Buy The Cash On The Balance Sheet - Frontier Communications 8.5% 4/15/2020 Bond

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Quantum Coins as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Quick Summary

Frontier Communications Corp has more than sufficient cash on its balance sheet to pay off its bond due April 15, 2020, which trading at only $0.50 on the dollar. Why not make 100% gains in principle in under 2 months?

Background

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is a company that provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. Think of it as similar to a Verizon or Comcast.

Indeed, it bought many of its assets and customers in Texas, California and Florida directly from Verizon in 2016 for $10.5 billion.

However, like so many deals of that nature, Frontier spent too much and took on too much debt. (See article here). This has left the company distressed and its stock price has been in a tailspin ever since, going from $83 per share in 2016, to less than 60 cents per share today.

To be clear, I am not recommending Frontier equity (FTR). The company has so much debt that there is real debate on whether its equity is worth anything. Even bulls would acknowledge that the equity is essentially a speculation on what will be left after Frontier pays its debts.

Despite all this, there is a bright spot in its capital structure that has been ignored in the mayhem, Frontier’s next bond (CUSIP 35906AAH1) is easily paid.

Why? It has the cash sitting on its balance sheet! Further, a bankruptcy in the next 2 months just is not consistent with its actions.

Background on the Bond

Frontier issued the bond in 2010 and originally had more than $1.1 billion outstanding to pay back. However, the company has paid down nearly all of that and there is only $172 million still outstanding on the bond (see here). There is absolutely no doubt the company can pay the bond if it wishes—It has the money sitting on its balance sheet!

Cash Is Available to Pay the Bond

On the company’s balance sheet are cash and cash equivalents of $683 million, and assets held for sale of $1.4 billion (due to a recent sale transaction). The transaction has been agreed and reported (see here) and will close soon. Thus, the company has more than $2.1 Billion in cash and “soon to be cash” on their balance sheet, as can be observed below:

Balance Sheet (As-reported) 09/19 Q As Of Date 9/30/2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 683 Accounts receivable, less allowances 654 Contract acquisition costs 105 Prepaid expenses 110 Assets held for sale 1,402 Income taxes and other current assets 55 Total current assets 3,009 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,973 Goodwill 0 Other intangibles, net 1,120 Other assets 459 Total assets 17,561

Thus it is clear that the company can pay the measly $172 million of the bonds, and the $382 million quarterly interest (see company presentation pg. 14) on the rest of its debt. Thus, there is no pressure for bankruptcy and you get paid 100% plus interest to hold just until April!

Admittedly, Frontier has many liabilities (21.6 billion versus 17 billion assets) and could choose to declare bankruptcy at some point. (Source: 10Q available here, pg. 2)

However, this makes no sense in the near term for two reasons:

The payment is small even compared to quarterly interest. To put this payment in context, it is only about half the quarterly interest on Frontier's Debt, which is around $380 million/quarter (see company presentation pg. 14). It would make no sense for Frontier to have paid its interest last quarter, but now choose to go bankrupt over something half that size. The company’s choice of new CEO makes no sense for a quick bankruptcy, in my opinion. The company just introduced CEO in December, who is not a restructuring person. Rather, he has a history as a CFO whose experience at Dish Network is an example of a successful company that never declared bankruptcy. Further, he did not guide his previous company Northwest Airlines through bankruptcy, but left well in advance. (See here). He would be a strange choice for a company that declares bankruptcy just 4 months later.

The company did name two board members with restructuring expertise in June of 2019 (see here), but the company’s recent actions demonstrate it is not eyeing bankruptcy as a primary option. Other types of restructurings, including selling off divisions, doing debt tender offers, buying the debt in the public market, are all possibilities. These would generally benefit our bond.

Free cash flow

The company has cash flow from operations of 1.3+ billion per year. Nearly all of that is offset by the depreciation charge. Is the depreciation correct? In short, yes, the company’s capex is ¾ of the depreciation, suggesting the schedule is correct. While depreciation is a non-cash expense, capex is a cash expense.

However, Frontier could cut capex further for a few quarters to service its debt. I think this is exactly what it will do to make its next two small bond payments.

Risks

All this said, this is a somewhat speculative play. Zooming out, Frontier has huge debts that it, in the long term it may be bankruptcy if a turnaround does not materialize. In the short term, however, it seems unlikely to do so. The short term is all our bond needs.

To truly understand the downside risk, a liquidation analysis is necessary.

Liquidation Analysis:

From a high level, the company has more liabilities than assets.

On the liabilities side, the Company has $5.3 billion of secured debt, and another 16 billion in unsecured liabilities, for a total of 21.2 billion in liabilities. (See 10Q available here, pg. 2 and here).

On the assets side, it has current assets of $3 billion, and total assets of $17 billion.

However, in a liquidation, you can assume that many of the company’s non-cash assets would be impaired and that the company must fully pay the secured creditors before you split up whatever is left.

Specifically, property plant and equipment is currently worth $12.9 billion. Let us assume it would be worth only a bit more than half of that, $7.5 billion in a liquidation sale. Similarly, “Other intangibles” is probably worth 1/3 of its 1.12 billion, so let us assume $370 million. One positive is the company has no other particularly suspect assets such as “Goodwill”

Add to that, the cash ($683 million), the accounts receivable ($654 million), the contract acquisition costs ($105 million), prepaid expenses ($110 million), Assets held for sale ($1,402 million), income taxes payments ($55 million), and other assets ($459 million). You are left with 11.34 billion in assets.

Right off the top comes the payment of $5.3 billion to the secured creditors. That leaves $6.04 billion (11.34 billion-5.3 billion) to split among $16 billion of unsecured liabilities, for a $.37 recovery on each dollar of the unsecured debt. Our bond is unsecured debt.

The bonds are currently trading at $.5 on the dollar. That means this has a downside of 26% and an upside of 100%. That is a good risk reward and the reward is more likely.

Hedging this transaction

More sophisticated participants may wish to hedge this transaction.

Currently, put options are incredibly expensive for this company. With short dated puts nearly as expensive as long dated puts.

However, buying the 2020 bonds, while shorting the 2022 bonds seems promising. Both are equal in terms of the priority of the bonds, as they are both Senior Unsecured Bonds. Thus, in bankruptcy they are worth the same. They trade for nearly the same value as well, with the 2020 bonds at $50 and the 2022 bonds at $48.5.

Indeed, it could work quite well. The 04/15/2020 bonds will most likely be worth $100 in a matter of months when they get repaid in full, whereas the payment of the 04/15/2020 bonds may little affect on the 2022 bonds.

Short the equity, long the bonds is also an option. Though, the borrow is quite high on Frontier equity at 29%. Therefore, I would evaluate and enter this hedge only a few weeks before. Indeed, you might get the information that the later 2020 bonds get their interest payment on 3/15/2020 and thus have additional information with which to make your trade.