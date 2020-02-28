TMK Could See A Re-Evaluation And A Big Dividend Increase After The Close Of The IPSCO Sale

Deleveraging (4.0x Net debt/EBITDA -> 2.8x) will allow TMK to switch to a new dividend policy, and management has confirmed its intention of doing so.

The sale of the IPSCO American division turned out to be a good bargain for TMK.

After the sale of a distressed asset (IPSCO), TMK (OTCPK:TMKXY) (OTC:TMKOY) should be able to grow three times higher at EV/EBITDA than the value at which it is currently trading. In the main division of TMK (Russia), I expect EBITDA growth in 2019 and 2020 due to the domestic demand for its high-margin product (OCTG pipes). The reason for this growth is the tax incentives for Russian gas and oil companies, which have made it profitable to develop hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves. In order to develop such reserves, these companies need seamless pipes, which are a high profit margin product for TMK (24% gross margin versus 8% in welded pipes).

On the 18th of December, PAO Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya (OTCPK:TMKXY), or TMK for short, went up by 10%+ after the news that the sale of its American division IPSCO had been approved.

The company is highly leveraged. TMK spends 70% of its operating profit paying interest on its loans. Because of this, it paid little in dividends - only a yield of 4.6% for the last 12 months (Russian steelmakers NLMK and Severstal paid about 12% each over the last year). To pay off its debt, TMK wanted to sell the IPSCO and part of the European division.

The company has assets in the USA (IPSCO), Europe and Russia. The chief part of its profits comes from the Russian division.

Since March 2019, investors have been waiting for the approval of the IPSCO sale by American regulators. The deal was confirmed on December 18th. Now that the American division is sold, its debts will decrease.

TMK can be re-evaluated up to 92 rubles (at this price TMK will be trading with the previous EV/EBITDA multiplier)

Now TMK will be able to pay dividends of 5-10 rubles/share (10-20% yield)

TMK can be re-evaluated up to 92 rubles

In 2019, the American division faced the most trouble due to the falling demand for seamless pipes in the US. The decrease in demand was due to a decline in the number of oil rigs, and consequently caused a decrease in both the price and sale of seamless pipes in the US. At the end of Q3, IPSCO ceased to be profitable:

When the deal closed, LTM EBITDA of the American division was almost double what it is now. However, the company's total EBITDA remained steady due to growth in the Russian division.

All in all, TMK got a good deal. When the company agreed to sell IPSCO in March 2019, the multiplier for the American division for the deal was 7.2x EV/EBITDA LTM. But IPSCO practically ceased to be profitable during 2019, and when the deal closed in December IPSCO was sold at 14.8x EV/EBITDA LTM! And this is despite the fact that TMK is trading at 5.5x EV/EBITDA. Good Deal!

The deal had a positive effect on the re-evaluation of TMK.

I used the 5.0x multiplier because NLMK is trading at 5.2x, and Severstal at 4.4x. Comparable non-leveraged companies are trading at the same level, so I do not expect a decline in the TMK multiplier.

TMK sold the asset at a much higher multiplier than that at which it was actually trading. It was a beneficial deal for the seller.

TMK dividends will grow after the deal

The current dividend policy sets a minimum annual dividend payout at no less than 25% of the net profit.

According to management, the money from the sale of IPSCO will go to deleveraging. The debt will decrease, and consequently interest payments will also go down. It makes sense to pay off the most expensive part of the debt. However, taking into account a parallel decrease in both the debt and interest rate, a conservative forecast would see savings of 1.3 billion rubles per quarter.

It will be possible to refinance the debt at a lower interest rate. Right now the effective interest rate is 7.3% in dollars. I think at least a 1% lower rate could be realistic by reducing the debt load from 4.0x to 2.7x. Each 1% interest rate gives + $ 20 million in annual interest savings.

Under the previous dividend policy, such deleveraging would increase annual dividends by +1.3 rubles/share after reducing the interest payments.

Management said that after the deal, TMK will revise the dividend policy and start paying dividends every quarter. The cash flow enables the company to pay more:

The cash flow is enough to pay up to 11.3 billion rubles while TMK’s capitalization is 59 billion rubles. Dividends are likely to be tied to FCF in a new dividend policy, as has been done by other Russian steelmakers (NLMK, Severstal, MMK).

With a debt of 2.8x, I expect an increase of the payout ratio to 50% FCF. The dividends in that case will be 5-6 rubles/share.

A decrease of NWC could double these figures, which will give 15% + yield to the current price (but I do not consider this a base case, such growth is a white swan).

There is pressure on share prices because a large fund pulled out

As we can see, Kairos has sold more than 14% of TMK free float since August. Undoubtedly, this has put pressure on share prices. As of December 31, 2019, Kairos had only 0.85% of the shares. In January, Kairos could sell the rest, so I expect that the sales ceiling will pass TMK shares.

ТМК: 2020-2021 financials outlook

In order to be revalued, the company must maintain, at minimum, its current EBITDA level. My model shows how TMK will be able to do this.

78% of the TMK tubes are manufactured for the oil and gas sector. Oil and Gas industries in Russia are developing ever more remote and challenging (hard-to-recover) reserves with the help of tax incentives from the Russian government. These incentives consist of a transition from MET (mineral extraction tax) to added value tax. Now, some oil fields are counting the cost of extraction into the tax benefits, making the development of hard-to-recover reserves profitable. Therefore, I expect the 2019 trend to continue into 2020-2021 with an increased demand on OCTG.

I don’t include an increase in the price of tubes in my model because, although the demand is rising on the Russian market, the price of steel worldwide is currently in a downward cycle.

For the Russian sector, I expect a 4% rise in revenue for 2019. While the average price per ton fell by 1% in the first 9 months of 2019, sales volumes rose by 5% over the whole of 2019 (these operating results have already been published). I expect revenue growth in the Russian sector to continue at the 2018-2019 level (+4%).

For the European sector, I predict a 20% year-on-year revenue drop in 2019 (as in 9M). This is connected with low demand in Europe (Manufacturing PMIs of some countries are below 50). I expect flat revenue in 2020 because January and February PMI show recovery.

According to TMK’s CEO Igor Korytko:

In Europe, TMK expects seamless industrial pipe shipments at the European division to remain stable year-on-year, mainly supported by demand for high value-added products.” In Russia, TMK expects pipe consumption by domestic oil and gas companies to remain stable in 2020.”

As for profitability, I set a conservative lower limit for the last 6 years at 14%. The stability in the margins is thanks for the complete vertical integration across all divisions. TMK itself manufactures billets and steel coil; therefore, it is not dependent on changes in the price of steel.

The sale of the American division will only help the margins. For 9M in 2019, it had a margin of only 7%. TMK has succeeded in maintaining profitability. Therefore, I believe that the 14% level is realistic.

Tenaris (left) and Vallourec (right) EBITDA margin, %.

Here are my calculations:

This gives us a value of 92rub a share at 5.0х EV/EBITDA 2020F.

Trigger coming soon, in March

TMK promised to hold an Investor day in March 2020, where the company will announce a new strategy and, judging by management’s responses to my questions, a new dividend policy.

In conclusion, there is growth potential from 56 to 92 rubles/share (+ 64%). The main reason for the upside is the fact that TMK sold the asset at a much higher multiplier than that at which it was actually trading (14.8x EV/EBITDA LTM vs. 5.3x).

ADR has low liquidity, so it is better to track the ruble price for profit-taking. For TMK’s ADR, TMKXY, (OTCPK:TMKXY), I see potential growth from $ 4.0 to 6.5$.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long at TMK on Moscow Exchange