Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/25/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/25/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Wayfair (W);

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

Plantronics (PLT);

Plains GP (PAGP);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY);

American Airlines (AAL);

Xcel Energy (XEL);

Pure Storage (PSTG);

On Deck Capital (ONDK);

Dynatrace (DT), and;

Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

ShotSpotter (SSTI);

Regeneron Pharm (REGN);

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);

Extra Space Storage (EXR), and;

Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Spruce House Partnership BO Wayfair W B $56,495,028 2 Perceptive Adv BO Agile Therapeutics AGRX B $9,000,000 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $5,707,166 4 Perelman Ronald O BO Vtv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 5 Chazen Stephen I CB,CEO,DIR Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY B $1,566,402 6 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,226,015 7 Chiang Willie Cw CB,CEO Plains Gp PAGP B $1,028,482 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO WA Hi Inc Opp Fd HIO B $672,105 9 Cahill John T DIR American Airlines AAL B $628,378 10 Dexheimer Brian S DIR Plantronics PLT B $499,338

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Thoma Bravo BO Dynatrace DT JS* $713,638,592 2 Yancopoulos George PR,DIR Regeneron Pharm REGN AS $49,631,740 3 Rre Ventures Gp Iv BO On Deck Capital ONDK JS* $28,602,704 4 Woolley Kenneth M DIR Extra Space Storage EXR S $21,534,834 5 Horing Jeff DIR Alteryx AYX S $6,866,000 6 Fowke Benjamin G S Iii CB,CEO,DIR Xcel Energy XEL S $6,678,092 7 Dietzen Scott DIR Pure Storage PSTG AS $3,322,674 8 Maudlin Timothy I DIR Alteryx AYX S $3,171,130 9 Wilke Jeffrey A CEO Amazon Com AMZN AS $2,103,212 10 Clark Ralph A CEO,DIR Shotspotter SSTI S $1,565,006

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

