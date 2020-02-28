Store Capital: Berkshire's Bet Paying More Than Just Dividends

Since its 2014 IPO, STORE’s results are even stronger, generating an annualized 19.9% rate of return.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

In recent weeks, we covered the earnings reports of the main triple net lease plays we’re bullish on at iREIT. This was in regard to our high-quality Rhino rankings.

We acknowledged that Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN) and W.P. Carey (WPC) remain blue-chip names in our estimation. Yet their stock prices appear to be irrationally elevated.

Now we’re taking a look at the final net lease name that carries a R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) score above the 4.0 mark. That would be Store Capital (STOR). And here’s what we have to say about it.

First and foremost, let’s acknowledge that this company is the youngest of our blue-chip triple net plays. It only went public in November 2014, so it’s not on any dividend champion or aristocrat lists.

Probably in part for that reason, Store isn’t discussed nearly as often as its more mature cousins. Yet, in our opinion, that’s a mistake.

Consider how it was thrust into the REITdom spotlight when none other than Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) made a $377 million investment in it. That represented 9.8% of Store’s outstanding shares at the time.

Today, it includes that monumental June 2017 move in its story timeline on its investor relation webpage, which makes sense. The purchase gave legitimacy to STORE’s business model and highlighted the attractive value it was trading at.

More Than Just a Berkshire Holding

Berkshire continues to own that original stake, with shares rising by roughly 65% since – though not all because of it or its famous CEO. Store has produced double-digit total returns for shareholders for five consecutive years now.

Like Buffett, we believe this company owns and operates one of the most attractive property portfolios in its sub industry. We also believe that the stewardship by its management team has been excellent.

At the end of the day, the stock’s performance speaks for itself in this regard. As you’ll see shortly, not only has it outperformed its peers in recent years, it’s outperformed the entire REIT sector and the broader S&P 500 as well.

Source: 2019 shareholder letter

The graphic above shows its strong performance since 2015. However – as noted in its 2019 annual letter to shareholders – since its 2014 IPO, STORE’s results are even stronger, generating an annualized 19.9% rate of return.

So, yes, it’s proven it can perform well during a strong bull market like it did in 2019. However, it’s also becoming clear that shares of this blue-chip triple net REIT can be considered a safe-haven investment too.

As you may have noticed, we’ve experienced quite a bit of negative volatility in recent days. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 8% from its all-time highs in a relatively short span of days. This macro weakness was brought on, primarily, by fears regarding the international spread of the coronavirus.

We’ve also witnessed bond rates fall in response to this equity weakness. Investors are flocking into reliable yields wherever they can find them. Yet, the triple net REITs, including Store, have held up relatively well, showing their strong, defensive nature.

Equities Are Not Bonds (and Other Important Facts)

Source: Yahoo

Even with Store’s -4% performance in early trading on Thursday, Feb. 27, shares were still outperforming the S&P 500. For that matter, they were only lagging behind W.P. Carey (WPC) in a meaningful way in the peer group.

With that said – in light of the recent market volatility and continued T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) market we find ourselves operating in – we at iREIT want to make it clear that we don’t equate equities to bonds.

The phrase “bond-like equity” might be commonplace in the market today, but it’s oxymoronic. At the end of the day, no matter how long a dividend has been paid (or even raised on an annual basis), and no matter how strong a company’s sales, earnings, and cash flows appear to be, no dividend is ever completely safe.

Investors need to understand that all dividends can be cut at any moment.

Therefore, it’s always important to weigh the risks of holding them and to make sure your portfolio is appropriately diversified. With that said, if you’re interested in taking on that risk, then we believe Store continues to be a wonderful company for income-oriented investors to hold.

To show as much, we’re going to dive into its recent Q4 report. We’ll also discuss the aforementioned shareholder letter that CEO Christopher Volk recently published.

He was kind enough to publish a copy of the letter right here on Seeking Alpha. So if you’d like to read it in full, here’s the link.

