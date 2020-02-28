Ford Leadership On The Line As Investor And Lender Skepticism Becloud Automaker's Future

The Ford Motor Co. (F) on Feb. 7 announced that Jim Farley, one of two company presidents, was promoted to chief operating officer, and Joe Hinrichs, the other president, was retiring.

Farley thus is poised to succeed Jim Hackett as CEO, provided he can stabilize and turn Ford around from its lowest point since the global financial crisis. He frankly acknowledged Ford’s “current sense of urgency and crisis” on Wednesday in New York at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference in New York.

“Everyone at Ford knows the situation we’re in,” Farley told the conference. “I can see it on the faces of my colleagues and it takes me back to about 10 years ago. I’ve seen the look before.” Yet facing and tackling an existential calamity brings out the best in the Ford work force, he said, people work as a team, decide quickly and execute skillfully.

Ford shares 2005-2020 Source: Yahoo Finance

Mulally was Ford's model turnaround guy

Whether the turnaround that Ford CEO Alan Mulally achieved during the global financial crisis can be repeated a decade later under Farley remains to be seen. Much depends on the newly-promoted executive’s ability to rally the global organization to accomplish priorities set by him and his leadership team following his promotion. Chief among them is fixing the process of launching new models, specifically the 10 new vehicles that are slated to appear in the U.S. and abroad this year and next.

Prior to Farley’s presentation, automotive analyst Rod Lache of Wolfe Research, noted that Ford - by his calculations - had the potential to earn $10.5 billion in EBIT in 2019, instead it earned $6.4 billion. The missing $4 billion was caused by the bungled launch of Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models from Ford’s Chicago assembly plant – the likely reason for Hinrich’s retirement – as well as higher warranty costs caused by slow and inefficient recognition of poor quality, manufacturing mistakes and design flaws.

Beyond fixing poor performing processes within Ford's operations, Farley said the company will pursue "acceleration" of the company's global commercial vehicle business (ambulances, delivery vans, repair vehicles, etc.) as well as revenue-generating connectivity services such as fleet management and more effective and less costly sales and marketing tools to drive demand.

F Series launch will be critical

Later this year, Ford will introduce the latest generation of its F Series pickup truck, the company's most important source of profit. Ford also will introduce its first purpose-built battery electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-e. Both launches will provide a critical test of whether Farley and the leadership team around him are able to detect and resolves the troubles that afflicted the Explorer/Aviator launch.

Spy photo of 2021 Ford F Series pickup Source: USA Today/KGP Photography

Farley, 57, whose grandfather went to work for Ford in 1913, began his automotive career at Toyota (NYSE:TM), leaving the Japanese automaker to join Ford in 2007 as head of global sales and marketing. He is known at Ford - and was known at Toyota - as an energetic, talented, demanding leader and, notably, one who's difficult for subordinates to please.

Ford is a family-controlled public company that famously has endured its share of leadership turmoil and drama in the modern age. With Bill Ford Jr. representing the family as executive chairman, the automaker in 2006 recruited Mulally, then a Boeing (NYSE:BA) executive. Mulally's "One Ford" campaign emphasized the quieting of warring factions within the company and more better collaborative effort to improve vehicle models, cut costs and strengthen the Ford brand. He deserved the credit for guiding Ford past a near bankruptcy, while General Motors (GM) and Chrysler (FCAU) both failed.

Mark Fields, Mulally's successor, lasted three years before Bill Ford abruptly replaced him with Jim Hackett, a former furniture executive, in 2017. The reasons for the change were never fully explained. A low-key cerebral type, Hackett, 64, has frustrated Wall Street analysts who have been hoping for quicker, clearer results from his promised $11 billion restructuring to make Ford more "fit." He wasn't expected to stay at the helm more than a few years, which raises the question of whether Farley now is poised to be Ford's next CEO.

Can Farley do it?

Farley's task, beyond unifying and inspiring Ford's workforce to carry out his operating priorities, will be to convince investors not to utterly desert the company for greener pastures. A longtime Wall Street automotive analyst, Joe Phillippi, once explained to me that automotive stocks, reflecting the cyclicality of the industry, shouldn't be owned, "they should be leased." Joe meant that you buy auto stocks low, hang on for a while and get rid of them when you're in the money - because they're sure to get knocked down in the next recession, at which point you can buy them and do it again.

Many recent investors in Ford stock, I'm guessing, are attracted to the dividend and/or are betting that the price simply won't go much lower, thus, the inevitable rebound once the company gets its act together will be rewarding. As I write this report, the imputed dividend yield is a tasty 8.3% - tasty, that is, as long as Ford doesn't get itself into a financial bind that forces a cut or suspension of the dividend. Ford did suspend the dividend in the fall of 2006, resuming payments only after five years had passed. (Yes, it's true that Ford dividends provide an income stream for family members who own the company's supervoting Class B shares - but, as we have seen, the payout will be cut when circumstances are dire.)

The debate among some Ford investors centers on whether the company has the financial resources to carry out its restructuring and initiatives such as electrification and autonomous driving - possibly in the face of a worldwide recession or coronavirus pandemic - while continuing to pay a dividend. Ford has entered into a number of partnerships to mitigate costs. By some estimates, its cash and receivables are adequate, even though Moody's has rated the company's credit as "junk," while Standard & Poor's rates Ford Credit as one notch above junk.

The more relevant issue for anyone thinking about owning Ford shares (or whether to dispose of them) is whether Jim Farley can produce results - and quickly. He's known as a "mad genius" type - passionate, unyielding, driven - quite different than Ford's last three CEOs. Which is just what Ford may need to correct whatever is ailing the engineering and manufacturing teams responsible for delivering competitive new vehicle models to dealer showrooms on time, under budget - and with little likelihood of being returned for costly warranty repairs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.