The External Event Hitting The U.S. Economy - Coronavirus

I think this will be transient, the thing to worry about instead is the political risk also being talked about.

This now seems to have changed with that external event of the coronavirus. The Flash PMI is showing significant effects.

For some time there's been nothing internal to the U.S. economy that would lead to a change in either pathway or policy.

The US economy

For many months now I've been pointing out that there's nothing internal to the US economy which tells us that things are likely to change all that much. We've no irruption of inflation. GDP growth appears to be at potential - that is, by definition, sustainable - at 2 to 2 and a bit percent. People continue to enter the labor force, coming in from being economically inactive, so we're not running out of workers even as the jobs count continues to rise.

Really, within the economy, there's nothing there to make us think that matters are going to change. Therefore, obviously enough, we'd not expect any policy change. Why change what is so obviously working?

The one fly in this ointment is what Macmillan (UK Prime Minister in the late 1950s) called "Events dear boy, events." That is, it's possible for things from outside the economy itself to affect it.

One possibility was always that the trade war would get entirely out of hand although that seems to have receded in probability. What does seem to be having an effect is the coronavirus. My reading of the long term effect here is still that it won't be much even if it might be something in the short term. Simply because even the most ghastly predictions won't have much of an effect upon the economy. The medical effects of disease are of course significant. But the economic effects not so much. There could be - probably will be - a short term blip and then a return to normal.

So, I expect any coronavirus effects to be transient and soon caught up with. There is though one other thing to be worried about in these figures, which is the US political risk from the election season.

That's the thing I would and do worry about. It's not because I hate Bernie Sanders or anything but he is suggesting that the US economy should be changed in a number of ways. And it's even possible to argue that those ways would be useful in terms of equity, fairness and all that. But what is obvious is that they would be ways that would damage us as capitalist investors.

That's therefore what I think is the defining worry of the next few months - electoral and political risk.

US Flash Composite PMI

The flash (so, advance, using only 85% of the survey) composite (both services and manufacturing) PMI does not make for pleasant reading:

▪ Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 49.6 (53.3 in January). 76-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 49.4 (53.4 in January). 76-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 50.8 (51.9 in January). 6-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 50.6 (52.4 in January). 7-month low.

Given that services are some 80% or so of the US economy it is clearly that fall in services which is driving the entire result.

(US Flash Composite PMI from IHS Markit)

The attribution is:

Total new orders fell for the first time in over a decade. The deterioration in was in part linked to the coronavirus outbreak, manifesting itself in weakened demand across sectors such as travel and tourism, as well as via falling exports and supply chain disruptions."

That's what most of the media is picking up on. And it may well be true but as I say I think it's an entirely transient effect.

One thing of importance

We need to note - as we all do of course but some out there don't - that this isn't a significant fall in overall production. It is, rather a fall in the addition of production. So, The Times is entirely wrong here:

Business activity in America has fallen to its lowest level in more than six years as the coronavirus crisis ruptures supply chains and suppresses demand.

Sigh, no, really not. Here's GDP over the past 6 years:

(US GDP from FRED)

If business activity had fallen to the level of 6 years ago we'd just have had a 23% reduction in GDP. About what happened in the Great Depression - that's just not something that's going on outside the window.

Sure, this is just a detail of media coverage but given that it's a mistake people are making it's one we need to be careful to avoid. We have a change in the rate of growth, it being that rate of growth which is the lowest for 6 years, not the size of the economy is the lowest it has been for that time period.

Now the real worry

I'm sure this worry is partly created by my being English. We've seen the UK economy suffer considerably over the past year from political uncertainty. Part of that was Brexit of course, but a goodly portion of it was the idea that Jeremy Corbyn might get elected. The closest thing to Corbyn that America's ever had as a possible - possible in the sense of maybe actually having a chance to be elected - is Bernie Sanders.

I thus expect there to be some slowdown in the US economy dependent upon how likely it appears that Bernie will get elected. Why not, after all? Seen the event elsewhere, in the UK, why not assume that it will also happen in another place?

The thing is, it's not just me and my Englishness. From the PMI report:

However, companies also reported increased caution in respect to spending due to worries about a wider economic slowdown and uncertainty ahead of the presidential election later this year.

I do expect political risk to become an important consideration in the US. Sure, we can all have our own opinions and maybe Sanders would make the US a better place. But he's certainly going to change the US economy if he gets there. That's risk - and I expect the effect to vary dependent upon how the election campaign is going. More of it the closer Sanders looks to the nomination, then bouncing around dependent upon the opinion polls concerning the election itself.

My view

The coronavirus looks like it is having an effect on the US economy. I think it's going to be transient as the PMI says:

“The survey data are consistent with GDP growth slowing from just above 2% in January to a crawl of just 0.6% in February. However, the February survey also saw a notable upturn in business sentiment about the year ahead, reflecting widespread optimism that the current slowdown will prove shortlived.”

I don't think there's going to be any grand or even of medium-term importance effect.

However, I do think that political risk is something that has to be thought about.

The investor view

I maintain that there's little to nothing in this near future that is likely to go wrong with the US economy. Coronavirus is going to have the small and short-term effect shown. However, the one thing that should be considered is political risk. Depending upon how the primaries go I think we could see the stock markets bouncing around dependent upon the current day's reading of Bernie Sanders' chances.

This is the thing for us to worry about, political risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.