Veeco Looks More Interesting After A Big Pullback

Veeco shares have pulled back below my estimate of fair value; it's not my favorite tool/equipment company, but it may offer some value here.

Applications like VCSEL production, EUV mask blanks, and GaN deposition are attractive, but are still in their early stages and orders will be lumpy.

Addressing multiple niche markets, including some outside the typical semiconductor space, Veeco's results will likely be more volatile and possibly acyclical relative to other semi-tool companies.

Veeco shares have been hit along with most other semi tool companies, but fourth quarter results were fine, with better-than-expected revenue growth and some improvement in margins.

Veeco (VECO) shares have remained quite volatile since my last update; volatility in smaller, under-covered semiconductor equipment names isn’t that unusual, and the coronavirus outbreak adds yet another factor to the mix. On the other hand, Veeco’s fourth quarter results were pretty good and the business seems to be on track to return to profitability later this year. Add in some interesting longer-term opportunities like tools for EUV mask blanks, VCSEL production, and GaN deposition, and I can see reasons for considering these shares.

Not unlike many other equipment providers, these shares have been hammered since Valentine’s Day, with the stock down almost a third from their high. Veeco isn’t my favorite name for many reasons, including the fact that I see it as more of a hodgepodge of tools and market opportunities and I question the long-term margin potential, but there’s a fair price for all going concerns, and I think Veeco is likely trading below that price now.

Respectable Results, On Balance, For The Fourth Quarter

The decision of Veeco management to offer relatively limited information about the business (including segment-level orders) makes modeling more challenging and increases the risk of “surprises”. To that end, while Veeco’s fourth quarter performance wasn’t bad at all, there were some surprises in the details.

Revenue rose 14% yoy and 4% qoq overall, beating expectations by about 2%. The LED Lighting, Display, and Compound Semiconductor business posted 90% yoy and 6% qoq growth, stronger, I believe, than anybody was expecting this quarter, as the company benefited from Chinese customers building RF capacity, as well as some blue LED MOCVD tool demand. Advanced Packaging sales grew 12% yoy and 40% qoq, weaker than expected, with some oversupply of tools in the market. Scientific & Industrial was down 35% yoy and 19% qoq, but I think this was probably related to order timing, as demand from storage customers still sounds pretty healthy. Front-end semiconductor revenue rose 83% yoy and 17% qoq, helped by the company shipping two EUV mask blank tools, as well as ongoing demand for laser spike annealing (or LSA) tools at logic customers for advanced nodes (7nm and below).

Gross margin improved more than four points from the year-ago level and was basically flat on a sequential basis, while the operating loss shrunk modestly. All told, this was a modestly better than expected quarter, and the company did a little better than I’d expected on free cash flow, though still produced negative free cash flow for the full year. Inventory days shrank modestly on both a yoy and qoq basis, and the debt situation is manageable.

Overall Tool Demand Should Be Improving, But Veeco Is A Special Case

There’s still uncertainty for the overall semiconductor tool demand outlook in 2020, largely tied to questions about the recovery in memory spending, but I think it’s fair to say that the industry is back in recovery mode, and particularly so on the logic side. For Veeco, though, the company’s business is much more eccentric than the “typical” semi tools company, and that creates some modeling challenges.

EUV mask blanks, for instance, are a real opportunity for the company’s ion beam etch tools. Veeco will probably see demand for one ion beam etch tool for roughly every 10 to 12 EUV lithography systems sold by ASML (ASML), but that leaves Veeco largely at the mercy of ASML’s ability to promptly fulfill EUV tool orders – something that remains one of the more relevant long-term risks/challenges for that company.

Veeco is also looking at growth potential in its MOCVD business from opportunities like VCSEL and MEMS production, RF components, and GaN deposition, but the build-out of new markets like GaN is likely to be lumpy. Veeco recently reported a MOCVD tool sale for GaN deposition at 300nm (most likely an R&D tool as opposed to a production tool), and Veeco’s expertise in MOCVD is hard to replicate, but this could well remain a volatile business segment – particularly if there’s another escalation in the trade war with China that threatens the access of Chinese customers to U.S. technology and tools.

Other businesses like LSA and ion beam for storage apps are also likely to remain volatile and out of sync with the broader chip equipment market trends. The LSA business has been quite volatile from node generation to node generation on the logic side, and I don’t think Screen (OTC:DINRY) is going to become any less formidable with future generations. With the storage business, Veeco enjoys a monopoly position in tools used to manufacture thin-film heads, but then there are the vagaries of data center spending and HDD/SSD market shifts impacting that business as well.

What this all means for investors is that you should expect ongoing volatility. While companies like Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML, KLA Tencor (KLAC), and so on will likely trade broadly together given similar market drivers, Veeco will likely have more quarter-to-quarter deviations.

The Outlook

Management provided a wider guidance range for the first quarter, citing the uncertain impact of the coronavirus outbreak. I expect some companies will try to use the Covid-19 outbreak as cover for poor execution (or poor forecasting), but I don’t believe that’s the case here, and I believe management is trying to be realistic given a headline-grabbing exogenous event with an uncertain (but potentially significant) impact on its customers.

I see no reason to make meaningful changes to my model, though moving ahead a year pushes my long-term revenue growth up to about 5%. Veeco has some interesting growth opportunities, particularly in emerging applications like VCSEL production, EUV mask blanks, and GaN deposition, but competition will be fierce and the company’s relatively modest scale creates some operating leverage challenges. I do believe, though, that FCF margins can get back into the double-digits over the next three or four years .

Between both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe fair value is in the $14’s.

The Bottom Line

Veeco now trades a little under my estimate of fair value, and the prospective annualized return from here is back in the double-digits. While there are other tool names I like better, Veeco could surprise with both higher overall sales/orders and more consistent execution, and it’s worth a look from more price/value-sensitive investors.

