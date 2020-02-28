ConocoPhillips Stock Offers An 8.7% Total Yield, And An Estimated 18% Total Return

This results in an estimated present value price for COP of $83.46 per share, an upside of 63%. Including dividends, the average annual total return is 18.2% expected per year for five years.

The total return is based on its projected dividend growth of 13.8% over the next five years, a 3% dividend yield and a 5% present value.

The total yield is based on its 3.28% dividend yield and an estimated $3 billion per year in buybacks, or 5.42% of its market cap = 8.71% total yield.

The company has raised its buyback program to $25 billion, which represents 45% of COP's $55 billion market value.

ConocoPhillips' stock has an estimated 8.7% annual total return over the next five years given its safe dividends and its massive buyback program.

ConocoPhillips' (COP) stock offers great value for investors. This oil and gas producer’s dividend yield is 3.28% and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is under 16 times. COP's stock has an existing total yield of 8.71% and an estimated 18.2% expected total return.

As a result, I estimate that COP is worth $83.46 per share on a net present value basis. This article will discuss how I derive these valuations.

Buybacks and Free Cash Flow at ConocoPhillips

On top of this great value, the company's board just raised its buyback program from $10 billion to $25 billion. That is an incredibly large amount. It represents 45.2% of the oil and gas stock's market value:

Moreover, COP generates plenty of free cash flow ("FCF"). It has the ability to execute this massive buyback program, plus pay a growing dividend over the next several years.

For example, look at the chart below which I put together. It shows that on a rolling last 12 months basis for the past 5 quarters, COP has generated plenty of free cash flow. The FCF, the source of funds for buybacks and dividends, is in green.

Again, this is look back for 12 months each quarter. In other words, it shows that each quarter the company had generated enough FCF to pay all its dividends, and the large buybacks (in red) over the previous 12 months.

However, it also shows that FCF has been falling. But the buyback and dividend spending have, on a combined basis, pretty much stayed flat.

Keep in mind as well that FCF already includes its massive spending on capital expenditure. In other words, the buybacks and dividends are spent with the excess funds the company generates after all its drilling, exploration, production, etc.

You can see what I am referring to in the following table. It shows that buybacks and dividends are actually about 45% of Cash Flow From Operations.

This table also shows that the FCF margin has been falling over the past several quarters. This has led to the situation where FCF in Q4 over the LTM was lower than spending on buybacks and dividends. FCF was $4.4 billion and buybacks and dividends spent was $5 billion.

Therefore, it looks like management wants to lower its buyback spending. Here is what they said in the Q4 conference call:

They also indicated this in one of the presentation slides:

So, the bottom line is, despite the increase in the company's overall buyback program to $25 billion from $10 billion, it will actually lower the buybacks this year to $3 billion from $3.5 billion.

Nevertheless, this still provides a huge total yield to the COP investor.

Valuation for COP's Stock

Here is how the valuation for COP's stock is calculated:

Remember, as I have shown in numerous other articles I have written, the buybacks feed into the dividend growth. It turns out that the massive buybacks allow the company the increase its dividends per share. The growth in dividends per share is faster than the dividend cost.

Here is the history of COP's dividends per share:

Note you can see the company cut its dividends in 2016, when the oil price fell to $26 lows. But since then, the dividend per share has been growing. So in the past four years, the dividend per share has grown on average 13.8%. You can see this in the table below:

We can use this number to help calculate the total return for COP's stock.

Total Return Estimate for COP's Stock

First, we will project out the dividend per share. Note that even though COP raised the dividend by 26% in 2020, we will use a lower number. This is somewhat unrealistic. I suspect the dividend growth will likely be higher. This is because buybacks reduce the shares and so the dividend cost can be spread over a fewer number of shares.

Note that not every year was exactly higher by 13.8% due to rounding to two decimal places.

Next, we estimate the value of the stock by dividing the 2024 dividend per share by 3%. This is the dividend yield that we decided to use to project out the future value of COP's stock.

This shows that the future value of COP's stock is $106.52, and on a present value basis it is $83.46. That is 63% higher than today's price.

So why did we use the 3% dividend yield. After all, the dividend yield today is 3.28%. Based on data from Seeking Alpha, we can calculate the average dividend yield for the past 5 and 10 years.

Note that this shows that the average yield in the past has been significantly lower than today's yield. Even during 2019 the average yield was 2.83%, which is also below today's 3.28% level. Therefore, I decided to use 93% of today's yield, which works out to 3.0%. This was used in the model valuation for COP's stock.

Total Return Calculation for COP's Stock

Using the valuation of $83.46 per share for COP's stock, we can calculate the estimate total return.

This shows that the 130.8% total gain over 5 years works out to an average annual compounded growth rate of 18.2% per year. In other words, adding up the valuation of $83.46 (less the investment cost of $51.17 per share) plus the $12.46 in estimated accumulated dividends results in a gain of $66.91. That is 130.8% made over 5 years, or 18.2% compounded annually.

Risks To This Analysis

The most obvious risk to this analysis is that the price of oil and gas falls significantly from the low $50 range it is in. That would severely disrupt the business plans at COP, just like it did in 2016 when oil went down to $26 per barrel.

But the invisible hand works here. That means that the cycle tends to be self correcting. I would argue that the price would mark a low and likely to turn around quickly.

Even if a recession was the reason, it still would not likely last longer than a year or so. It is possible that COP would just maintain the dividend and possibly lower the buyback program. For example, that is what they seem to be doing this year.

On the other hand, COP has been selling assets and it is possible that it could continue the buyback program using those sources of funds.

Summary and Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is doing the right thing. Its stock is at a low and the company is taking advantage of this by buying it back on the cheap.

I estimate that the $3 billion buyback program, which represents 5.42% of the market cap, plus the 3.28% dividend yield, gives the stock an 8.71% total yield. In other words, the company is returning 8.71% of its valuation to shareholders.

This will result in over five years an estimated total return of 18.2% annually for COP's stock.

