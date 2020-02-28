The Ecstasy Of Gold Continues As Concerns Over Coronavirus Continue To Mount

Lower interest rates, mainly long-term Treasury yields, are likely to keep pushing up the demand for gold.

The Federal Reserve is likely to act if the coronavirus affects the U.S. economy.

The recent rally in gold price has been driven by the uncertainty over COVID-19 and its effect on the global economy.

The gold market has been heating up as the uncertainty over COVID-19 has been mounting. The price of gold was rising for most of 2019, even before the recent Coronavirus outbreak. The 2019 run-up in gold was different compared with previous bull markets, as it coincided with a stock market rally (at least during 2019). As the Federal Reserve mostly induced last year’s gold price rally, this year the Fed could keep pushing the demand for precious metals by providing more stimulus to counter the adverse economic effect of the coronavirus.

The rush for gold is considered by many as related to concerns over a possible spike in inflation. However, U.S. data clearly show no signs of inflationary pressures. Moreover, inflation expectations (see chart below) have fallen over the past year, even as the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times.

Source of data: FRED

So, even though inflation may be one reason investors consider when purchasing gold, it has not been the main driver for gold’s rally; rather, it is a haven in case of a recession. The concerns over a recession started to mount at the end of 2018 as the Federal Reserve raised rates.

Since then, however, the concerns over a recession, at least in the U.S., have subsided, although global economic growth slowed down in 2019. Germany and Japan may tip into a recession, and now China faces a significant slowdown because of the coronavirus.

However, how can we explain the rally in stocks in 2019 and gold? In short, the Federal Reserve. The recovery of stocks hasn’t been due to higher-than-expected growth in corporate profits. Last year, S&P 500 firms’ profits grew by less than 1% --the slowest growth rate since 2016.

As for gold, most of its demand growth has been for investment purposes, while the demand for physical gold (e.g., jewelry and technology) declined last year. And the demand for gold from central banks remained nearly unchanged.

The recovery of gold and stocks was driven by lower short-term interest rates that pushed up stocks’ valuations and the demand for gold as an investment.

The gold market has traditionally benefited from times of growing concerns over recessions or economic uncertainty. In such times, prices of safe havens - such as U.S. Treasuries and gold - benefit. That could explain the strong positive correlation between U.S. long-term Treasury bond yields and gold prices.

One indicator that investors rely upon is the yield curve. Historically, whenever this has inverted, a recession in the U.S. has followed within six to 18 months. This correlation doesn’t mean causation - only that bond buyers have been right to purchase U.S. long-term Treasuries as the economy has slowed down - and that this has led the Federal Reserve to cut short-term interest rates.

Since the financial crisis of 2009, this indicator could have also played a role in driving up the demand for the precious metal. The chart below shows the developments of gold price and the 10-year to 3-month Treasury bond spread – a common indicator for the development in the yield curve.

Source of data: FRED

Over the past four years, the correlation between these time series has remained stable at -0.5, a strong and negative correlation. This correlation suggests that, as the 10-year to 3-months spread falls, the price of gold tends to rise.

Source of data: FRED and author’s calculations

This correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation. However, it has been relatively stable in recent years, and gold and long-term Treasuries have rallied whenever the demand for safe-haven has grown. This suggests that if long-term yields were to keep falling, the demand for gold for investment purposes would likely remain robust.

The bond market is already pricing in another rate cut by the Federal Reserve by June, and the Fed Chair Jay Powell has changed his position from 2018 on inflation - this is now more in line with the markets. Considering this, the Fed may consider additional rate cuts this year, especially if the coronavirus outbreak were to have adverse economic effects that began showing in the U.S. data.

In short, the rally in gold prices has been driven by growing concerns over an economic downturn and lower long-term interest rates. As these concerns persist and as the Fed stands by to slash rates to support the economic expansion, the demand for gold for investment is likely to remain robust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.