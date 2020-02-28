Panic Selling Has Hit CEFs: Time For Some Bargain Hunting

For almost a year, we have been building dry powder for just such an occasion. Buying when your screen is a sea of red can be difficult.

For the first time in over a year, we are seeing the first signs of volatility. Many of our members have been clamoring about the lack of buying opportunities and becoming more and more frustrated. We have advocated keeping new cash invested but in either safe bucket assets (these are cash - plus) or open end fund substitutes until closed-end funds ("CEFs") became cheaper.

For the last year, volatility has been dormant. Hiding. Lurking. Trade friction with China. Impeachment. Russia. Ukraine. Iran. Federal Reserve. BBB-debt.

The wall of worry in the last year was endless.

No one had a pandemic as their top risk coming into 2020. But it is always the risk that you don't think about that derails the markets.

But these markets are great for assessing your risk - and risk tolerance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points yesterday (-3.5%) and is down nearly 10% since last Wednesday. That is just five trading days. What did your portfolio do over that time? Do you care?

I ask if you care because it is an assessment of risk tolerance. If your eyes were peered at the TV or financial news media websites, then you are likely taking too much risk. If you pulled up your account more than once on your phone, you are also likely taking too much risk. If you thought about selling even a single share of a position, you are likely taking too much risk.

So what did your portfolio do in the last five trading days as it is a good assessment of your potential draw-down risk. With the "market" down about 11.9% in that period and the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index up 1.01%, a simple 60/40 portfolio would be down 7.0%. Not bad but remember that's just five days.

Our Yield Hunting Core Income Portfolio was down 2.30% over that same time period through February 26th.

5-Trading Day Core Portfolio Price Performance: -2.30%

5-Trading Day Core Portfolio NAV Performance: -0.36%

S&P 500: -9.63%

On February 27th, the S&P 500 fell another 4.42% while our portfolio fell 2.55% or roughly 50% of the downside. Overall, the bond CEFs provided two-thirds less volatility on price and far less on NAV.

Bargain Hunting

Investors should look at their shopping lists and find funds that have seen significant price declines while maintaining NAV levels. Be careful that some NAVs are not reported daily and/or have very sticky and illiquid assets which means the NAV data is stale.

We have been nibbling on some funds. For the first time in a long while, we have many "buy" rated funds within our Core Portfolio. Those include both riskier assets and safer. On the riskier side, we have added to Principal Real Estate Income (PGZ) in our Flexible Income Portfolio at $19.86 today (2/27/2020).

More importantly, we have been adding to our safer income streams. Those include sub-sectors that are less or even negatively correlated to the S&P 500. Those safer income streams include tax-free and taxable munis. One such fund we added to was PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) at a tax-free yield of 4.42%, which hit our buy threshold a few days ago. The fund is a buy for the first time in several years.

On the taxable muni side, we added to Blackrock Taxable Muni Bond Trust (BBN) at a -4.5% discount and a distribution yield of 5.37%. These are "safer" funds given there is very little credit risk and that they are interest-rate sensitive - meaning that as rates fall, the value or price of the underlying bonds rises resulting in a higher NAV.

We now have over a dozen tax-free munis CEFs with buy ratings in our Top Conviction list. These are funds that have safe distribution yields, favorable call schedules, and higher distribution yields.

Another great opportunity that arose today (and which we alerted members on the chat) was with Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT). This is a target term fund, meaning it liquidates at a certain time in the future (late 2023) at a certain price ($9.83). The current NAV is well above that $9.83 which is a key signal that the distribution will not need to be cut. At a NAV of $10.56, the underlying holdings would need to deteriorate significantly for the distribution to be cut. As it is, shareholders stand to get a decent sized special distribution in addition to the distribution yield of 5.7%. Additionally, any discount that the shares are purchased at will result in capital gains upon liquidation. We estimate a total return if purchased at NAV of just over 6.2% per year.

Today, the shares cratered and the price fell to as low as $10.17 per share or a discount of -3.7%. For a fund that liquidates in 3 years, that means you get an additional 1.2% of capital gains per year! Our estimated total return at a -3.7% discount moves up to 7.25% per year. The paradox is that when rates are falling and yields on safe bonds declining, the total return on a fund like IHIT is rising.

We have a full list of other funds that investors should be watching and buying in small pieces. Some we would be watching include:

Cohen and Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI), yield 7.32%, discount -10.7%

First Trust Inter Duration Preferred & Income (FPF), yield 6.81%, discount -5.77%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opp (NYSE:OPP), yield 13.24%, discount -6.32%

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth (JRI), yield 8.26%, discount -13.09%

Central Securities (CET), yield 4.83%, discount -22.76%

Concluding Thoughts

This is a difficult time in the markets. We have them fairly frequently- we've simply haven't had them often in recent. In fact, in 2019 when nearly everything rose in value, we had two strong pullbacks of more than 5%. This one differs in that we have moved into correction territory (>10%) and the quickness of the decline. This is the fastest 10% correction in history. That makes this feel worse.

But we recommend investors who have been saving up dry powder for this very occurrence to start to nibble at positions. Each person's nibbling is different. We break down a full position into several pieces. It may be thirds (for smaller positions) and up to 8 pieces for larger ones.

We are also watching PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). Our buy flags flipped briefly today but then the share price reverted higher. We think these remain best-in-breed funds and have been happy with their NAV performance throughout this tumultuous market event.

Through the 26th, PCI's NAV is down just 6 cents or 34 bps. That is incredibly stable given the amount of derivatives that reside in the portfolio and are marked to market daily. Over the same time period, the price has fallen almost 7%. This is all panic-selling and presents an opportunity.

We implore investors to go back and read a report we wrote during the bear market of 2018 titled: "CEF Investing: Is Your Stomach Strong Enough?" Buying when everyone else seems to be selling, in other words, going against the grain, can be the hardest thing to do. Go slowly. Be patient. Tread lightly. And do your due diligence and invest in an expert that knows what they are doing.

I loved the quote that Mark J. Grant wrote at the end of a recent piece:

I advise some caution now. I advise you to lock-up some profits, before they dwindle away before your eyes. I advise, once again, for the last eighteen years that I have written "Out of the Box," a nod to Grant's Rules, "Preservation of Capital." Not making the last penny is a minor error signifying nothing, as compared to the erosion of your wealth.

Good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, RQI, BBN, JRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.