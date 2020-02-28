Mastercard: No, Coronavirus Impacts Don't Mean The Moat Is Broken

Mastercard (MA) arguably surprised many people (myself included) when the business disclosed that it is not immune to the impacts of broader market trends on its business, with the emerging issue of the coronavirus resulting in a reduction in guidance.

The company highlighted cross-border transactions as being particularly impacted, with the impacts on cross-border flows likely to take Q1 revenue growth for Mastercard down 2-3% to 9-10% growth year on year for Q1 rather than the low teens growth which it previously forecast. Mastercard still expects annual growth to be in the low teens range providing the coronavirus impact on its business is limited to Q1 alone.

Reduction in revenue growth likely temporary

On first glance, the impact on Mastercard appears particularly problematic. Cross-border transaction volume is particularly high margin for Mastercard and the business has now started to see a bounce back in volumes after a period of more muted growth. In the most recent quarter, MasterCard’s cross-border volumes were up almost 16% after a period of low teens growth. Given the high margin nature of this business, there will likely be some margin erosion that Mastercard experiences, particularly if this drags on for any length of time.

If cross border volumes stay permanently down because people now suddenly have a long-term fear of travel, then this will be a more permanent impact on revenues. We also may not have seen the worst of it yet. If the virus drags on for any length of time, additional concerns for the business will be the increasing spread of the virus to other countries which is likely to impact in-store consumer spending, particularly discretionary spending.

Increasing spread of the virus spreading more broadly across Asia Pacific, where Mastercard has almost 30% of revenues, may lead to a broader economic impact for the business. With South Korea and Indonesia recently reporting large clusters of cases, spending in retailers and high-end malls is likely to be significantly down. Mastercard has a particularly strong exposure to Asia in its business, more so than rival Visa (V).

However, if history serves as any guide, much of this will likely rebound back once the epidemic has been contained. A large amount of the cross border volume is consumer discretionary expenditure, or more simply consumer spending on overseas travel and vacations. This volume will simply be deferred and will rebound once the epidemic has been contained, leading to a sharp rebound in activity at the conclusion of the epidemic as consumers once again take those overseas vacations. This was a phenomenon that was also seen after the SARS outbreak. Some of this volume maybe business expenditure which is permanently lost as the need to meet in person is satisfied by virtual meetings.

The unexpected uplift to Mastercard may well be a more meaningful dent on the ‘war on cash’ as a result of this epidemic. What I’m talking about here is less the images associated with the Chinese authorities incinerating large wads of cash due to fears of contamination, but rather an acceleration of the trends towards digital payments that Mastercard and Visa (V) leverage. The impact of self-imposed quarantines on large sections of populations across developed and less developed economies is likely to accelerate trends towards e-commerce that have already been in motion for the last decade. If this experience is a satisfactory one, this is likely to lead to a more permanent change in habits for consumers as far as spending patterns go. This is particularly likely in emerging economies where e-commerce is still in its infancy.

While behavioral changes may have broader favorable impact in the rest of the world, the impact in mainland China is likely to be more muted for Mastercard. Mastercard and Visa are technically accepted on Alibaba (BABA) via AliPay, however Mastercard is only now readying its entry into China via a joint venture with local partners, thus lacks the issuance partners and credit card volume in the country for an uptake in e-commerce volumes to make any real dent in the Chinese market at present.

Moat is not broken

Contrary to what may appear to be the case, the decline in revenue that Mastercard has signaled does not mean that Mastercard’s moat is now suddenly broken. Businesses of all shapes and sizes are indicating reductions in guidance due to the coronavirus. At the end of the day, Mastercard is a toll-taker on consumer expenditure, and will suffer reduced growth when there is a major or noticeable pullback in spending. However it remains just as hard to replace or substitute Mastercard today as it was last month. A new rival still has to build a two-sided network, at scale, across merchants and consumers simultaneously convincing both that they are solving for something consumers and merchants don’t believe is solved for, while assuring security and trust. I view this as one of the hardest execution tasks in modern commerce.

What the impact of the coronavirus outbreak may do is spur Mastercard to redouble its B2B efforts to create additional revenue diversity. Mastercard has been making initial steps to further penetrate the B2B market. Part of Mastercard’s push here has been the development of a more efficient, real-time payments infrastructure for B2B payments. This initiative received a real boost from the company’s acquisition of Vocalink in 2017, which itself was a set of existing ACH rails. By being able to innovate on top of these rails for enhanced payment delivery, Mastercard likely has a better chance of success to commercialize a B2B product, and have banks use and deploy this. Mastercard aims to standardize the real-time payments process via faster authentication and reconciliation of payments. B2B payments is close to 3X Mastercard's addressable market opportunity today.

Mastercard's valuation remains at the top end of the range where it has traded historically, at 35x earnings. While that is not cheap, I still don't view this as a crazy, bubble-like valuation, relative to other opportunities in the market. Low-growth businesses like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate (CL), which have grown revenue at 1% annualized over 3 years both trade at 25x earnings. For a high-quality business that still has long-term growth drivers and a meaningful moat, in an environment where growth will be harder to come by, Mastercard provides security of consistent revenue growth which is increasingly rare.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long-term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019

in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.