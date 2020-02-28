2 Defensive CEFs Beating The Market Pullback, 5% Yields, Selling At Discounts, One Is Tax Free

Looking for defense against market pullbacks? These two closed end funds have both outperformed the market since 2/20/20, when the latest pullback began. They've also outperformed the market in the previous two pullbacks.

The BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Trust (BBN) and the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) have been two oases of calm during the latest market tempest.

Over the past week, which witnessed very few dividend paying gainers, BBN has risen .55%, and NVG is up .65%, vs. a -9.40% decline for the S&P and a -6.30% fall for the Dow 30.

BBN and NVG also both outperformed both indexes during the May '19 pullback and the big Q4 '18 pullback, when the S&P lost more than -20%:

Both funds also have outperformed the S&P and the Dow over the past year, quarter, month, and year to date:

Profiles:

BBN: The fund's investment objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its managed assets in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds. The Trust also has the ability to invest up to 20% of its managed assets in securities other than taxable municipal securities. Such other securities include tax-exempt securities, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities and corporate bonds issued by issuers that have, in the investment adviser's view, typically been associated with or sold in the municipal market, such as bonds issued by private universities and hospitals, or bonds sold to finance military housing developments.

NVG: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

NVG, the older of the two funds by eight years, is more than two times the size of BBN, with $5.58B in managed assets, vs. $2.33B for BBN. NVG also has a much larger quantity of holdings, 1088, vs. 154 for BBN.

BBN's average duration is 11.32, a bit higher than NVG's 10.24. "In general, the higher the duration, the more a bond's price will drop as interest rates rise (and the greater the interest rate risk)." (Source: Investopedia)

BBN's expense ratios are higher than NVG's. Both funds use ~34% leverage:

Distributions:

At $25.66, BBN yields 5.23%, vs. 4.60% for NVG. Both funds pay monthly, and should go ex-dividend next ~3/13/20. NVG has 101.22% coverage, while BBN's NII coverage factor is 97.87%. However, BBN also had $1.33/share in Net Realized and Unrealized gains during its most recent fiscal year ending 7/31/19:

(Source: BBN site)

Taxes:

NVG has a current tax-free yield of 4.60%, which equates to much higher taxable yields, the higher your tax bracket is. At a 24% tax bracket, this yield equals a 6.04% taxable yield, while the equivalent taxable yield is 7.15% for those in the 35.80% tax bracket:

BBN had $0.01/share of return Of capital out of a total of $1.418/share in distributions for its fiscal year ending 7/31/19, while NVG had no return of capital.

Pricing:

Even after their outperformance, both funds are still selling at discounts to NAV - BBN's discount is slightly higher than its one-year average, while NVG's is a bit lower. Not surprisingly, though, both of the current discounts aren't as deep as these funds' three- and five-year average discounts:

Performance:

Looking back further shows BBN with higher total returns and price returns than NVG over the past three- and five-year periods, and since inception. However, NVG was launched in 2002, eight years earlier than BBN, so its inception prices encompass a lot more periods, including the market crash of 2008, and the beginning of the recession.

Holdings:

BBN: The top 10 positions comprise ~20% of its total holdings.

California, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey are the top four states, comprising over 50% of BBN's holdings:

BBN is heavily weighted toward longer maturities, with 20-30 years, 15-20 years, and 30-plus years being its top three maturity periods:

One of BBN's strengths is that it has protection from callable bonds, with 62.5% of its holdings being non-callable. This is much higher than NVG's ratio of non-callable holdings, which is only 15.2%.

BBN's holdings are mainly investment grade, with ~89% in the A to BBB ratings group. NVG has ~73% investment grade holdings, with a higher concentration, ~32% than BBN's 24% concentration in the BBB to B tranches.

NVG: NVG's top 10 holdings only comprise ~10% of its total of 1088 holdings.

Illinois is by far the highest concentration, at 14.36%, which some income investors find alarming, given its Moody's Baa3 rating, (Rated as medium grade, with some speculative elements and moderate credit risk.)

Moody's reported in January 2020: "The primary factor in the state's Baa3 general obligation rating is leverage from its outsized pension liabilities and the resulting fixed costs that consume a growing share of its operating budget. The state also carries a sizable bill backlog caused by its long tendency toward structural imbalance. At the same time, Illinois' credit position is supported by a diverse, large and comparatively wealthy economic base, as well as broad fiscal powers, though the government's operating flexibility is somewhat limited in view of a constitutional pension benefit protection clause. Actions to further stabilize the state's financial position last year signaled the potential for improvement of Illinois' historically weak policymaking." (Source: Moodys.com)

NVG's holdings have a broader maturity dispersion than BBN's, but are still most heavily weighted toward longer maturities.

NVG's call exposure was 5.60% in 2020, rising to ~9.7% in 2020, and 8.5% to 8.8% in 2022-2023, with 29% occurring in 5-10 years.

In addition to its ~73% in investment grade holdings, NVG also holds ~6% in B-rated bonds and ~15% in unrated bonds:

Summary:

Both BBN and NVG have outperformed the market over recent pullbacks and could offer income investors some protective portfolio diversification. The conundrum here is when to buy, since they're both near their 52-week highs.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.





Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.