Store Capital’s Real Estate Portfolio

At the end of 2019, Store’s portfolio consisted of 2,504 properties leased out to 478 different customers. And its year-end occupancy ratio was 99.5%, well above long-term industry averages.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 22

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 17

During the conference call, co-founder and COO Mary Fedewa spoke about the strength and diversification of STORE’s real estate portfolio. Among other things, she highlighted her belief that:

“We have also built a very diverse portfolio. Therefore, any single credit event cannot meaningfully impact our AFFO.”

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, pages 18 & 19

Furthermore, when discussing the company’s relative strength in the face of existing retail headwinds, she said:

“At year-end, only 12 of our more than 2,500 property locations were vacant. We have already identified solutions for (four) of these assets. Since our first quarter as a public company, we have maintained our list of vacant properties not subject to a lease at an average of well under 10 properties for each of these 20 quarters.”

So that’s the quarter. Now let’s look at the full year.

2019 Through Store Capital’s Eyes

During 2019, Store Capital invested nearly $1.7 billion into property acquisitions. And it accretively sold roughly $430 million in assets. This $1.3 billion net investment activity exceeded its prior 2019 expectations by roughly 14%.

Within that $430 million sold were 95 properties for an aggregate gain of roughly 5% over cost. Management noted that 19 of them fell into the opportunistic basket. They allowed Store to lock in gains averaging a 19% net gain over original cost.

Another 58 were strategic, resulting in an average 7% net gain over original cost. And the 15 remaining sales were non-performing assets (bankruptcies, store closures, etc.). The company was able to recover 72% of its original costs in those cases.

Throughout all this, it posted an impressive adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth rate of 8.2%. As you can see in the graphic below, that was ahead of the compound annual growth rate Store generated since 2015.

Source: STOR presentation

Another detail worth noting is its internal growth outlook. When thinking about triple net REITs, it’s exceptionally important to consider annual rent escalations.

Store’s was 1.8% last year – a strong figure – and investors are set to benefit from more of that slow and steady growth for years to come. The company continues to boast an industry-leading average lease term of more than 14 years.

in 2019, the average length of the new leases was approximately 17.

Growing at a Steady Rate

During the conference call, Volk noted that Store’s full-year weighted-average lease rate for 2019 was approximately 7.8%. This means its gross rate of return (i.e., weighted average lease rate + rent escalations) came out to 9.5%.

By adding in corporate leverage in the 40% range, Volk concluded that Store’s leveraged investor net return was approximately 12% after factoring in operating costs of roughly 1%.

Management also mapped out the company’s internal growth story with regard to:

Aggressive portfolio management, highly selective and productive asset acquisitions, rent escalations, minimal rent growth drag.

Source: STOR presentation

And, from a balance sheet perspective, it continues to look solid. At the end of 2019, its long-term debt sat at roughly $3.6 billion, with an average maturity of seven years and an average interest rate of approximately 4.3%.

The company’s year-end net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization (EBIDTA) ratio was 5.5x. This figure remains toward the low end of management’s prior guidance.

Store also has strong credit facilities it can tap into for growth, if need be. Furthermore, it’s making great progress with regard to the portfolio percentage of its unencumbered assets. Those sat at roughly 60% at year’s end, up from 39% at the end of 2015.

Management hopes to raise that unencumbered asset percentage to the 66% range by the end of 2020. Alongside other prudent capital allocation decisions and continued conservative management of its balance sheet, that move should help Store continue receiving investment-grade credit ratings from the major agencies.

Dear Investors

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 12

As shown above, Store’s free cash flow and proceeds from asset sales exceeded the average debt maturity of its credit portfolio in 2017, 2018, and again in 2019. In his letter to shareholders, Volk noted that this allows it to repay debt with retained cash flows. Plus, it reduces the company’s interest rate sensitivity.

