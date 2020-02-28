Corona Scenarios

Introduction

Source: GiS Maps & Johns Hopkins

The chart above shows (as of mid-day 2/25) the spread of the Coronavirus (the agent behind the illness being called COVID-19) using a real-time tool developed by Johns Hopkins. This has been touted, depending on who you listen to, as a potential Black Swan event, with the potential to cause a serious bear market, or just another among many worries that produce a 5% or 10% correction and lead to yet another BTFD opportunity in a long bear market that has had numerous such dips (below).

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, since this bull started up in 2010, we have seen 19 drops of over 3%, of which 14 showed gains in the market within 1 month. The average gain in 1 month of these 14 cases was 2.5%. No wonder equity holders have been conditioned to "Buy The Dip".

In this article, I will discuss 1. How the Fundamental Backdrop has evolved. 2. How COVID could be different (this will require a little foray into infectious disease models and multiple scenarios that could play out) 3. How the indices in general and glamour names in particular could be affected under these different scenarios.

Fundamentals

Many readers have probably seen a chart like this, but it is worth starting with:

Source: Gurufocus

Most people are also aware that valuations are terrible at predicting 1 or 3-year returns (at all) but are pretty good at bounding 10-year returns. The best way to think of bounding that requires no math or discussion of various mean reversion specifications is to use the analogy of drinking and driving. Think about a small fender bender as a correction and an accident involving injury or death (where you aren't going to get to your destination at all) as a bear/crash. As the number of drinks goes up, are you guaranteed to crash? Of course not. Many people get away with 3-4 drinks and get home. But we know that the odds go up dramatically enough that we have created laws with significant penalties for people who do.

Similarly, the Shiller PE ratio is like the number of drinks the market has had. The closer it gets to the 2000 peak (note we are well over the 1929 bubble peaks), the closer you are to stumbling drunk, where an accident is almost guaranteed. The market has been flirting with somewhere between 3 and 6 drinks between 2017 and now.

Before I go on, I'll address a couple of objections people seem to have with Shiller PE, the Buffett Ratio...name your valuation measure, some set of people will have an objection to it. I have two responses to you: is your objection emotional (meaning is it coming from a desire to remain bullish, despite all the evidence)? And have you looked at a full valuation panel of long-term valuation indicators, year after year, for the last 20 years? While I won't spend a lot more words on this topic, I'll make some statements that any reader can investigate more fully: every serious fundamental indicator is between yellow and red in terms of valuation. The indices are significantly "optimistically valued", with portions of the market in "exuberant with a touch of bubbly" territory. Even the Federal Reserve has noted this in their last summary of their minutes.

Gurufocus' implied future return calculation is a bit strict - it assumes the ratio reverts to its long term mean. This is like assuming there is a cop at every intersection - this driver will definitely get caught. But we know the Federal Reserve (the local sheriff) is on the take...and you might be able to hand them a Benjamin and skirt by. Still the State Police is also there....not to mention bad outcomes having nothing to do with the cops. Here is a table that takes different densities of cops and obstacles, turns and road conditions into account:

Source: Gurufocus

If you're really lucky, the ratio settles at 150% of the long-term average, you're definitely going to beat the 10-year treasury you're thinking of buying today (1.3%). If you're really unlucky and an inflationary spiral sends the ratio to half its mean, you're looking at -10% a year for the next 8. So your future returns from these levels are bounded between -10% and 2.6%.

In 2016, the market corrected a bit based on an earnings recession. The corporate tax cut took care of that. In 2018, between October and December, we had a bear market as the Fed looked like it was indeed going to play tough cop, but it turned out the cop was actually on the take. So the drinking resumed. Is this time different?

Coronavirus and Its Impacts

The two fundamental drivers of an epidemic's dynamics in a simple model (where geography is basically ignored) are how many other people an infected person infects on average, and the odds of each infected person dying versus recovering (and remaining immune). Contrary to the intuition many people have, the worse infections are NOT the ones with the highest mortality rates upon infection (60-90%). Those tend to kill too many people too fast to spread very broadly. By the time people are infectious, they are too ill to travel (Ebola).

