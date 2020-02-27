It's Turning Into A Brutal Sell-Off (Technically Speaking For 2/27)

The coronavirus could be the triggering event for a recession in one or more countries.

The coronavirus outbreak is now the global economic story. Consider these points.

The primary way that countries are combating the disease is by quarantining an entire area, which means the flow of goods into and out of that area is stopped, perhaps completely. Add that to the interconnectedness of the global economy and you have a recipe for economic growth grinding to a halt. Points 1 and 2 slow business activity. Points 1 and 2 also mean a decline in global trade, which is another component of the GDP equation. Consumers' paychecks will be hit by a drop in hours worked, which lowers income. Consumers are also scared, which means they are less likely to go out and do things, which causes a drop in retail sales. Points 4 and 5 apply to personal spending, which accounts for a large percentage of developed economies' economic growth. Assuming points 1-7 are accurate, the only source left for growth is fiscal policy, which governments have been loathed to use.

We now have a recipe for a recession that can be transmitted between economies via an already slowed global trading system and once injected into an economy, amplified through reduced consumer activity.

Various Fed governors, while noting the coronavirus, have all stated it's too early to judge its economic impact.

Cleveland Fed President Mester (emphasis added):

At this point, it is difficult to assess the magnitude of the economic effects [from the outbreak of COVID-19], but this new source of uncertainty is something I will be carefully monitoring,” Mester said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics conference.

Fed Vice-President Clarida (emphasis added):

Coming into this year, indications suggested that headwinds to global growth had begun to abate, and uncertainties around trade policy had diminished. However, risks to the outlook remain. In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which is likely to have a noticeable impact on Chinese growth, at least in the first quarter of this year. The disruption there could spill over to the rest of the global economy. But it is still too soon to even speculate about either the size or the persistence of these effects, or whether they will lead to a material change in the outlook.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan (emphasis added):

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The BEA released the second estimate of 4Q19 GDP:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP also increased 2.1 percent.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

Another major bloodbath with the Treasury market catching a safety bid and the equity indexes taking it in the teeth.

We're now firming in correction territory:

High Today's Close Percentage Drop SPY 339.08 297.53 -12.25% QQQ 237.47 205.53 -13.45% IJH 210.86 185.57 -11.99% IWM 169.14 147.07 -13.04% IWC 100.04 90 -10.03%

Let's take a look at the daily charts to get an idea of the damage that's been done this week: The SPY continues to move lower and is now targeting the 50% Fibonacci line. The volume is still very high, implying there's more to go. Today, prices crossed below the 200-day EMA, a line that some technicians argue separates bull and bear markets. The QQQ is actually the best chart as it is still above the 200-day EMA. But all other elements point to continued moves lower. Mid-caps have dropped through all EMAs and all Fibonacci levels. Today's volume bar was the highest of the week. The IWM has also dropped through all moving averages and Fibonacci levels. Today's volume was also the highest of this week. The IWC has also fallen through all the EMAs and Fib levels.

There is no other way to say this: this is developing into a brutal sell-off that's doing a tremendous amount of technical damage. The only good news is that tomorrow is the last trading day of the week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.