Stationary Batteries, The Other Half Of Tesla's Business

The Tesla story starts to mature, with an expanded role for batteries beyond transport, with more reasons for seriously considering an investment in Tesla.

Tesla battery in PowerBank 2 trial in Perth (Ellenbrook) Western Australia Source Reneweconomy

My recent article concerning the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) big battery drew a spirited response from a number of commenters who criticised the potential market for big batteries. The commenters focused on Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS) as being the only real revenue source for the big batteries and that these services will soon be saturated. Most commenters discounted the possibility that big batteries might provide arbitrage revenue opportunities, or be deployed to smooth power production by solar PV and wind.

A recent report shows that big batteries are being used for arbitrage and that the revenue from such applications is significant. Here I provide some examples of this aspect of large battery use, along with examples of batteries used for power “smoothing,” and suggest that these applications will have large and rapidly expanding markets. Batteries should no longer be seen as marginal solutions because they are heading towards center stage in the global energy transition. I suggest that this is what Elon Musk is talking about when he claims that batteries will ultimately provide half of Tesla’s revenues. This realisation, along with major progress on Tesla’s vehicular business, helps investors understand why Tesla’s share price went crazy recently.

There is no doubt that Tesla has a major investment in battery technology and it is now becoming seen as a major innovator with batteries that are market leaders for vehicular transport. Having recently completed a Chinese Gigafactory including battery manufacture and with plans for rapid implementation of a further Gigafactory in Europe, Tesla is indicating major confidence in its battery technology, even though much of the discussion around both new Gigafactories centers on vehicular transport.

Tesla megapack driving battery storage deployment

Tesla has simplified and sped up its stationary battery manufacture in the form of a 3 MWh “Megapack.” Record large battery deliveries in Q4 2019 (530 MWh) and total 2019 deployment of 1.65 GWh is more than Tesla has delivered in previous years combined. The new unit of battery storage for these large facilities is a 3 MWh preassembled integrated storage system from the Nevada Gigafactory. This battery pack requires 40% less space, only 10% of the parts of previous versions and it is assembled 10x faster. Tesla’s biggest battery yet (182.5 MW/730 MWh) is being built in California for PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tesla’s 2020 big battery deployments are predicted to increase 50% on 2019 levels to ~2.5 GWh.

Are big batteries making money?

Below is a table that might help focus the mind for people arguing that big batteries have only a small but significant market for frequency regulation services. This shows that two big batteries in South Australia generated more than $A800,000 arbitrage net revenue in just 2 days of heatwave conditions in South Australia. The Tesla big battery (100MW/129MWh) at Hornsdale generated similar revenue to the smaller (25MW/52MWh) new Lake Bonney battery (which cost $38 million). The reason that the Tesla battery did not generate more arbitrage revenue is likely to be because only 30MW/119MWh of this battery is available for commercial operation (the rest being the subject of a Government contract). So this battery generated further revenue from other applications.

Source RenewEconomy

Given the above, it is no surprise that the South Australian Hornsdale facility is seeking early installation of its near doubling of capacity of the original big battery facility.

Energy utilities are very cost-focused so I find it interesting that batteries are winning businesses where utilities had originally considered pumped hydro as the energy arbitrage source for renewable energy supply. No doubt there will be a mix of battery, pumped hydro and other emerging power storage opportunities, but the fast track installation and ability to place the batteries at a strategic location no doubt helps batteries win business.

The Q4 revenues for 5 large grid-scale battery facilities in Australia showed that the major revenue from these early adopted big batteries was for multiple frequency control services, due to issues with coal generators and new guidelines by the regulators. The 5 big batteries generated a record $A20 million in revenue for Q4, a 70% increase over the previous record. However, arbitrage revenues for Q4 represented 12% of overall revenues, slightly more than for Q3. Some of these batteries get revenue from State Governments in return for agreed grid security services. Pumped hydro was used primarily for energy arbitrage and required significant difference between buy/sell prices because of losses incurred in the energy exchanges.

Australian Energy utility AGL CEO Brett Redman is reported to have said… “the market for batteries is changing quickly, with prices coming down and the business case changing. ... early battery installations have grabbed a big share of the FCAS market (Frequency Control etc), but newer batteries will be involved in time shifting renewable output and arbitrage and will be competing with gas peaking plants."

