California Resources: Crude Oil Hedge Analysis For 2020 And Beyond

Given the company's debt level and vulnerability as reflected by its share price, it remains at high risk given the collapse in oil prices.

In its 2019 Form 10-K Annual Report, California Resources Corporation (CRC), reported the crude oil hedges it had in place as of December 31, 2019. The hedges extended out through Q4 2020.

In its market risk analysis section, CRC provided the following descriptions of CRC’s commodity price risk and the expected outcomes for the hedges.

Analysis

I calculated the hedges as a percentage of average daily fourth quarter crude production of 76,000 b/d (excluding NGLs) in the table below. It's possible (undisclosed) CRC may have hedged more volume when oil prices spiked in early January 2020, but the price spike was short lived. The weighted average for 2020 is about 27 percent.

Hedged Barrels/Day Percent 1Q20 30,000 39% 2Q20 20,000 26% 3Q20 18,000 24% 4Q20 13,000 17% Beyond 2020 0 0%

On the flip side, I calculated the unhedged volumes and percentages.

Unhedged Barrels/Day Percent 1Q20 46,000 61% 2Q20 56,000 74% 3Q20 58,000 76% 4Q20 63,000 83% Beyond 2020 76,000 100%

CRC’s hedges are limited to a partial range of oil prices because it “unhedges” if prices fall below the short put strikes. To clarify, CRC hedges its future oil sales prices by buying puts at a strike price. But this comes at a cost, the premium paid. CRC also sells puts at lower strike prices because they collect a premium, which is used to offset or reduce the premium paid on the long. However, such a combination means that CRC will not longer be incrementally hedged if the realized price falls below the strike price of the short put.

Strike Prices ($/b) Long Puts Short Puts 1Q20 $ 70.83 $ 56.67 2Q20 $ 67.50 $ 53.75 3Q20 $ 65.00 $ 54.31 4Q20 $ 65.00 $ 53.81

As of this writing on Feb. 27, Brent futures prices were about $2.50 below the short put strike prices, on average, for quarters two through four.

Oil prices spiked on the back of the attacks in Saudi Arabia in September. But CRC added very little to its hedge position in the third quarter, as I had previously showed. Hopefully, they learned to take advantage of oil price spikes, but it appears they prefer to take large oil price risks.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Last March, CRC shares traded at almost $30. Currently, they are priced at below $6/share.

It's well known that CRC is highly levered and so it can ill-afford to take large oil price risks. And yet that is what is has done, based on ending December hedges.

Source: Barchart.

The coronavirus has caused Chinese oil demand to drop by 4 million barrels per day, according to Goldman Sachs (GS). My model shows WTI dropping to $33/b under the scenario that both GS and I project.

And now the virus has been detected in 30 countries worldwide, threatening to destroy even more oil demand as populations stay home or end up in hospitals.

Conclusions

Downside oil price risk has not been as pronounced since the financial crisis of 2008/09. But CRC is largely exposed to the downside because it has only partially hedged a partial price range, leaving the firm exposed. I therefore will continue to hold my short position in the stock first established in early August. I would add that if CRC had a robust hedging strategy, I would not have shorted the stock.

A short position in CRC is subject to high risk and should only be considered by sophisticated traders and investors. It's in my model portfolio, which I update in real time to members of Boslego Risk Services.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.