividend increase in the company's dividend paying history and far below its 1-year 3-year and 5-year dividend growth rates.

Nextar Media (NXST) announced an increase in its dividend from $0.45 to $0.56 per share, an increase of 24.4%. This is in line with its historical 3-year and 5-year dividend growth rates.

Other companies paying an increased dividend in January, but with announcements in 2019, include American Tower (AMT) of 6.3%, MasterCard (MA) of 21.2%, Roper Technologies (ROP) of 10.8% and Zoetis (ZTS) of 22%.

Source: CapitalIQ, Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Based on my experience investing in high growth, low yield dividend stocks, it is possible to build a portfolio that consistently outperforms the S&P 500 over the long term. The cornerstone of my strategy is investing in high growing dividend stocks supported by revenue and earnings growth that facilitate the growing dividend stream. While the portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 in January, with the recent global pressure driven by the coronavirus, there is a question as to how the portfolio will perform in this volatile market. In future articles, I plan to review each position and present the case for investment/holding for the long term. I also plan to present the entire portfolio with its underlying metrics, and as I rotate out of stocks and into new positions I plan to review each decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLE,AMT,APH,AVGO,CDW,CTAS,DHR,EXPO,FR,GPN,IR,ICE,INTU,LII,MKTX,MA,MSFT,NDAQ,NXST,REXR,ROP,TXN,TMO,TJX,UNH,VRSK,V,WINA,ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.