Trading The Exchanges

Stock exchanges are a vital part of every investor's life. From trading, clearing, & settling to facilitating a place to buy or sell derivatives, every investor knows the major exchanges in the United States- NYSE (ICE), NASDAQ (NDAQ), & CME (CME). But how many people look into this crucial industry all their trades are dependent on?

Source: Encyclopedia Britanica

Summary

The New York Stock Exchange is the most well recognized exchange in the United States. The NYSE was purchased by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in 2012. ICE is a vertically integrated financial exchange and data provider. The company breaks its operations down into two segments, Trading & Clearing and Data & Listings. Each of these segments provides about 50% of total revenues.

The NASDAQ (NDAQ) or National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations may be the second most known exchange in the United States. Most popularized by its listings of technology stocks the NASDAQ can be broken down into four business segments: Market Services (38% of revenue), Information Services (28%), Corporate Services (21%), Market Technology (11%).

The CME Group (CME) is probably the least known exchange to the average retail investor. The CME has a much larger focus on the trading of futures & derivatives. The CME Group engages in the trading of derivatives including commodities, metals, interest rates, currency, and much more. The CME Group also has an exclusive license to trade and clear all S&P futures contracts. The company breaks it operations down into the segments of Derivatives Exchange, CME Clearing, Cash Markets, Optimization, & Market Data.

Source: Invest In Blockchain

Fundamentals

ICE NDAQ CME* Market Cap. $52B $18.8B $75B 10 Yr Sales Growth 215.4% 33.3% 64.9% 10 Yr EPS Growth 385.7% 95.9% 137.6% 10 Yr OI Growth 309.9% 61.2% 64.1% Current Ratio (mrq) 0.99x 1.01x 1.04x Debt to Equity (mrq) 4.46x 1.47x 1.96x

Source: All data is calculated from most recently published SEC 10-K/10-Q.

*CME data uses 2018 10-K data as it was only available

Profitability

As can be seen it looks as if ICE has had the strongest revenue growth at an average 21.54% a year. This is due to large acquisitions that ICE has made over that past years including the NYSE purchase noted above. On the other hand NDAQ has revenue growth of 3.33% per year and CME at 6.49% per year.

What can also be seen in the above table is the improvement in operating margins for NDAQ with revenue growth of 33.3% and operating income growth of 61.2%. This is also true for ICE with solid margin expansion over the decade. CME has seen operating income growth inline with revenue growth but earnings growth has been exceptionally higher.

This data shows just how these three companies have created these solid ten year growth trends and will probably grow in the future. ICE has provided growth through major acquisitions while NDAQ and CME have grown organically with increasing volume over the decade long stock market expansion.

Financial Standing

As can be seen in the above table all three companies have solid current ratios. I personally look for a ratio over 1 as the means that the business can meet its current liabilities if needed in a downturn of business. All three of these exchange businesses are close to meeting that requirement with CME in the best position at 1.04x.

The debt to equity for each company is a bit different than what we see for the current ratio. As can be seen ICE is way more levered than CME and NDAQ meaning that ICE has more risk in a downturn as it has more outstanding debt to service. This high leverage is a result of funding all the acquisitions ICE has engaged in over the past decade.

Because the majority of revenue is generated comes from trading volume a look into the financial standing is important to assess the risks of investing in them as the past ten years of economic expansion could end at any moment.

Source: Chicago Business

Valuations

Now when it comes to any investment you should always look into the valuation, especially when comparing three different companies in the same industry. For ICE the P/E is 28.89x, for NDAQ 24.28x, and for CME 35.25x. Therefore you would be paying more per dollar of earnings for CME than the other two. Also to note is how high these P/E ratios are in comparison to other stocks. This is due to the stability and importance of this exchange infrastructure making them almost on par for a utility stock.

Conclusion

In the end if I were to choose one of these three businesses to invest in I would personally choose CME Group. The reason why lies in the specialization of what services the company provides. While ICE and NDAQ are good companies and offer very quality services they are more direct competitors than CME. In a services based industry the more specialization the easier it is to keep scale and provide value in the long term. ICE and NDAQ also provide derivative services but CME is by far the market leader. CME also should do better in times of volatility as many products they deal with are used to mitigate risk. Overall all three businesses are quality and play a very important roles in our financial system but CME has a more standout and specialized market that I would pay the premium for over the other two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.