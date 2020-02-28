Tesla Risk On The Rise

If your favorite color is red, the last few days have been great for you when looking at global markets. Wall Street seems to have really woken up to the impact of the coronavirus with the Dow down over 1,000 points, and even some of the year's biggest winners are feeling the pain. Tesla (TSLA) shares are down more than 7% on the day, as it finally seems like investors are realizing the electric vehicle name may not be in a good place right now.

(Source: CNBC special coverage of markets in turmoil, seen here)

The coronavirus' spread to Italy and South Korea has fueled the market's latest leg down, and we still are unsure of how Tesla's situation in China will turn out in the near term. One thing I'm sure of is that if global economies start to slow, the auto industry will definitely be one of the first areas impacted. If you are a consumer, you might just be a little more willing to put a few hundred bucks of maintenance into an older vehicle rather than plop down $50,000 on that brand new car.

A slowdown in European vehicle sales might also mean Tesla earns less from its Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) pooling agreement if Fiat doesn't need as many credits to meet its emission goals. As the 10-K filing showed us, the company's net loss improved by $114 million last year, but that was only because Tesla sold an additional $175 million in regulatory credits over 2018. Excluding these high margin credits, the rest of Tesla actually lost more, and these credits will be a key piece of the profit/loss scenario this year.

Now Europe was a big part of the Model 3 growth story last year, helped primarily by expiring incentives in the Netherlands. While most agreed that sales would fall off a bit in that country moving forward, the Model 3 seems to be facing more trouble than that. As the chart below shows, the three countries we have data for aren't even matching registrations from the year-ago period, where the Model 3 didn't even land in a number of countries in Europe until 5 or 6 weeks into the quarter. As registration estimates come in next week for February, we'll see if other countries like Germany or the UK are picking up the slack. As one of my fellow Seeking Alpha contributors detailed in an article on Monday, lease prices for the SR+ in the UK were recently slashed, and Model 3 prices in Germany also came down slightly last week.

(Source: EU EV stats, seen here)

While they may not be as important to the company as they were a few years ago, Tesla is facing a quickly growing problem with the Model S and X lines. Reduced incentives in key markets are hurting, along with the ongoing rise in competition from established automakers. According to EU EV stats, for the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain, Model X sales are down more than 75% through February 22 as compared to a year earlier, while Model S sales are down more than 50%.

At an average sales price of $100,000 and 25% gross margins, losing another 5,000 units per quarter of these two means a $125 million hit to quarterly gross margin dollars. Tesla may not lose that much in unit sales every quarter this year, but there are other impacts. These higher range vehicles earn more EV credits to sell, and I'm sure margins will be hit if the company is only producing at say 60% of full capacity. Tesla's two luxury vehicles are the primary examples of where the company is not production-constrained, and you wonder if the Model Y introduction will only exacerbate the situation.

One added headwind for Tesla from the coronavirus has been the rally in the US dollar. The greenback has rallied about 4% against the euro since the Model 3 hit that continent last year. Tesla has adjusted some prices over time, but I'm wondering if another major change will come soon. For instance, as the chart below shows, the dollar has rallied about 5% against the Norwegian krone since the last price update for that country in September 2019. On a $50,000 vehicle, that's a $2,500 effective price hit without any price changes. Not all of that will be lost on gross margins, but it doesn't help for a company already behind its Model 3 margin targets from a few years ago.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Tesla bulls are banking on a surge in production and deliveries this year, primarily from the Shanghai factory ramp as well as the Model Y introduction. The company has been extremely tight-lipped recently on how the coronavirus is impacting production, although one of the company's biggest supporters stated Monday he thinks the supply chain is being hurt. Perhaps the capital raise was more than just grabbing some extra cash, especially if the Model Y ramp gets delayed a little or S/X/3 production is hurt in a meaningful way. An article in electrek on Wednesday also suggested that demand for the Model Y is low, with Tesla trying to get those with 7-seat configurations to switch to 5-seat versions and get their vehicle next month.

With global markets falling on Monday and Tuesday, it seems that Tesla investors are finally starting to see that there may be some added risk in the name. Not only is the name dependent on the Shanghai factory for its Model 3 production ramp this year, but the overall supply chain could be hit. Also, a global economic slowdown would obviously hit the auto industry in a meaningful way, which would reduce the potential upside from credit sales expected this year. With the dollar also rising, management must decide whether to raise prices or get hurt on the margin line. Tesla shares are still one of the year's biggest winners, but if sales data out of Europe doesn't improve in the coming months and the China factory ends up behind schedule, those gains will be tough to hold.