The worst disease in terms of both parameters has by far been smallpox. Prior to resistance developing, it used to kill 30-40% of infected people but each person spread it to a lot of others before dying. On the other hand, most strains of seasonal flu have extremely high infection rates (hundreds of millions of people, even a billion or two, can get the same flu within a year or two) but mortality rates on the order of 1 in 1000. Since this is comparable to the risk of dying in a car crash in some cities in the third world over the course of a lifetime, and the 1 in 1000 mostly comes from people who are already sick, for some reason we have gotten complacent about influenza - with a vaccination rate of under 50% in many countries.

Source: Three Basic Models in Epidemiology

Coronavirus looks to be as contagious as seasonal influenza - with each infected person infecting 2.6 others based on the best current guess. However, its true mortality rate is not well known, with estimates ranging from 1%-2%, making it 10-100 times more deadly than the ordinary seasonal flu. Due to this fact, we cannot say that people (or governments, in the case of China) are overreacting. For example, if it turns out to be 2%, and everyone in a family of 4 gets it, there is a 10% chance that at least one of them won't make it. If a nursing home full of 100 retirees gets it, the number of dead could range from 2 to as high as 10 due to its differential impact by age, health status, smoking status and gender. The experience from the cruise ship quarantine where everyone slowly started to get it suggests that enclosed spaces with recycled air lead to infection. This is not a good sign for factories, restaurants, hotels, long-haul airplanes and of course the cruise industry.

I have read a couple of articles suggesting that due to the "low" mortality rate, this is another silly panic that can be ignored. This misses two key points: 1. It is 10 to 100 times more deadly than the seasonal flu and more importantly 2. It is not the mortality that we need to concern ourselves with, but people's reaction to it.

As it has clearly spread beyond China into the heart of Europe, we need to think about more complex models of epidemiology as well. There are network-based models which account for where people tend to travel to and differential infection rates. For example, a virus will have a hard time spreading in rural areas of Montana or Mongolia relative to a holy pilgrimage site in Iran or the financial center of Italy even after it arrives there. The frequency of airline flights and the number of annual trips between central China and a given country, together with the opportunity for the virus to spread from asymptomatic carriers to others in enclosed spaces (think large mosques where pilgrims go, closed concert halls or theaters, hotels) explains how Italy and Iran became second stage hot zones after (predictably) Hong Kong, S. Korea, Singapore and Japan.

The next stage of movement now depends not on travel to/from China (which has largely stopped) but from the new hot zones. How many infected Italians have already taken fast trains to other parts of the EU? Will the US now stop flights from all of the EU in addition to China if cases in Europe cross into the thousands? Is the US even aware of how many cases there already are within our borders, given the absence of widespread and reliable testing? The CDC only just shipped out test equipment to five regional testing centers. How many people who only have mild cold symptoms are going to risk a two-week quarantine versus taking their chances while possibly passing on their virus to 2-15 others?

Scenarios

Moving on from disease dynamics to the impact on the economy, airlines, cruise lines and anything tourism related appear to be in for a bad several quarters. With any potential vaccine (coronavirus mutation rates are high enough that we shouldn't get our hopes up about vaccine effectiveness) roughly a year away in a best case, we need to consider the likelihood of spread to the US and about a year where a number of discretionary item purchases might be deferred. In addition to demand falling, as in a typical recession, we also need to consider supply side disruptions: with Japan, S Korea and China under various levels of lock-down, 1/3 of the world's part capacity is running at 50% or so. So many products relying on components from those countries, if some critical piece is not being made, will simply not be available once inventories have been depleted.

Small businesses in those countries and commodity-related businesses relying on Chinese demand will be struggling to survive within Q1. Unless the outbreak dies down in Q2, the pain will spread into additional firms in a cascade. The weakest balance sheets with the greatest hit to cash flows will go down first. Over-leveraged airlines in China are already being eyed by the government to be merged with stronger players. Should the epidemic begin to spread in North America, all bets are off: we will have a global, coordinated recession unless the response of Americans is dramatically different from that of every other country where cases have crossed into the hundreds.

My recent trip to Target (all the masks were sold out) and conversations with a pilot friend (he decided to go buy a mask used for asbestos removal, the kind that covers your entire head, with a plastic film over the eyes, and a respirator filter at the nose/mouth level, as a back-up if it gets to his town) suggest otherwise.

