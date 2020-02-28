The Coronavirus: Much Ado About Little

Bet on a big turnaround in sentiment over the next few weeks.

Statistics show it is most likely going to abate in the next few weeks.

Media reports of the spread of the coronavirus from China exaggerate the risks. Of course, in this day of instant media that should be expected.

Hourly reports list a few new cases in one country or another and breathless bureaucrats crowd the news channels uttering words like "pandemic" and potential terrible international repercussions.

The words you should really look at in these reports are "could", "might" and "may".

I fully expect this pseudo pandemic to come to a screeching halt sometime in the next couple of months if not earlier. At that time or maybe before, the market will surge back up to where it was before this all began. It is a problem for China, but I don't think it will impact any other country much, except for trade with China. But my guess is once China is sure the virus is under control it will unleash billions and billions of dollars in stimulus to get the Chinese economy back to where it was before the crisis started.

Here's why I think that way. The CDC keeps records of flu cases in the US and below you see two of the CDC's charts showing that by April or May in virtually every year the flu dies down and for all practical purposes disappears until the next flu season starting typically in October.

As you can see, there has never been a year when cases peaked in April. April is about 5 weeks away.

And here is a chart showing admissions. It peaks in December, then by March levels out until the next flu season. Note the scale is the week of the year, e.g. 52 is the last week and we are in week 8 now. As you can see on the chart below, at about week 17 or so, the cases level off until the next season roughly 6 months later.

This is not only true for flu but virtually all respiratory viral infections.

Why is this?

As the sun moves north, more ultraviolet rays hit the earth killing viruses on contact. Winters tend to be drier than summers, thus causing our mucous membranes to be less effective at blocking infections than other times of the year. People tend to be outdoor more as the weather warms, thus getting more Vitamin D which is an effective anti-viral. And of course, doors and windows are opened making exposure less severe.

Incidentally, Wuhan is about on the same parallel as Jacksonville so the weather should be warming up quite a bit soon.

The SARS "pandemic" of 2003 sounded much the same way. The first case of SARS was in China in October 2002. Then on March 15, 2003, the CDC said this:

Note: both SARS and COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) are coronaviruses meaning they are probably more alike than different.

"March 15: CDC issues first health alert and hosts media telebriefing about an atypical pneumonia that has been named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). CDC issues interim guidelines for state and local health departments on SARS."

Hosting "media telebriefings" seems to be a standard operating procedure for the CDC.

Then less than two weeks later the scary word "pandemic" pops up:

"March 28: The SARs outbreak is more widespread. CDC begins utilizing pandemic planning for SARS."

And like today, schools and kids were warned:

"April 10: CDC issued specific guidance for students exposed to SARS."

Then CDC defined SARS as a "global epidemic".

"April 14: CDC publishes a sequence of the virus believed to be responsible for the global epidemic of SARS."

OK, we have it under control only 3 weeks after declaring it a "global epidemic":

"May 6: In the United States, no new probable cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and there was no evidence of ongoing transmission beyond the initial case reports in travelers for more than 20 days. The containment in the United States has been successful."

And finally, the UN declared the SARS epidemic (or was it pandemic?) over:

"July 5: WHO announced that the global SARS outbreak was contained."

Here is the history of the CDC's handling of the SARS virus.

In both SARS and COVID-19 cases, the main problem was mainland China. Outside of China, there was not much difference in the number of cases with SARS than with COVID-19: 2,431 with SARS (see here) and 3,317 with COVID-19 (see here).

As for the US, there are 57 COVID-19 cases reported, but 40 of those are quarantined on a cruise ship and 3 are those who were repatriated to the US from China. Only 14 new cases have been reported out of a population of 330 million.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the CDC recently responded to these 14 new cases with these comments:

"It's not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore, but a question of when this will happen..."

And:

"We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

And:

"...hospitals might need to add more telehealth services and delay elective surgery..."

There's that word "might" again.

And now it looks like Congress will spend between $2.5 and $8 billion on coronavirus efforts. That's $125 to $400 million for each COVID-19 case that has originated in the US, but only $3 to $10 for each case of the 40 million flu cases in the US this year, according to the CDC (see here).

Could (might?) the COVID-19 virus spread dangerously, and quickly, all over the world? Sure, but that seems unlikely based upon what we know and the documented history of other coronaviruses.

Obviously, the disruption to commerce and the markets has been large and negative. But I would argue it will turn back positive just as fast as it turned negative once the coronavirus news turns positive.

We will know much more in the next few weeks, but there is no reason for panic selling at this point.

At some point in the next few weeks, there will be a chance to make profits on the turnaround.

Call it the "Madness of Crowds" investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.