Teck Resources Limited: Time To Buy The Dip

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) recently came out with Q4 earnings that were lacklustre, at best. The company delivered adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, missing estimates, and much lower than last year’s 65 cents per share in Q419. They cited weak commodity prices in their key markets for the miss. In addition, revenues were down significantly by 18.2% to $2,011 million, also missing estimates. In all, a pretty bad quarter for the company. However, there was a silver lining to the report in the guidance for 2020. While global economic uncertainty, and specifically coronavirus concerns, may put pressure on commodity prices throughout the rest of the year, the company still maintained guidance with a slight reduction in coal production over the next three years, while increasing copper production estimates, and widening the range for zinc. This was comforting to see, if the macro picture can improve.

Source: RBC Capital Markets

If you’re looking for a company that is being unfairly punished right now, look no further. When you compare to the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) and the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR), it isn’t even close (chart below). While I agree that TECK’s coal exposure is causing issues, as well as a recent pull of their Frontier oilsands mine from regulatory application causing a $1.13 billion write-down, I think the bad news is now capitulated in the stock price. Second half 2020 should be much better for the stock.

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, I think commodities are being discounted right now, and that inflation is set to rise throughout the year. In addition, I expect some US dollar weakness which will help commodity prices again. Given how low prices are right now, especially off of their all-time and recent highs, TECK is one of the better value plays you can have right now. Some near-term catalysts could be their Q1/20 three-year update on production guidance and in the first half of 2021 when they give an update on their Neptune expansion commissioning. Still, there are some key risks to be aware of. Copper, zinc, and steel-making coal commodity markets are volatile at best, especially if there is a downturn in global economics. TECK also needs to maintain a solid balance sheet, something the company has struggled with in the past. World economic growth and currency fluctuations could continue to punish the stock though, and it has made lower lows in the past. Political uncertainty in the countries they are involved in, especially their mines in Chile, remains a big risk although they recently partnered with Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and invested $152 million in a new Chilean copper-gold project.

The technical analysis set up for Teck is not pretty, let’s not beat around the bush here. Lower lows, lower highs, the 50-day average above the 200-day average are both sloping lower. However, we have seen this song and dance before with TECK, and eventually I think there will be a breakout to the upside from one catalyst or another. The reason I think now is the right time to buy is how far the stock has fallen has created an opportunity to buy at a very cheap price. Yes, it may get cheaper, so maybe build a half position at first and see how the next six months go. But it is well below the averages and due for a bounce as it is oversold at these levels – hopefully, the bounce will not be of the “dead cat” variety. Remember, you want to buy things when no one else wants to own it. I don’t think a lot of people want to own this stock right now, and eventually the shorts will be covering their position which could set up a new rally.

A look at the longer-term chart of TECK gives me another reason to own it here. The company has been counted out significantly twice in the last 11 years, only to have rebounded significantly. The first was in 2009 during the financial crisis. The stock price was in the CAD$3-4 range, and many thought we were going to see the company turn to dust. However, the stock rallied and surged to an incredible CAD$64 by 2011! That is an incredible short-term return profile. Again, in 2016 TECK fell into the CAD$3-4 range and the company was counted out, this time owing to a large debt profile and global economic growth that was decoupling. Those who were smart enough to hold on to the company, or buy more, realized significant profits by the end of 2016 when the stock price was comfortably in the mid CAD$30s. Well, here we are again with the stock down to CAD$14 and change as of writing. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times? I think not. Add this quality holding to your portfolio, being mindful of the risks, and keep long term in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.