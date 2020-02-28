A Recession Is Looming

Stimulus will be of little help as much of it is a supply issue and rates are already very low.

This will compound the economic damage already washing up from abroad through domestic disruption and worsening business and consumer confidence.

It seems reasonable to assume that the coronavirus outbreak is morphing into a global pandemic and that the US will not be spared from community spreading.

While the IMF sees a minor impact on global economic growth from the coronavirus, we see quite a bit of economic carnage spreading around. If the virus isn't going to subside when warmer weather arrives, it's difficult to see how a recession can be averted, given the scale of the problems.

SA published an article from us on February 5 in which we wondered about the lack of impact on the stock market from the coronavirus. To us even back then the near market euphoria seemed highly misplaced, from our article:

It is with some incredulity that we watch the US futures race ahead another 1.5% on Tuesday morning after a similar performance Monday, when the coronavirus is visibly causing large swaths of the second-largest economy of the world to come to a grinding halt.

When we wrote that article there were "just" 23,915 confirmed cases and 492 deaths, but what seemed clear to us was that the economic impact would be considerable, with worse scenarios more than just theoretic exercises.

This wasn't even all that difficult to see that the official figures were a huge underestimation:

To register as a case people have to get tested.

To get tested, people have to get sick.

When the Diamond Princess cruise ship stranded in Yokohama, a Japanese harbor was being quarantined because the authorities could only perform 300 tests a day. This is Japan, one of the most sophisticated countries on earth (Japan Times):

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday his ministry will seek measures to screen everyone aboard the ship but Japan apparently has had its hands tied, as the number of test kits to diagnose the new coronavirus has been limited, in addition to logistics difficulties... A health ministry official confirmed Wednesday that only 492 samples have been collected so far, noting that the figure includes specimens collected from the same people multiple times.

The whole quarantine was subsequently botched, with ever more people getting sick, and many let go via public transport who then turned out to have been tested weeks ago. Sanitary conditions left also much to be desired on board, where infections proliferated. Again, this is Japan, one of the most sophisticated countries on earth.

There are also examples of so-called superspreaders, a single person infecting a host of people, which is what happened to a religious sect in South Korea, which is now reeling for having to deal with an outbreak which has more than 1000 confirmed cases already.

WHO fear was always concentrated to what happened if the virus infected a country with less able defenses, how about Iran? Here is Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia and an authority on the new coronavirus (The Guardian):

Hunter said the situation in Iran would have major implications for the Middle East. “It is unlikely that Iran will have the resources and facilities to adequately identify cases and adequately manage them if case numbers are large,” he said. “A further problem with the Iranian cases is wider armed conflicts in the region. During armed conflicts borders between countries become porous and urban and healthcare facilities are often targeted and destroyed."

And the same article has reports that the outbreak is much larger than official reports admit and that seems likely given the fatality in Iran is much larger than the usual 2% elsewhere.

The likelihood of a global pandemic is all too real. From Vox:

Sizable outbreaks are popping up in places that had barely registered any cases mere days ago. Many of these new cases are occurring in people who never traveled to China, or from an unknown source. And the virus has also entered a few relatively contained environments — cruise ships and prisons — and spread like a wildfire, revealing its contagiousness and how difficult it is to stop.

And then there is this, from Naked Capitalism (our emphasis):

The fact that Japan, which does have a good health system, isn’t able to track disease propagation, is troubling. It raises concerns that some, perhaps many, are vulnerable at such low viral loads that they are getting sick not via in-person contact but via contaminated surfaces (recall that the Journal of Hospital Infections found that coronaviruses can live as long as nine days on glass, metal, and plastic).

You can find that study here, it's a meta-study on all coronaviruses, so not specific for this one, but hardly reassuring. Not reassuring either (The Atlantic, our emphasis):

On Friday, Chinese scientists reported in the medical journal JAMA an apparent case of asymptomatic spread of the virus, from a patient with a normal chest CT scan. The researchers concluded with stolid understatement that if this finding is not a bizarre abnormality, “the prevention of COVID-19 infection would prove challenging.”

And then of course there is the spreading in Iran, particularly ominous as nobody knows how large it is and the country (and whole region) is ill-prepared to deal with it.

So here are some stylized facts:

People can be infected without having symptoms.

At least some infected people can infect others before having symptoms.

Coronaviruses can persist for up to nine days on glass, metal and plastic.

It can take only a single case for the virus to spread to another country.

Even sophisticated countries struggle.

Our takeaway from all this the likely conclusion is that it will become a global pandemic and the US will likely not escape. Indeed (Reuters, our emphasis):

While saying the immediate risk from the coronavirus in the United States remained low, another top CDC official, Dr. Anne Schuchat, said it was no longer a question of if the virus would become a global pandemic. “It’s a question of when and how many people will be infected.”

And (The Hill, our emphasis):

Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch told The Wall Street Journal that "it's likely we'll see a global pandemic" of coronavirus, with 40 to 70 percent of the world's population likely to be infected this year. "What proportion of those will be symptomatic, I can't give a good number," added Lipsitch, who is the Director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Two other experts have recently given similar estimates.

