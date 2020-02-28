Freshpet: Humanization Pays Off

Having seen a ten-bagger on a very small residual investment, I do not see compelling risk-reward here, making me exit my last position.

The company has done really well since its public offering and its shares have done even better.

Freshpet (FRPT) is a name which I have covered since it went public as I was appealed to the business model, yet not to the steep valuation at the time. I now recognise that it has been almost five years ago since I last looked at the shares, that being August of 2015.

In that article I concluded that appeal is increasing, yet was not pulling the trigger yet with shares trading at levels in the mid-teens. I was somewhat compelled to the business model, yet noted that quite some good news has been priced in already. Given the challenge to grow sales and margins going forward, I was compelled to the story although valuations were a bit on the high side, as I required a dip to high single-digits to become a buyer.

With shares trading at $5 and change when 2016 arrived, I have bought just a minor stake which I never really looked upon, being way too small with the benefit of hindsight of course.

The Old Thesis

I was compelled to Freshpet since it went public in 2014 as it is benefiting from the humanisation trend of pets and their food. Freshpet has created healthier and premium alternatives, at times costing as much at $4 per animal per day. Besides catering this distinctive and growing segment, Freshpet furthermore employs a different business model, as it operates company-owned fridge locations in retail stores. The industry has seen solid growth as names like Blue Buffalo Pet Products were a real darling as well, prompting General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to actually buy the company in 2018.

With a multi-billion target market, Freshpet was still very small. Back in August of 2015, the last quarterly earnings report revealed sales of $28.4 million, up 39% year over year as operating losses narrowed from $3.3 million to $2.0 million. With full-year sales seen around $113 million, positive adjusted EBITDA seen at $16 million (although note that depreciation expenses are high), investors were expecting continued growth.

With an operating asset valuation of $400 million at $13, shares were trading at less than 4 times sales which actually looked quite compelling, yet the company was not really profitable of course.

When I got carried away making projections for 2025, I noted that the company might have the potential to grow to half a billion in sales, as that could easily justify a billion valuation, and probably much more. With shares having lost half their value in the second half of 2015, I was compelled to the outlook, taking into account very modest sales multiples attached to the business as well, of course.

What Happened?

With the company reporting sales just above the $100 million mark back in 2015, Freshpet has quickly created a good track record. Early 2019, the company reported its 2018 results. Net sales were up 27% to $193 million, making the company on track to achieve the half a billion mark by 2025. Somewhat on the disappointing side is that operating losses were actually up a bit to $4.9 million.

With a diluted share count of 37 million shares and holding around $7 million in net cash, valuations have gone up quite a bit. In fact, shares had seen a huge rally to $35 already by early 2019, pushing up the valuation towards $1.3 billion. This makes that valuation multiples had expanded to 6-7 times sales, with no earnings to show for just yet.

The reasons for shares increasing a factor of 7 times from the early 2016 lows are plentiful. This includes a general market move higher, the humanisation trend and actually solid revenue growth. The company furthermore provided a 2019 guidance with sales seen up 24% to $240 million, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $28 million. That latter is not telling so much as the company reported adjusted EBITDA of just above $20 million in 2018, while the company still reported a small operating loss.

The company has seen a solid start to 2019 with first-quarter sales up nearly 27% and second-quarter sales up 26%. On the back of the strong second-quarter results, the company raised the full-year guidance, seeing sales about $4 million higher and EBITDA about a million higher from the initial guidance. In fact, sales growth accelerated to 28% in the third quarter as the company said it will exceed the previously raised guidance, but did not quantify this.

Current Valuation Thoughts

With fourth-quarter sales up 27%, the company did generate nearly $246 million in revenues in 2019 on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $29.2 million and a net loss of $1.2 million. This great momentum actually pushed shares up to $70 early 2020, thereby pushing up operating asset valuations to around $2.5 billion, and pushing up sales multiples to about 10 times sales!

Hence, it is very much true that Freshpet has done a great job at consistently growing sales for years and bringing earnings towards the flat line. In fact, the company is set to become really profitable in 2020, yet most of the increase in the valuation stems from valuation multiples going up, not actual growth.

The very beneficial news is hidden in the 2020 guidance with sales seen up 26% to roughly $310 million. Adjusted EBITDA is seen up 65% to $48 million, suggesting that the company is actually starting to post some real profits next year. Based on that estimate, shares are trading at 8 times forward sales.

While shares have not escaped the recent market turmoil, the operating asset valuation still comes in around $2.4 billion, making that forward sales multiple comes in just below 8 times, which is quite a lot despite achieving profitability.

So with the company firmly on track to achieve half a billion in sales in 2025, or probably come in higher than that, this great achievement has already been priced in by the market, with shares now up 5 times since the summer of 2015, and more than 10 times from their lows later that year.

Final Thoughts

Congratulations to the early believers and myself holding really just a tiny residual position. Freshpet has done a great job at transforming its growth potential into actual sales growth and operating leverage, yet the issue is that this has been priced into the shares already, and perhaps some more.

Hence, I am happy for management and early believers, yet at current levels do not see compelling risk-reward going forward, although this remains an interesting stock to watch and perhaps buy on substantial dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.