Coupling big batteries with solar PV and wind projects is happening everywhere, and the scale is getting bigger. For example, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced recently a 200 MW solar PV system coupled with a 50MW/200MWh battery and this will increase the Authority’s solar contribution by 44%. Admittedly, this is off a low base as solar PV and wind contribute less than 3% of power generation currently. Florida-based Origis Energy has a 200 MW solar system plus 200 MWh of batteries in Lowndes County, Mississippi.

Power balancing in Europe has been given new prominence with an offtake deal by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Energy Europe. This will underpin Europe’s biggest battery project to date, a China-backed 100MW/100MWh facility known as the Minety power storage project in SW England.

Mining industry adoption of big batteries

The mining industry, which formerly extensively used diesel generators, gas and coal to supply power, is now rapidly adopting solar PV (and/or wind) plus batteries to supply a substantial part of the energy requirements for big mines all around the world. Mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) plans a 34 MW solar farm plus a 12 MWh lithium battery for a new iron ore project in Western Australia. This follows adoption of solar plus big lithium batteries by other major miners, including mines operated by Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUGY) and BHP (NYSE:BHP) in mines in Australia and around the world (e.g., BHP copper mine in Chile).

Even more interesting is that OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) decided to use a combination of wind, solar PV and big batteries to supply 80% of the power needed for a $A1 billion nickel mine in remote Australia in preference to building a gas pipeline. The company decided that renewables made more sense as carbon emissions are becoming a big deal (carbon pricing in the future), and they decided to run the plant differently to take advantage of the renewable power.

In yet another development, the Angew Gold Mine in Western Australia is completing a complex microgrid that will have renewable energy (solar PV, wind) and batteries contributing more than 50% of the 54MW power in this isolated facility.

While in most cases the battery supplier is not disclosed, it is clear that Tesla has an early and successful position in this emerging industry. However, investors need to consider the risk that Tesla might not succeed in maintaining its early lead in this technology area.

Virtual Power Plants and Tesla batteries

As energy companies realise that poles and wires are a hugely expensive part of power delivery (especially in remote communities where a fire can wipe out long section of supply), other more local solutions are being sought that are more cost-effective. This is leading to new applications for Tesla batteries that are larger than those used for homes, but still quite small.

Western Australian Government power company Western Power and retailer Synergy are continuing a 24-month “virtual” energy storage program using grid-connected Tesla batteries in areas with high solar PV adoption. This involves 116kW/464kWh of Tesla battery storage, in each of two Perth suburbs. The deal for customers is that they can access 6kWh or 8kWh of virtual storage daily (during afternoon/evening peaks) at a cost of $A1.60 or $A1.90/day to store excess power from their solar PV systems. This program avoids the need for individual households to purchase their own batteries. The program is saving households on power bills and is being expanded, so this could be a new market for 0.1-0.5MW/0.4-1.6MWh Tesla systems.

Of course, another approach to energy storage in residential applications is the likely adoption of incorporating your Tesla EV into the energy mix. Note that this is not yet possible with Tesla BEV batteries.

Conclusion

I have little doubt that a lot of investors have been scratching their heads as the Tesla share price skyrocketed. The insight into big battery arbitrage and “smoothing” opportunities, plus a role in virtual power plants, give some indication that Elon Musk’s claim that Tesla’s vehicle business is going to be matched by its power business has substance behind it. Wood Mackenzie projects global battery storage will achieve 15GW annually by 2024, so there is a lot of room for growth. And as this article shows, there are a number of angles for monetizing battery integration.

Of course, as with just about any area of Tesla’s business, it is very early days and there are risks that Tesla won’t succeed. However, the company’s track record of successful product launches begins to give one confidence. The recent run-up in Tesla share price has been spiked by Coronavirus fears. I don’t think the Coronavirus issue has peaked yet so investors interested in Tesla might watch what happens in the immediate future for an opportunity to become a Tesla investor.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow dramatic transitions in transport and energy as the world begins to get serious about decarbonization. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to think about investment in this space in general and Tesla in particular, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.