“Between our annual retained free cash flow of approximately $140 million in 2019 and our net proceeds from property sales of about $452 million, our internally generated cash well exceeds our average annual debt maturities, meaning that we don’t need to simply roll over maturing debt. We can impressively repay it from internally generated cash. Matching cash flows in this way serves to make us minimally interest rate sensitive, since new added borrowings will be applied to fund new investments whose yields will be somewhat sensitive to future interest rate changes.”

Management gave 2020 guidance during the October quarter. But it reaffirmed those expectations during the recent report.

Store expects to see 2020 AFFO in the $2.05-$2.09 range. At the mid-point, this would represent 4% growth over 2019. This is based on expectations of net acquisitions of around $1.2 billion at an average weighted cap rate of 7.7%.

Those figures were further broken down to:

Net income per share of $0.98-$1.01$0.99-$1.00 in expected real estate and deprecation and amortization Around $0.08/share in “ items such as straight-line rents, equity compensation, and deferred financing cost amortization.”

Management did note it’s still early in the year though, so these expectations are subject to change. With that said, as specific as they were, it will be interesting to check back in a year and see what sort of foresight abilities these men and women have when forecasting their business operations.

The Dividend

When it comes to dividend growth, Store once again comes on top among its peers. In 2019, it increased is dividend by 6.1% during the Q3 raise. And at the end of Q4, its AFFO payout ratio was at roughly 70%.

In other words, the company’s 3.9% yield should be safe for now:

We also consider future mid-single dividend growth to be likely. What’s more, since 2014 when the company went public, Store’s dividend has increased by a total of 40%.

This longer-term growth rate is above its large-cap peers – made more impressive still since it’s a slightly smaller company with a $9.3 billion market cap. That’s probably because it has a slightly more aggressive management team and portfolio management style.

As such, looking forward, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the same over the short to medium term as the company matures.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 38

Valuation

Volk dedicated a lot of time in his letter to STORE’s current valuation and how that compares to its peers. He noted that, for most of its existence as a public company, its shares traded on the fundamentals it produced.

In other words, the capital gains that shares produced were more or less in line with the company’s fundamental growth. Until 2019, that is.

Volk noted that Store’s AFFO multiple rose from around 15.5x to the 18.6x area at the end of the year. This multiple expansion appears to be largely due to the aforementioned T.I.N.A. environment.

Admittedly, this elevated multiple does cause some valuation concerns for us. We continue to believe that Store is a very high-quality company. But right now, it’s trading well above its historical average in this regard.

Being that its AFFO growth is expected to slow slightly in the coming years, we don’t feel compelled to follow the recent momentum and buy shares at these elevated levels.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

It’s true that shares are a bit cheaper right now. They’re trading for less than 18x AFFO on a trailing 12-month basis in the $35 area. Yet this still represents a steep premium to our fair value estimate of approximately $30 per share.

With this in mind, we continue to rate Store Capital a Hold. We acknowledge that, if shares continue to drop, we’d feel comfortable adding shares at fair value.

However…

We also recognize that Store shares continue to trade at a discount to their well-known, large-cap triple net peers. For instance, its major rivals Realty Income and National Retail Properties are trading with trailing 12-month P/AFFO multiples of 24.7x and 20.6x, respectively.

More Comparisons to Note

The graphic below shows its comparative performance with regard to the cap rates it’s been able to lock in. That and the market-added value growth rate that management has been able to produce.

Furthermore, its forward-looking FFO and AFFO analyst growth estimates are essentially in-line with O’s and NNN’s for 2020 and 2021. So we can see how people might say that Store’s valuation multiple will rise to match theirs.

Yet, at the end of the day – as you’ve seen in our recent coverage of the triple net space – we believe that the fundamental multiples being applied across the subsector are irrationally high. Even if a bit more multiple expansion is justified to catch up with its peers, we still think the margin of safety is too slim right now.

Therefore, again, we’re much more interested in waiting for a deeper dip in the space before buying in any further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.