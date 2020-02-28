Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/25/20

Includes: AGRX, EPD, IFF, PAGP, PLT, VTVT, W
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/25/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Wayfair (W);
  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Plantronics (PLT);
  • Plains GP (PAGP);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;
  • Agile Therapeutics (AGRX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY);
  • American Airlines (AAL);
  • Xcel Energy (XEL);
  • Pure Storage (PSTG);
  • On Deck Capital (ONDK);
  • Dynatrace (DT), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • ShotSpotter (SSTI);
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);
  • Extra Space Storage (EXR), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Wayfair

W

B

$56,495,028

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Agile Therapeutics

AGRX

B

$9,000,000

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$5,707,166

4

Perelman Ronald O

BO

Vtv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

5

Chazen Stephen I

CB,CEO,DIR

Magnolia Oil & Gas

MGY

B

$1,566,402

6

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,226,015

7

Chiang Willie Cw

CB,CEO

Plains Gp

PAGP

B

$1,028,482

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$672,105

9

Cahill John T

DIR

American Airlines

AAL

B

$628,378

10

Dexheimer Brian S

DIR

Plantronics

PLT

B

$499,338

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thoma Bravo

BO

Dynatrace

DT

JS*

$713,638,592

2

Yancopoulos George

PR,DIR

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

AS

$49,631,740

3

Rre Ventures Gp Iv

BO

On Deck Capital

ONDK

JS*

$28,602,704

4

Woolley Kenneth M

DIR

Extra Space Storage

EXR

S

$21,534,834

5

Horing Jeff

DIR

Alteryx

AYX

S

$6,866,000

6

Fowke Benjamin G S Iii

CB,CEO,DIR

Xcel Energy

XEL

S

$6,678,092

7

Dietzen Scott

DIR

Pure Storage

PSTG

AS

$3,322,674

8

Maudlin Timothy I

DIR

Alteryx

AYX

S

$3,171,130

9

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$2,103,212

10

Clark Ralph A

CEO,DIR

Shotspotter

SSTI

S

$1,565,006

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.