9.7% Yield, Plans To Double EBITDA - Let's Check On PBF Logistics

The last time I touched on PBF Logistics (PBFX)(03/29/19), it was a mostly unknown company. Since then, PBFX has continued to fly mostly under the radar - exactly where I like it.

Data by YCharts

PBFX has handily beaten the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) while trailing the overall market's performance (SPY). This is expected for an MLP that is relatively unknown and existing in a corner of the market that is often downtrodden.

Investment Thesis

PBFX is a midstream MLP (master limited partnership) with a strong and growing yield and massive EBITDA growth to back it. PBFX has had a strong year with EBITDA growth of 24% and distributable cash flow growth of 22.8% in 2019. PBFX will fit right at home in a dividend growth-oriented or high-yield-focused portfolio.

Company Overview

PBFX reports in two segments: 1. Transporting and terminaling and 2. Storage. All of PBFX's assets are closely related to the locations of its parent - PBF Energy (PBF).

Source: 10-K

PBFX has been actively pursuing growth opportunities. Currently, PBFX has an EBITDA of $197.08 million and is aiming for an additional $95 million in EBITDA growth from organic projects through 2025. This doesn't include potential dropdowns from its sponsor.

Data by YCharts

Last year, PBFX saw an $18 million boost in EBITDA from its dropdown of the other half of the Torrance valley pipeline. The company previously had owned only 50% of the project. This past year it bought out PBF of the other half.

Source: PBFX Presentation

This means from 2018 to 2019, PBFX saw just under $7 million in organic growth. 2020 expects to continue this trend as further growth is expected.

PBFX has an additional approximately $200 million EBITDA annually worth of drop-downs held by PBF - all this points to a significant growth runway available to PBFX via organic and dropdown deals. Between dropdowns and organic growth, PBFX could double its current EBITDA by 2025.

Distributable Cash Flow in Focus

Now, this could be great or not so awesome depending on how that filters down to you and me, the unitholders. Top-line growth without bottom-line distributable cash flow growth means PBFX is growing, but not benefiting you and me in the process.

PBFX's DCF is growing alongside its EBITDA, but last year we saw a large dip. This was partially due to its simplification process as well as getting its new assets up and running. Likewise, PBFX has a steady rate of distribution increases coming down the pipe.

Data by YCharts

The most recent distribution did not see growth this recent quarter, but I do expect the distributions to resume its quarterly growth. This quarter management stated it retained the extra DCF to deleverage its balance sheet. Will this be a long-term change in plans? The company did not give definitive guidance. They did clearly state that they do not plan to issue additional equity for organic growth in 2020, which bodes well for future distribution growth.

Source: PBFX 10-K

With DCF of $137,050 and distributions of $128,266, PBFX had an annual coverage ratio of 1.06 times.

PBFX has seen strong year-over-year improvement in another key area - third-party business. Since PBFX is closely related to its sponsor, driving up third-party business provides an additional level of safety for investors. This way, if PBF goes under or faces headwinds, PBFX will be further insulated.

Source: 10-K

PBFX saw a 41% increase in its third-party revenues year over year in 2018, marking a significant increase from its 2016 to 2017 increases. In 2019, third-party revenue increased by 63%. This means that finally, third-party volumes have broken the 10% total revenue mark.

This is a cause for celebration and is a pivotal step for PBFX to move from simply a tool of PBF to a stronger, free-standing entity. Now, its third-party revenue is still significantly smaller than revenue from affiliated sources, but progress needs to be recognized and noticed.

Looking Forward

PBFX has ambitious plans for EBITDA growth, with the ability to double it on tap by 2025. How will this all work out?

PBF recently closed on the Martinez Refinery located on the west coast. PBFX will have opportunities to add assets in conjunction with its activities. Furthermore, PBFX's organic growth will be self-funded but dropdown assets could be potentially funded with equity. While most MLPs are finding it impossible to issue equity at reasonable prices, PBFX did so in 2019.

Currently, PBF and other refiners like Marathon (MPC), Valero (VLO) and CVR Energy (CVI) all are facing headwinds from the coronavirus and tailwinds from IMO 2020. PBF shifted 2 of its refineries last year to focus on the production of fuel in conjunction with the IMO 2020 requirements.

PBFX and PBF signed a deal with Maersk to supply it with the needed fuel, a perfect example of the benefits of its IMO 2020 focus. PBF and PBFX working together should see additional benefits if more deals or contracts can be sourced.

Risks

PBFX, like all investments, does carry a measure of risk. Being mostly a trapped MLP - with just under 90% of its revenue coming from its parent - PBF. PBFX is at risk of large price swings based on the health - or perceived health of PBF. Antero Midstream (AM) falls into this category as well. Its parent Antero Resources (AR) is its primary revenue source and as AR has seen its share value fall over perceived risks, so has AM followed. Thankfully, PBF seems to be in good health and concerns over its solvency are not rising.

Furthermore, PBFX sits at risk of being abused by its parent. MLPs are especially at risk of this due to their limited partner, general partner set up. Unitholders of PBFX are essentially second-class citizens to PBF's control over PBFX. Thankfully, PBF has shown to be a very good parent. VLO threw in the towel on its MLP - the now-defunct Valero Energy Partners (VLP) - and this raised concerns a year ago for PBFX. MPC is considering big changes that may impact MPLX (MPLX) its MLP for the worse, including spinning off its Raceway assets. PBF has however taken many positive steps in its treatment of PBFX and likewise, PBFX has performed strongly from them.

Conclusion

PBFX is a strong income generator, with a growing distribution. Currently, that distribution growth is on pause, but the duration of this is to be seen. It outperforms its index - strongly so - and remains a relatively unknown MLP. This leads to less volatility but also allows for extremely easy reinvestment for more income.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBFX, AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.