Paratek Pharmaceuticals: A Bright 2020 Ahead

We review key highlights from quarterly results and guidance as well as update our investment thesis on Paratek in the paragraphs below.

What really caught investors' eyes were rosy 2020 guidance from management as well as other commentary from leadership.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) reported solid Q4 results after the bell Tuesday. This 'best of breed' antibiotic concern is seeing some enthusiasm in the market in the early going today as investors applaud the company's progress and anticipate huge revenue growth in FY2020. The earnings report and management guidance triggered a 20% surge in the shares on Wednesday. We revisit this 'Tier 3' biopharma concern and provide key highlights from the fourth quarter and what might lie ahead for the company in 2020.

Company Overview:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Boston-based biopharma concern focused on the development of antibiotics. Its main asset is NUZYRA (omadacycline), which was just launched one year ago. NUZYRA is a once-daily IV and oral modernized tetracycline that has demonstrated activity against a wide spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, and drug-resistant strains. It has been approved for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Paratek also receives mid-single-digit to low double-digit royalties from Almirall for the licensing of Seysara (sarecycline), an antibiotic approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in October 2018. The stock trades at approximately $4.25 a share and has an approximate market cap of $140 million.

The company posted a GAAP loss of 81 cents a share, 16 cents a share above expectations.

Revenues came in at just under $9 million, down some 47% from the third quarter and some $6 million below the consensus. However, this is due to the unevenness of various milestone and developmental payouts as well as procurement agreements. In December, the company entered into a game-changing 5-year contract valued up to $285 million with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.

More importantly, NUZYRA sales came in at $5.4 million for the fourth quarter, this is 74% sequential growth from the third-quarter levels. The increase was from daily demand, not the BARDA contract which will kick in this year (see below). For the eleven months, NUZYRA was on the market in 2019 it rang up $11.5 million in revenues.

The company also guided that it sees NUZYRA producing $66 million in sales in FY2020, an almost six-fold jump from 2019 levels. Approximately $38 million of these sales will come from the initial BARDA procurement of 2,500 anthrax treatment courses. Total revenues for FY2020 including milestone and other payouts should be in the range of $75 million to $80 million. This guidance is the main reason for the approximate 10% jump in the shares in trading today.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $18 price target this morning. This was the first analyst activity on PRTK so far in 2020. I would expect other positive analyst commentary on Paratek over the next week given guidance provided with the fourth-quarter results.

As of year-end 2019, Paratek had $215.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Management stated on its press release that it 'anticipates its cash runway will extend through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break-even.'

Verdict:

The picture around Paratek seems to have gotten quite a bit more optimistic on the back of solid NUZYRA sales in the fourth quarter and in my opinion, encouraging guidance for FY2020. While the overall antibiotic space continues to see substantial economic challenges, Paratek is my top and only pick in this sub-sector of the market here in 2020.

