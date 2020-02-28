Natural Gas Bulls Can't Catch A Break From Bearish Weather

Lower prices will cure lower prices. As lower 48 production starts to fall and power burn demand picks up, the persistently bearish weather combined with low prices are curing the oversupply of 2019. We are projecting a market supply deficit coming this spring, and prices should find a floor around here.

We have since sold out of our DGAZ position for a gain of ~10%. We currently have no positions open.

This winter may end up being one of the warmest winters of all time.

Following what was thought to be a bullish 10-15 day outlook has now turned into an outright bearish outlook.

As you can see in the 10-15 day ECMWF-EPS composite outlook, the massive ridging pattern building up in the East Coast is expected to reduce heating demand materially.

This outlook first presented itself in yesterday's ECMWF-EPS 12z update, so we sold all of our UGAZ positions at a loss of ~20% and bought a position in DGAZ. We have since sold out of our DGAZ position for a gain of ~10%. We currently have no positions open.

The drop in natural gas today was the result of ~10 TDD losses from the ECMWF-EPS 00z update this morning. At the moment, the control member continues to show a more dire outlook 15-days out, but we think the sell-off today may have priced most of the bearish trend in.

For the natural gas bulls, weather projections become less meaningful by the end of March. Fundamentals will once again take center stage like production and exports.

At the moment, lower 48 gas production is expected to keep trending lower. Associated gas production growth this year will be very minimal due to pipeline constraints.

Permian outflow is close to the peak already, so unless Northeast and other regions decide to ramp-up production, we are likely to see production trend ever lower this year.

By our estimate, lower 48 production should be sub-93 Bcf/d by this summer.

In addition, we actually think we may see more associated gas production reduction this year as the realized pricing in the Permian is abysmal.

As you can see in the table above, Permian spot pricing is averaging $0.27/MMBtu. If you include the cost of transportation, producers should just flare this vs. trying to sell it.

So on a regional basis, such depressed pricing will likely keep a lid on Permian gas production while the rest of the US is likely to see lower production overall.

This would be a welcoming sign for the natural gas bulls looking for a reversion in price.

Now looking at our storage forecast, we are seeing ~1.84 Tcf at the start of April.

This will be 681 Bcf higher than last year and 126 Bcf higher than the five-year average.

On a fundamental supply-demand basis, we are going to enter this shoulder season tighter than last year. Oversupply going into spring last year was estimated at ~2 Bcf/d, while this year will be a small deficit of ~1 Bcf/d. This means that the projected storage builds will be ~3 Bcf/d on average less than last year.

At the moment, we have a November storage forecast of ~3.8 Tcf. We are estimating this injection season to total 1.96 Tcf vs. last year's +2.577 Tcf during the same period.

Over the span of 32 weeks, this is the equivalent of 19.28 Bcf less on a weekly basis and 2.75 Bcf/d less on a daily basis.

This analysis also does not factor in potentially much higher power burn demand resulting from lower prices, so there's potentially more upside from that.

So what does all of this mean?

Lower prices will cure lower prices. As lower 48 production starts to fall and power burn demand picks up, the persistently bearish weather combined with low prices are curing the oversupply of 2019. We are projecting a market supply deficit coming this spring, and prices should find a floor around here.

