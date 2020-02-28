Benchmarking This CEF Sell-Off

We currently like JPI for its combination of yield and quality as well as JLS for its NAV resilience and discount valuation.

Despite a substantial equity drawdown that is getting close to the December 2018 levels, CEFs have remained relatively resilient and are nowhere near previously distressed levels.

The continuing market sell-off on the back of coronavirus spread fears has not stopped at the border of the CEF market, pushing NAVs lower and discounts wider. In this article, we benchmark the current sell-off against other historic episodes. Our basic conclusion is that we have much more to go before we get to levels we saw at the end of 2018. This article incorporates data as of the Wednesday (Feb 26th) close.

Among our current picks are the Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) for its high total yield and measured volatility and the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) whose NAV performance has so far been robust.

What's Moved

To get our bearings, let's first see how CEF sector NAVs have moved in the past week.

This picture is not surprising given the rally in risk-free yields. Basically, government assets like munis and agencies did well while assets linked to the corporate sector sold off. Interestingly the non-agency RMBS sector basically registered no move which we would not have expected given its credit quality and low duration.

Now, let's take a look at what discounts have done. Here the picture is more muddled. Weirdly, despite a huge drop in NAVs, MLP discounts have actually tightened a bit. A couple of other equity sector discounts have also tightened. The preferreds sector discount has widened the most driven in large part by a couple of high premium funds. Given the intermediate duration nature of the preferreds sector, this is quite surprising as preferred stocks have only dropped a couple of percent and have benefitted from a drop in yields.

Benchmarking Latest Moves

Now, let's take a look at how the current period compares to previous ones. A look at the median discount since 2005 shows an odd picture. While during December 2018 the median discount widened substantially past 10%, currently, the median discount has basically done nothing. What's going on here?

What's going on here has primarily to do with the municipal CEF sector. Unlike in December 2018, when CEF muni fund discounts widened, in this environment, they haven't budged much. The reason for this performance difference has, of course, everything to do with the Fed. In late 2018, the Fed was positioned hawkishly with regards to interest rates and its balance sheet. Since then, the Fed has pivoted in a dovish direction and is widely believed to be willing to backstop any serious market drop.

Let's see how some of the other non-muni CEF sectors have done. While these sector discounts have certainly widened, the widening is nowhere near what we saw in December 2018. Now, this comparison is not entirely fair because lower risk-free yields and lower leverage costs mean that fair-value discounts should now be tighter than they were in late 2018, however, this is a smaller part of the story.

Apart from this bifurcated discount picture, the second key aspect of the current sell-off is the relatively modest widening in credit spreads compared to December 2018, which we can see in the chart below.

This tells us that the overall risk appetite in credit markets is nowhere near distressed levels despite an apparent freeze in the new-issue calendar. This modest widening in credit spreads is, in our view, connected to the modest widening of CEF discounts. If credit spreads continue their march higher, we expect to see a similar widening in CEF discounts.

Takeaways

Our main takeaways from the current market environment are the following.

First, the current sell-off is nowhere near what we saw in December 2018, even if we strip out the behavior of the CEF muni sector. We need to see a much bigger move in credit spreads and CEF discounts to get to the same distressed levels.

Secondly, we would be wary of allocating more to muni funds given not only low nominal and real rates as well as muni ratios but also discounts that have not moved much on an aggregate basis.

Thirdly, the sharp drops in the MLP sector raises the possibility of forced deleveraging in the sector which can lead to permanent capital loss and is another indication that leveraged allocation to such a high volatility sector may be misguided. The unexpected tightening in the sector discount adds to the unattractive picture. Investors who wish to stick it out with MLPs may be better off with exposure via ETFs or ETNs.

Fourthly, the relatively large move in the preferreds sector, its fair 0.54 5-year z-score and low empirical duration suggests a potential opportunity. In the sector, we currently like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) having closed on Wednesday at a 3.6% discount and is allocated half to investment-grade securities.

The fund has still decent coverage though it has been on a downtrend as is the case in the broader sector.

The fund's discount is trading wide of the sector average.

Finally, assuming the fund terminates as scheduled in August 2024, this provides a 0.8% boost per annum on top of its 6.5% current yield for a total 7.3% yield. This makes the fund's total yield the highest in the sector (comparing to other funds' current yields) and as a term fund, its volatility should be more subdued than the broader sector which makes the risk/reward picture quite compelling.

Fifthly, given the robust NAV performance of the non-agency RMBS sector this week, we would once again highlight the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS). The fund's discount has widened marginally while its NAV has increased. The fund's current yield of 6.1% is well below the sector average however, we feel its post term-out mandate should allow it to grow its earnings and become more competitive with time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPI, JLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.