Acreage Holdings: Management Fiddles While Rome Burns

I will continue to avoid Acreage Holdings. Nearly every other MSO appears to be run significantly better.

Aside from a potential Canopy Growth takeover, there's little reason to prefer Acreage over any other U.S.-facing cannabis company.

Acreage is spending far more than its peers on share-based compensation for management and executives, despite poor results.

Acreage posted its worst-ever adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter. Cash flow is not available yet. Source: Author based on company filings.

Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) is a U.S.-facing multi-state cannabis company ("MSO") which primarily operates in legal cannabis markets on the East Coast and the Midwest. Last year, Acreage agreed to a complex transaction with Canopy Growth (CGC) in which the latter agreed to acquire Acreage if and when the transaction is permitted - basically, when U.S. cannabis companies are allowed to list on major U.S. stock exchanges.

Poor fourth quarter results

Acreage Holdings fourth quarter earnings results presentation.

On Feb. 26, Acreage announced fourth quarter results and held an earnings call. As with previous quarters, Acreage also released an earnings presentation (above) which outlines the results. The company has not released its full financial results yet, giving us limited knowledge of the cash flow.

Acreage revenue, pro forma revenue, and gross margins. Source: Author based on company filings.

Acreage's fourth quarter results were poor. Cannabis companies typically trade for a high multiple of sales despite nearly always being unprofitable. These multiples are based on investor belief that cannabis companies (1) will grow larger and (2) will become profitable in the future.

Rather than growing, Acreage's revenue declined 6% sequentially in the fourth quarter and pro forma revenue grew only 3% sequentially. This revenue decline is abnormal in the U.S. cannabis sector. While Canadian cannabis companies have suffered from variable revenue due to relying on a small number of very large customers (provincial cannabis distributors), Acreage largely sells their wares in their own retail stores. This tends to provide much smoother revenue growth with less "lumpiness" - making declines like this rarer.

Other Acreage results were also disappointing:

Gross margins fell 4 percentage points to 37%. These are relatively low compared to Acreage's MSO peer group, most of whom have gross margins between 47% and 62%.

to 37%. These are relatively low compared to Acreage's MSO peer group, most of whom have gross margins between 47% and 62%. Operating costs rose 33% to $75 million . Despite falling revenue, Acreage's costs continued to rise higher, now totaling nearly four times revenue and nearly 10 times gross profits.

. Despite falling revenue, Acreage's costs continued to rise higher, now totaling nearly four times revenue and nearly 10 times gross profits. Adjusted EBITDA losses grew 48% to $18 million. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA losses grew 74% to $16 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins fell from -55% to -87%.

to $18 million. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA losses grew 74% to $16 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins fell from -55% to -87%. Net loss grew to $51 million, up from $29 million last quarter.

Acreage's rapidly worsening net cash position. Source: Author based on company filings.

Among other results, Acreage's net cash fell by $51 million. This is slightly worse, although comparable to their cash burn in each of the previous two quarters. Cash flow was not provided in Acreage's earnings release.

To fund these continuing enormous losses, Acreage recently announced a series of complex financing transactions. In those deals, an unknown investor is loaning Acreage $100 million at a very low interest rate (2.55%) secured against cash. This loan only makes sense if it comes from Canopy Growth or Constellation Brands (STZ), neither of whom could have a security interest in Acreage's other assets and both of whom may be willing to lend money to Acreage at significantly below-market rates. The cash security in the deal will be obtained through loans to Acreage from its own management and through selling Acreage shares in a private placement. The loans to Acreage from management are relatively costly, with ~21% in fees (~10% in interest and ~11% in shares given out as part of the loans), so the overall transaction will not end up being particularly cheap for Acreage despite the low headline interest rate in the institutional loan.

Acreage also switched to U.S. GAAP accounting, which will ease some of items that confuse new investors about cannabis investing. GAAP accounting eliminates IFRS fair value adjustments, changes the way share-based compensation is calculated, and changes the treatment of convertible debt. All of these changes are generally positive and will help reported figures become more meaningful to everyday investors.

In short, these results were very poor. Acreage's results worsened meaningfully from the previous quarter by nearly every metric at a time when other cannabis company results have been steadily improving.

To management goes the spoils

Acreage costs: gross costs, operating costs, and share-based compensation. Source: Author based on company filings.

Acreage shares are down 77% over the past year, or down 63% when including the $2.63/share "special dividend" from Canopy Growth. Shareholders of Acreage have lost a bundle as the cannabis company fails to live up to expectations of growth and profitability. These results are significantly worse than most of Acreage's peers, many of whom are down 35%-50% in the same period as investor enthusiasm for cannabis wanes as management teams struggle to find meaningful profitability.

Despite poor results, Acreage management has been rewarding themselves as if they are running a successful cannabis company. In 2019, Acreage paid out at least $98 million in share-based compensation to its management and executives (not including share-based compensation included in gross costs), while generating only $74 million in revenue.

Put another way, for every $1 that a customer spends at The Botanist in Atlantic City, management rewards itself with $1.32 worth of Acreage options and shares. Partly because of share-based compensation, Acreage's diluted share count has grown 13% over the past years, diluting the potential gains of Acreage shareholders.

Acreage's share-based compensation as a percentage of revenue is higher than any of its peers. Source: Author in U.S. MSO Comparison on The Growth Operation.

Acreage investors may be quick to point out that all U.S. cannabis companies aside from Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) use share-based compensation. This is correct, but Acreage pays significantly higher share-based compensation than any of its peers. In each of the four quarters of 2019, Acreage issued its executives and management more shares than it earned in revenue. None of the other major U.S. cannabis companies had a single quarter where they paid more share-based compensation than they generated in revenue, and the better-run companies never even came close.

At least based on share-based compensation figures, it appears that Acreage management is fiddling while Rome burns. This may make Acreage an attractive company to join as a manager, but it fails to look enticing for would-be investors.

Thoughts

Overall, I see very little to like. Growth this quarter was poor. Gross margins fell. Operating costs rose. Share-based compensation continues to be insane. Cash burn continues unabated.

At this point, a potential Canopy Growth takeover is perhaps the only positive for Acreage Holdings. Acreage continues to tout that deal as the headline item on their investor relations page. If that deal closed today, Acreage investors could net 162% returns. However, that deal will not close today and may take years to close. There may also be risk of renegotiation or cancellation as Acreage continues to fail, just as PharmaCann paid to walk away from its MedMen deal after the latter proved unable or unwilling to run a successful cannabis company.

For now, Acreage's $100 million financing deal should keep it afloat for another couple quarters. The company also announced plans to limit capital expenditures to $45-50 million in 2020 and to reduce general and administrative costs by $7 million per year, targeting positive pro-forma adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2020. Notably, adjusted EBITDA excludes Acreage's enormous share-based compensation expense, masking the true depth of Acreage's losses.

Aside from the Canopy Growth Deus ex machina acquisition, I see very little to like about Acreage Holdings. Given management turnover at MedMen, potentially aligning the incentives of management and shareholders, Acreage appears to be the least shareholder-friendly company in U.S. cannabis. I will stay on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.