Tesla: Model 3 Losing Market Share In Europe Will Hurt

Introduction

Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 midsize car always performs poorly in Europe during the first month of each quarter, with a big push coming in the third month. With results from the major European electric vehicle (EV) markets available, it seems the Model 3’s sales are likely to come at around 1,500 units during January. This doesn’t look that bad at first glance, but Tesla is losing market share when you take into account that EV sales in some major European markets grew by triple digits in January compared to October.

With the coronavirus rampaging through China and U.S. EV sales stagnating, Europe is the key growth market for Tesla's Model 3 in 2020. A loss of market share this year would be a major blow to the company's aspirations.

The EV market in Europe

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), sales of electrically chargeable vehicles (ECV) across the European Union plus the European Free Trade Association grew by 45% in 2019. However, you’ll notice that the majority of the sales are in the countries of Germany, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, and France. These are the only countries in which sales passed the 50k mark last year:

(Source: ACEA, see page 5)

The reason that EV sales are struggling in large countries like Spain and Italy while thriving in small markets like Norway lies in the incentives. They tend to lead to significant distortions in some markets, which don’t necessarily contribute to helping the environment. For example, some 64% of Norwegian households that own an EV also own an ICE car.

How Tesla's push looks and the data for January

Back in October, the company sold a total of 1,767 Model 3s in Europe, which put it at the same level as the Audi e-Tron. In December, Tesla sold more than 22,000 units:

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

Looking at the January figures, let’s start with Germany, the largest market for EVs in Europe. Sales were dominated by the Renault Zoe with 1,798 units. This is the second-best monthly result score ever by a plugin, only behind the 2,224 units of the Tesla Model 3 achieved in March 2019.

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

You can’t see the Model 3 in the table because it came 21st with a measly 257 units.

Looking at Norway, no one came close to the Audi e-Tron, which ended the month with a total of 902 units. The Model 3 came in at 12th with 166 units.

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

In the Netherlands, the Model 3 fared better with a sixth-place and 152 units, but this was less than half compared to the leader Opel Ampera-e. If you’re wondering what the latter is, this is the European name for Chevrolet Bolt.

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

Looking at France, the market was completely dominated by the Renault Zoe with a total of 5,331 deliveries. The Model 3 managed only 124 units, which put it tied for 16th with the Skoda Citgo EV.

(Source: EV Sales Blog)

I couldn’t find a breakdown of EV sales by model in the UK. Looking at other European markets for which data is available, the Model S was the only Tesla in the top 20 in Sweden and only 10 Model 3s were sold in Czechia. Another 49 were sold in Ireland.

So, looking at combined numbers for Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and France, we see that Tesla sold under 700 Model 3s in these markets. Compare that to October, when the company sold 818 units. This is made worse by the fact that all the four markets registered very significant increases in EV sales in January. In Germany, EV sales were 2.4 times higher compared to October.

If Model 3 is indeed losing market share in Europe and this trend continues into the peak months, Tesla's revenues in Europe might decline in 2020. This doesn't bode well for a growth company.

Why I could be wrong

It's possible that January is an isolated case, as InsideEVs reports that the Model 3 seems to be sold out for the first quarter and that a car ordered today can be delivered no earlier than in Q2.

Orders from Czechia, Norway, and Switzerland would result in delivery within Q1, but orders made today from many other countries would have to wait until May. According to the Tesla configurator, the new delivery date forecast applies to all variants of Model 3.

Reports for delivery times for Model 3 taking three months at the moment can be interpreted as a sign of high demand and a possible interpretation for production constraints includes the launch of the Model Y.

You have also to take into account that with the current production in Fremont, deliveries in Europe are always dependent on the capacity of transport ships. Therefore, any disruption there could lead to delays.

I doubt that deliveries are limited due to the construction of Gigafactory Europe near Berlin as this facility won’t be commissioned until July 2021.

Conclusion

Tesla’s Model 3 seems to have had a weak January in Europe and is losing significant market share in light of the superb sales of some of its competitors like the Renault Zoe.

The Model 3 seems to be sold out for Q1 in most European countries, but it’s unclear whether this is due to high demand or production constraints. I think that March is a critical month, as the brand will face serious competition in the rest of 2020. The long-awaited ID.3 series version will become available for order in May. Also, a total of 40,000 early bookers have paid a deposit since the launch event in May 2019.

Looking at Tesla’s valuation, I think the company is overvalued based on key metrics such as price to earnings, price to book value, EV to EBITDA, etc.