I'll put out three scenarios to consider, just for simplicity and ease of discussion:

Good: Epidemic limited to EU and Asia. I think US markets would flirt with bear territory as the EU went into recession or at best, if Powell pulls another hat trick, a 10-15% correction. Keep in mind that central banks have ineffective ammo to deal with something like this. Lending money at 0% to firms that were borrowing at 2% when those firms are seeing revenue drops of 20-50% does nothing for solvency. Similarly for supply chain disruptions even 500 bps of rates does not produce parts. Consumers afraid to go out will not do so even if you give them loans at -5% to buy stuff with. However, as Europe & China began to recover, we could expect a fairly strong V-shaped recovery. As I update this during the editorial process on 2/27 after market close, based on news from California, this scenario looks less likely than when I was originally composing this article.

Bad: Global Pandemic, but with anti-viral treatment or vaccine. The reason I did not include anti-viral or vaccine with the good scenario is that its spread within the EU is basically a fact at this point. The virus takes 14 days to show its true level of spread after every new hot spot emerges. Italy just shot up a few days ago. In 2 weeks it would be surprising not to see all of its neighbors show a similar pattern. Because it takes time to develop treatments or vaccines, this scenario goes with spread of the disease to the whole world over the course of the summer. I think we would definitely have a recession if it crosses into self-sustaining US transmission. Perhaps a mild bear, 20-30%. But as long as there IS a treatment or vaccine by year end, potentially a strong recovery as well.

Ugly: Global pandemic with no cure or vaccine. Billions will eventually be infected over the course of several years and millions will die as it becomes endemic, just like the seasonal flu is. The main difference between the mild bear above and this one is the absence of hope. Health care systems will be stressed the world over; enough covid sufferers will clog up hospitals that other people who normally used hospitals will have a hard time finding care. Enough people will have died to potentially change the course of politics given that the disease selects differentially for death by age, smoking status, gender and presence of other health conditions (such as kidney, lung, heart or liver disease) and the importance of national health care will become abundantly clear.

Where to Hide

Well, let's start with where not to hide.

Source: Bloomberg

In 4 trading days the S&P is down 6.5%. QQQ is down about 8% and AMZN, with a fair amount of exposure to Chinese supply chain issues, is at almost 9%. You would think that Uber and BYND have relatively little exposure to China. After all, Uber exited China and South East Asia (apart from its 15% stake in Didi). However, it is likely that people concerned about catching the virus will simply stop taking Ubers everywhere. And Beyond should have zero beta to China other than its potential future promise to expand into China (which could still occur even under the ugly scenario). But it does.

What we're seeing here is that risk-aversion is starting to come back. The reason that BYND and UBER should fall faster is not that they have more exposure to China or the virus than any other company, but that they are both money losing firms for whom the capital markets are critical for keeping the lights on and their expansion to (hopefully) eventual profitability going.

So, apart from saying "just hold a large level of cash" (which isn't bad advice at all right now, until we know which scenario we are about to go into), what can be said?

First, hold onto your cheaply valued, high cash flow, low leverage firms, especially if they are throwing you some of that cash. They are the most likely to survive all scenarios and you will have even better valuations at which to add to them. If you have a weak tummy and feel the need to see your portfolio total never go down by more than 5-10%, then overhedge your systematic exposure by investing in some tummy-medicine in the form of OTM QQQ puts. QQQ will likely show a beta around 2 to your holdings.

Second, don't be afraid of the market timer name-calling. There's market timing in the form of selling every year or 6 months every time you think you see Volker's shadow following you around. Then there is dynamic asset allocation such as that written about by Benjamin Graham in the Intelligent Investor wherein he posits a rational active investor who moves their equity allocation between 25% and 75% depending on how the manic-depressive next door (e.g. the market) is feeling.

When it is feeling the animal spirits like an over-caffeinated schnauzer on acid dancing to the tune of trumpets, it is safest to go to 25% and when it is down on the ground waiting to die, with blood in the streets and the sky at its darkest black...well 75% or maybe 75% and a beta of 100% with some leveraged ETFs. The key point is that your metric for sampling the market's level of mania should be objective, quantitative and subject to back-testing, perhaps supplemented by talking to a lot of people in the markets.

Third: while the market is deciding how much to tank, don't waste your time obsessively following the intra-day zigs and zags. Follow the fundamentals and consumer reactions to those fundamentals - talk to ordinary people and get a read on how they will behave when this virus hits the fan. And most of all, start putting your buy list together.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold what might be called a buttload of OTM QQQ puts, well out of the money when they were first purchased, but almost ATM as of 2/27 close.