HollyFrontier Has Become A Conviction Buy After Its Recent Plunge

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

HollyFrontier (HFC) has plunged 38% in the last four months, primarily due to fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has resulted from the threat of coronavirus. Due to the panic that has prevailed in the market, the energy sector has posted the worst start of the year in its history. As the sell-off of the sector has been indiscriminate, some solid companies have been punished to the extreme, along with the weak ones. In this article, I will analyze why HollyFrontier has become a conviction buy at its current price.

The reason behind the plunge

Refining margins tend to fall during the winter, as demand for gasoline is modest. As a result, it is not uncommon to see the stock prices of refiners under moderate pressure during the winter. However, this time the entire energy sector has come under extreme pressure due to the expansion of coronavirus. The virus has caused the economy of China to decelerate and hence it will take its toll on the global consumption of refined products. As the virus has expanded to other countries as well, its impact on the global demand for oil products will be larger than initially expected. Refining margins will be adversely affected by the effect of the virus on the global demand for refined products and hence the stocks of all the U.S. refiners have suffered lately.

However, it is critical for investors to realize that the headwind of coronavirus is a classic one-time issue. As soon as the winter disappears from the picture, in less than two months, the oil market will return to its normal mode and the demand for oil products will recover. It may take some time for the global oil demand to return to the strong growth momentum it had before the virus but the market will begin looking forward, beyond the virus, much earlier. Therefore, it is critical for investors to select some solid stocks, which have been unjustly punished by the market in this indiscriminate sell-off, along with the weak companies. HollyFrontier is certainly a great bargain at its current depressed price, which is 56% lower than it was 21 months ago at its all-time high.

Competitive advantages

HollyFrontier has 5 inland refineries, which are located near domestic oil production. As a result, these refineries enjoy wide discounts to WTI. Canadian crude constitutes 23% of the total feedstock of HollyFrontier while Permian crude comprises about 40% of the total crude processed by the refiner. These two crude types trade at deep discounts to WTI and hence HollyFrontier enjoys wider refining margins than most of its peers.

Moreover, thanks to the unprecedented boom in the U.S. oil production, which has kept posting new all-time highs for several years in a row, WTI has been trading at a material discount to Brent in the last decade. As U.S. oil production is expected to keep climbing to new all-time highs for many more years, WTI is likely to remain at a meaningful discount to Brent. This means that HollyFrontier will continue enjoying an additional competitive advantage over its international peers. To cut a long story short, all the U.S. refiners enjoy wider margins than their international counterparts thanks to the discount of WTI to Brent and HollyFrontier enjoys wider margins than most of its domestic peers thanks to the discount of its crude slate to WTI.

The importance of this competitive advantage of HollyFrontier cannot be overemphasized. During periods of high refining margins, the company enjoys wider margins than its peers. Even better, during downturns, it is more resilient that its peers and hence it can navigate through rough periods more easily than its peers.

A growth catalyst: IMO 2020

All the refiners will greatly benefit from new international marine standard, which is called IMO 2020. According to this standard, which came into place at the beginning of this year, all the vessels sailing in international waters are now forced to burn ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil or diesel instead of heavy fuel oil. As a result, the demand for the first two products will greatly increase whereas the demand for the latter will slump. As the prices of the first two products are much higher than the price of the latter, the new standard will significantly enhance the earnings of refiners.

Unlike other domestic refiners, such as Valero (VLO), HollyFrontier does not have coastal refineries and hence it will not benefit as much as some of its peers from the new marine standard. Nevertheless, HollyFrontier will certainly benefit from this standard, which will exert pressure on the prices of heavy crude oil grades. As Canadian heavy crude oil comprises 23% of the feedstock of HollyFrontier, it is evident that the refiner will greatly benefit from the reduced price of this crude type. Moreover, distillates, which will enjoy strong demand growth thanks to IMO 2020, comprise 36% of the refined products of HollyFrontier. Overall, HollyFrontier will significantly benefit from IMO 2020. Even better, it does not need to spend any amount on capital expenses to benefit from IMO 2020, as its refineries are already set to process heavy crude oil and produce high-value products.

Valuation - Dividend

In its latest earnings report, HollyFrontier posted lackluster results, as its earnings per share plunged 79%, from $2.25 in Q4-2018 to $0.48 in Q4-2019, and missed the analysts’ consensus by $0.07. However, the report was not as bad as it seems on the surface. The depressed earnings resulted from heavy maintenance in the refineries of the company, which is inevitable from time to time, but mostly from a tough comparison over prior year’s quarter. In Q4-2018, HollyFrontier posted record earnings thanks to the unprecedented discount of Canadian crude to WTI (~$40 per barrel). However, due to the enforced production cuts of Alberta, the discount of Canadian crude to WTI has narrowed to about $10 per barrel and hence it is impossible for all the domestic refiners to match their results in Q4-2018.

Moreover, despite the heavy maintenance in its refineries, HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $4.90 in 2019. This means that the stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3, which is the cheapest valuation level of the stock in the last 8 years.

Furthermore, thanks to its depressed stock price, HollyFrontier is currently offering a 2-year high dividend yield of 3.9%.

Data by YCharts

It is also important to note that the stock has a markedly low payout ratio of 29% and a rock-solid balance sheet, which is the strongest in the group of refiners. The interest expense of HollyFrontier consumes less than 10% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $3.9 billion is only 5 times its annual earnings. As a result, HollyFrontier has ample room to raise its dividend at a fast clip for many years. Even better, thanks to the remarkably cheap valuation of its stock price, the company can enhance shareholder value via share repurchases. In 2019, the refiner reduced its share count by 7% but it can reduce its share count even more this year thanks to its depressed stock price. Overall, the refiner already offers an attractive dividend yield and can greatly enhance its shareholder distributions in the near future.

Final thoughts

Due to the hysteria of the investing community over the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, some stocks with solid fundamentals have been punished to the extreme, along with the weak ones. HollyFrontier certainly fits this rule. The stock is trading at an 8-year low price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3 and is offering an attractive 3.9% dividend yield. The company can easily grow its dividend thanks to its extremely low payout ratio and its strong balance sheet. Given also the growth catalyst of IMO 2020, HollyFrontier is a conviction buy at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.