Economic impact

The Chinese economic effects are causing problems elsewhere. From The Telegraph:

Standard & Poor’s says China accounts for a third of global growth and is effectively the arbiter of the international cycle through four key channels: commodities, capital goods, integrated supply chains, and tourism.

Each of these produce ripple effects throughout the world. Many commodity prices have already plunged, affecting the economies of commodity exporters.

China outbound tourism reached 150M trips in 2018, but it has come to a grinding halt, impacting mostly other Asian countries (which also suffer from reduced numbers of Western tourists) like Macau, Myanmar, Thailand and of course Hong Kong within China itself, but also further away.

As Olivier Blanchard, the former head economist of the IMF argued, it's first and foremost a supply shock, against which demand stimulus measures have little impact.

And indeed, there are reports of possible drug shortages (China happens to be the sole producer of some 150 drugs or components), medical supplies. Or what to think of the fact that China produces 50% of the world's face masks, with production having fallen to 25% and demand soaring.

And now more than ever these are necessary in many other factories, producing possible ripple effects. Container shipping to and from China has come to a grinding halt (The Telegraph, our emphasis):

Lars Jensen from SeaIntelligence in Copenhagen said the loss of traffic is running at 300,000 containers a week. This will cause a logistical crunch in Europe in early March even if the epidemic is brought under control quickly. “The dominoes are toppling through the whole chain. When ships don’t leave port in China, they don’t stop to pick up cargo in Hong Kong, Saigon, or Singapore either. Freight rates are in free fall,” he said... Mr. Jensen said European factories are already feeling the shock. “The first to be hit is the auto-industry because it has a very tight supply-chain. Companies are having to airlift in supplies from Asia, which is extraordinarily expensive,” he said.

The virus is now spreading in Europe as well, leading to lockdowns with ripple effects. Consider the fact that tourism is good for 13% of Italy's economy, which already experienced a quarter with negative growth. There are also cases in Spain, which is equally dependent on tourism.

If a collapse in travel and tourism comes upon that supply-chain crunch noted above, Europe's economy is going to take a big turn for the worse. How long before the supply-chain effects compounded by the domestic outbreaks and restrictions turn into affecting confidence, that is, business and consumer spending and hence affecting demand?

At least falling demand can be countered with policy, but it's not that the ECB has much room for that, or that it will get much traction from further loosening policy.

Serious stimulus has to come from fiscal policy, but given the fiscal constraints in the Eurozone, there are only a few countries, most notably Germany and the Netherlands, that could do much.

In the US, which so far hasn't been seriously affected by the virus, there are already rising expectations of an interest rate cut. But with the 10-year yield already at 1.3% and the Fed Funds at 1.75%, how much traction is that going to give in the real economy? While financial markets might rejoice, the effects on the ground are likely to be minimal, in our view.

How is this going to end?

Summer

Medicine/vaccine

Accept recurring nature

There are virtually no cases in countries like Cambodja, Philippines, Pakistan and Indonesia (or Africa) which is an interesting data point considering the extensive relations these countries have with China. It offers two quite different ways out:

Warm weather will cause the virus to subside.

No testing, no disease.

Most coronaviruses don't thrive in warm weather, even if we don't know for sure why this is. The new virus might follow this pattern, which we think offers the most optimistic scenario for limiting the economic damage.

However, don't hold your breath. The virus seems to be able to spread in a tropical country like Singapore (93 cases and counting) and there is now a confirmed case in Brazil (spread via Italy), and 20 suspected cases.

There are also cases in the Middle East, some of which in warmer countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman, all of which have linked their own infections to travelers from Iran.

It might also be the case that the likes of Philippines and Indonesia have experienced little or no coronavirus cases because they are simply not doing much testing. Here is another country which doesn't seem to do much testing (The Guardian):

The government distributed faulty test kits and public health experts are increasingly concerned the lack of testing is misrepresenting the spread of coronavirus in the US. Test kits have not been widely distributed to hospitals or medical labs and the kits that have been sent out must be sent back to the CDC in Atlanta to confirm results. While South Korea has tested more than 35,000 people for coronavirus, the US has tested 426 people, excluding those returned on evacuation flights, according to the Washington Post.

Whether this can be maintained is another question altogether.

Conclusion

The economic damage is caused by the restrictions in order to prevent an outbreak, much less by the outbreak itself. So the reality is, countries can either restrict an outbreak, or salvage their economies, they can't do both at the same time.

But protection from the virus itself and from its economic impact are imperfect, and we therefore think it's highly likely this will become a global pandemic with substantial consequences for economic growth.

In the US, it's already showing up in guidance of companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and even Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and other effects will soon show up. The crash in energy demand and prices will be felt, supply-chain effects will show up, tourism will be dented considerably, as will exports to Asia and Europe.

There might still be enough momentum in the economy to keep it afloat. However, when, as seems near-inevitable, the virus itself will have a bigger presence and cause economic disruption in the US itself, business and consumer confidence is likely to lead the US into a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.