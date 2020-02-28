South Jersey Industries' (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

February 27, 2020, 11:00 am ET

Company Participants

Dan Fidell - VP, IR

Mike Renna - President & CEO

Cielo Hernandez - CFO

Steven Cocchi - SVP & Chief Strategy & Development Officer

Dave Robbins - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Phil Covello - ExodusPoint

Matthew Davis - Carlson Capital

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q4 2019 South Jersey Industries Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator