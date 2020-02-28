Jazz Pharma's Mixed Earnings, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Provides Mixed Results and Updates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results and the numbers looked mixed. The company’s GAAP net income for the year stood at $523.4 million, up from $447.1 million it had earned for the previous year. On a per-share basis, the net income stood at $9.09, up from $7.30 in the previous year. However, there was decline in fourth-quarter GAAP net income from $159.5 million the previous year to $74 million this year’s fourth quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals also provided corporate updates about its programs. The company reported that this January its Sunosi drug was given the approval by the European Commission for improving wakefulness and reducing excessive daytime sleepiness in adults suffering from obstructive sleep apnea or narcolepsy. The approval makes Sunosi the only licensed drug in the European Union for treating excessive daytime sleepiness in adults suffering from obstructive sleep apnea.

The company also submitted its New Drug Application for JZP 258 with the FDA. The application is related to the use of the drug for treating cataplexy and EDS in narcolepsy patients 7 years of age and older. The company used its priority review voucher for the submission of the NDA. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported that its JZP 458 received Fast Track designation from the FDA during the fourth quarter of 2019. The drug candidate is being designed for treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)/lymphoblastic lymphoma.

The company also proceeded with its drug candidate lurbinectedin where it entered into an exclusive agreement with Pharma Mar SA. The agreement pertains to development and commercialization rights for the drug in the United States. The transaction was closed in January 2020 with Jazz making an upfront payment of $200 million to the Pharma Mar. The NDA for the drug was accepted by the FDA in February 2020 and the drug has been granted priority review status. The PDUFA date for the drug has been set at August 16, 2020.

Jazz provided guidance for FY 2020 as well. The company expects its full-year revenue to fall between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion, while its total net product sales will likely remain between $2.3 billion and $2.375 billion. Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, said, “With more than $2 billion of revenue and double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, we delivered strong 2019 financial results while making significant investments to support the continued robust evolution of our business.”

Jazz pegged its estimates for research and development to remain between 13 and 15 percent of total revenue. The net income for diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.90 and $7.15 per share.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is mainly involved in developing novel therapies for life threatening ailments. The company has a well diversified portfolio and its main products are Xyrem, Sunosi, Vyxeos and Erwinase. Its stock has performed rather shaky as it lost over 10 percent of its value in the past 12 months. However, with its upcoming catalysts such as major PDUFA dates later this year, it is expected that the stock will be able to hold itself up and deliver value.

Seelos Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) reported additional interim data from its Phase I pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) studies of Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002). The data comprised all 42 subjects from study SLS-002-101 and 38 out of 62 subjects from study SLS-002-102. The data showed that doses of 30mg, 60mg, 75mg and 90mg of SLS-002 have been generally safe and well-tolerated.

The data also demonstrated that there were no discontinuation due to drug-related adverse events. While no serious adverse events were reported, the vast majority of AEs were either mild or moderate. Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, “We look forward to our Type C meeting with FDA in March for input and feedback on our proposed adaptive Phase III trial design for SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).” The company plans to release additional data from the Phase I studies, likely to be issued later this quarter or early second quarter of 2020.

Seelos stock had a relatively disappointing 2019 as it lost nearly 10 percent of its value. It is expected that the latest positive news will help the stock stabilize itself. Seelos is a biopharmaceutical company and is focused upon developing and marketing of treatments for respiratory, central nervous systems and other disorders. The company’s lead drug program is abovementioned SLS 002, which aims to test an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder. Seelos has strong pipeline with SLS 005 which is a protein stabilizer for treating Sanfilippo syndrome. Its SLS 006 program is concerned with developing a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Reports Disappointing SPN 810 Trial Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) reported that its Phase 3 P302 trial of SPN-810 did not meet its primary endpoint. The trial was aimed at determining the efficacy of the drug candidate for treating impulsive aggression in ADHD patients between the age of six and eleven. It was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, parallel group clinical trial.

The data showed that patients receiving SPN-810 36 mg demonstrated a median percent reduction of 51.3% in the average weekly frequency of impulsive aggression episodes from baseline. However, this change has not been deemed statistically significant as compared to placebo. However, the drug was found to be well-tolerated and safe, which was consistent with the P301 trial.

Post announcement, the company reported that it will put a stop on all the development activities on SPN-810 in IA. Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus, said, “While we are certainly disappointed with the results from the second trial on SPN-810, Supernus continues to invest in R&D programs and is planning to provide an R&D update later in the year.”

However, the company also announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for SPN 812, designed for treating ADHD. The PDUFA date for the drug has been set at November 8, 2020. Subject to approval, the drug is expected to be launched in the market by the end of the year. Supernus also expects the enrolment for Phase III program to be completed by the end of 2020.

Supernus also reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 total revenue stood at $100.4 million and $392.8 million, respectively. Its operating earnings for the fourth quarter stood at $40.8 million while for the full year, the figure stood at $148.6 million. The company also provided guidance for FY 2020. Supernus expects its net product sales for the year to be in the range of $360 million to $390 million. its operating earnings are estimated to remain between $70 million and $100 million.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.