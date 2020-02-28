Intesa: Surprising Bid On UBI Banca Doesn't Change Income Appeal

Even though Intesa has to make a capital increase, its dividend commitment is not at risk and Intesa remains a dividend play.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) has made a surprising offer to combine with UBI Banca, but this isn't a threat to its investment case that continues to be based on its high and sustainable dividend yield.

Background

As I've discussed recently, Intesa's investment case is mainly related to its high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable over the long-term. However, the bank also has growth ambitions and has recently announced a surprising offer for its smaller competitor UBI Banca (OTC:BPPUY), which may lead investors to question Intesa's dividend path in the next few years.

The rationale of the deal seems based on Intesa gaining market share in Italy and reaching revenue and cost synergies that makes this deal financially accretive. Indeed, Intesa expects earnings per share (EPS) accretion of about 6%, compared to its own EPS reported in 2019.

On top of that, there is some speculation that Intesa could be a forced buyer of Banca Monte di Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), which the Italian government has to dispose by the end of 2021. By acquiring now UBI Banca, Intesa will be busy integrating the bank in the coming years and can walk away from a government-led acquisition of troubled BMPS.

Therefore, UBI Banca seems to be a better fir for Intesa than other smaller Italian banks and its management decided to go ahead without the backing of its target.

Offer Details

Intesa is offering an all-share deal, valuing UBI Banca at about €4.9 billion ($5.3 billion). If successful, this will be largest banking combination in Europe since the financial crisis and could be the start of a new M&A phase within the Italian banking system.

Intesa has to do a capital increase, given that it is offering 17 newly issued shares for every 10 UBI shares tendered, valuing UBI shares at €4.25 per share at the time of the offer. This represented a 24% premium to the previous closing price of UBI's shares, which may not be enough to reach the desired stake of at least 50% of the target's capital.

Indeed, UBI's largest shareholder's pact, owning about 18% of the bank, have said that the offer is unacceptable because it "appears hostile, not agreed upon, and inconsistent with the implicit values of UBI Banca". Therefore, Intesa may need to increase the price or modify the terms of the deal to gain approval from the majority of UBI's shareholders.

According to Intesa, this deal is expected to reach pre-tax annual synergies of about €730 million ($788 million), of which 70% is cost cutting and 30% is revenue synergies. This represents some 5% of the combined cost base, which seems achievable considering the business overlap between the two banks.

Considering potential Antitrust issues, Intesa already has agreed with BPER Banca to sell for cash a portion of the combined branch network, expecting to dispose 400-500 branch networks of Intesa-UBI combined network. It also has an agreement with the insurance company UnipolSai (OTC:FDIAY) to sell certain insurance activities, related to the branches being part of the agreement with BPER Banca.

UBI Banca - Intesa Fit

UBI is an Italian bank with about 1,600 branches in Italy, of which some 600 are located in Lombardy Its market share in Italy is relatively small, at about 7% of the branch network. It operates mainly in retail banking, but also has operations in commercial banking, private banking, insurance and asset & wealth management.

UBI's track record since the financial crisis is quite similar to Intesa, reflecting a more conservative management style which is reflected in a better than average financial profile compared to other Italian banks. This means that business culture between both banks should be more or less aligned, which should make integration more likely successful.

This combination will enlarge Intesa's costumer base by about 3 million clients and increase its market share by about 3-4% in Italy for the most important financial products, as can be seen in the next graph.

Source: Intesa.

This will also increase Intesa's size within the European banking sector, possibly becoming a top 3 bank by market value. Therefore, this deal seems to make sense from a growth perspective, enabling Intesa to expand its strategy of pushing for growth in wealth management and insurance to an enlarged customer base.

This deal will also help the bank to accelerate balance sheet cleanup, given that Intesa intends to use negative goodwill (purchase price below book value) to do additional loan loss provisions to reduce non-performing loans.

Moreover, according to Intesa, the €2 billion ($2.16 billion) negative goodwill created will also cover integration costs, which means that Intesa doesn't need to use its own excess capital to finance this deal. This makes the combination very interesting in financial terms.

Indeed, looking at 2019 financial results from both banks, the combined entity financial profile will be enhanced without compromising asset quality given that the NPL and coverage ratios will be rather the same compared to Intesa as a stand-alone bank. Regarding costumer funds, Intesa's combined customer financial assets will increase to more than €1.1 trillion, or 16% higher than Intesa's current financial assets from customers.

Source: Intesa.

This transaction is expected to be relatively neutral for Intesa's dividend commitment over the next few years, given that Intesa will maintain a capital ratio above 13% and intends to deliver a growing dividend in the next couple of years, in-line with its business plan 2018-2021. This is very important because one of Intesa's goals has been to reward shareholders with a high dividend, something that seems to not be under threat by the potential combination with UBI Banca.

Source: Intesa.

Conclusion

Intesa's recent move on its smaller competitor UBI Banca was clearly unexpected, but the potential combination makes sense both from a business and financial perspectives and therefore should have the backing of Intesa's shareholders.

Intesa will maintain a strong financial profile and solid capitalization, even though there exists a small execution risk. However, Intesa has a good track record on integration and therefore this seems to be a good deal for Intesa to grow its size in the domestic market.

Additionally, Intesa's offer to combine with UBI Banca is not expected to change its investment case, which continues to rely heavily on its high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable if the economic situation in Italy remain supportive over the next few years.

Thus, Intesa's high-dividend yield continues to be quite attractive to income investors and the potential deal with UBI Banca does not change Intesa's investment case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISNPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.