CEL-SCI Corporation: Investors' Caution Warranted

In my opinion, a trial failure is likely, contrary to what the company seems to imply. Thus, investors should exercise caution in their consideration. My rating for CVM is Sell.

I take a closer look at the letter, the company's current presentation to the investors, and their 2019 annual report.

The letter explains what the company thinks about the trial delay and it ends with an optimistic exclamation. ("We thank you for your support. We believe!").

The trial, which the company started 9 years ago, investigates CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment in advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

On Feb 26, 2020, the CEO of CEL-SCI Corporation issued a letter to its shareholders concerning their global pivotal phase-3 trial.

Introduction

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a clinical-stage biotech company that develops immunotherapy treatments for cancers and infectious diseases.

On Wednesday Feb 26, 2020, the CEO of CEL-SCI Corporation issued a letter to its shareholders concerning their pivotal phase-3 trial.

As the announcement was released in the afternoon, it probably was not the cause for the significant sell-off (a greater than 30% drop from previous close). Nevertheless, the announcement did not either reverse or stop the sell-off.

(Source: Google Finance: CVM 5 days chart ending on Feb 26, 2020)

The Letter

For any reader who is interested in CVM as an investment opportunity, please read the CEO's letter as it contains much information about what the company thinks of their pivotal phase-3 trial and how they understand its delay.

I will now list what I consider the important points from this letter. All the quotes below are from this CEO's letter. Parts in italic/Bold are added for emphasis.

1. What is the purpose of CVM's phase 3 trial?

The global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, which we started nine years ago for our Multikine immunotherapy in advanced primary head and neck cancer patients, tests the hypothesis that giving the Multikine treatment regimen right after cancer diagnosis, BEFORE surgery, radiation or radiochemotherapy, will increase the OS of patients beyond the OS achieved with the current “intent to cure” standard of care (SOC) therapies."

2. How many patients are enrolled in this trial and what is the primary end point?

We started accruing patients to our Phase 3 study in early 2011 and completed enrollment of 928 cancer patients in September 2016. Per the study protocol, 298 deaths (events) will have to occur in the two comparator groups (Multikine treatment regimen plus SOC vs. SOC alone) in order to determine whether the study’s primary endpoint, a 10% increase in overall survival in favor of the Multikine regimen treatment group, has been achieved."

3. When is the trial result expected?

Based on the known survival statistics available for the patient population in our study when we initiated our Phase 3 trial, we had expected to have reached the required 298 events some time ago." [emphasis added]

4. Does the company know why 298 deaths have not occurred to date?

Since we are blinded to the details of the study results, we cannot know definitively whether it is our investigational immunotherapy Multikine treatment regimen or something else that is responsible for patients living longer.

5. Other than the Multikine treatment effect, what does CVM consider as possible factors that may contribute to the delay (i.e. 298 deaths have not occurred)?

We have discussed at great length, internally and with outside experts, what factors, other than the Multikine treatment regimen, might be contributing to what appears to be a better than expected survival in this Phase 3 study. The most obvious factors to consider are 1) the treatments that patients are receiving, either as the first line treatment (SOC) for newly diagnosed cancer or as treatment of a tumor that has recurred, have improved during our Phase 3 trial or 2) the apparent increased survival of the patients in our study is related to the dropout rate of patients since that would reduce the sample size from which events can be collected.

6. What does CVM thinks of these two factors mentioned above?

For the first factor, the CEO stated:

To help us evaluate these factors we engaged an independent statistical group and asked them to determine if the survival of patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the oral cavity and soft palate (the same patient population as we enrolled in our Phase 3 study) treated in the U.S. presumably with the same SOC and in the same manner as the patients in our Phase 3 study, had changed during the time patients were enrolled and treated in our Phase 3 study... That means that the SOC treatment and any follow-up treatments once the cancer recurred do not look to be responsible for the patients apparently living longer in our Phase 3 study."

For the second factor, the CEO stated:

We do not think the increased survival of the patients in our study is related to the dropout rate of patients either."

7. What is company's explanation (belief) for the delay?

By eliminating the factors other than Multikine that could contribute to this observed delay in reaching the required events, and because it is now established that cancer immunotherapy can produce a delayed survival benefit, we believe that Multikine is likely producing some kind of a survival benefit, just as it did in the final Phase 2 study."

All the items quoted seem to paint an optimistic picture of the trial outcome, which I will discuss in greater details later.

However, before I do that, I'd like to shows what results CVM may be expecting per the trial protocol.

The OS (overall survival) for the control arm

In various presentations, including the CEO's letter, the company mentioned several OS of the patients treated with SOC alone.

It should go without saying that the OS for the control arm, estimated or actual, is important in determining the final outcome of the phase 3 trial.

The paragraph below is taken from the company's 2019 annual report, page 5, which mentioned 3 OS for the control arm (55% for 3 years; 47% for 3 years; 37% for 5 years).

In this section, I will show what the expected results may look like under various OS scenarios* of the control arm.

I'll do so slowly first, using an example to be followed by a summary table.

*Notes:

I use the total patient number of 928 (i.e. without taking into account of any patients who may have dropped out), as CVM did not disclose such a number, nor consider it a contributing factor for the delay.

I also assume that the two arms are evenly distributed (1:1). Therefore, of a total of 928 patients, there are 464 (=928/2) patients randomized in each of the treatment arm and the control arm.

OS calculations for the treatment arm are for illustrative purpose only. They are not actual trial results.

An example: An OS for the control arm=55% at 3 years (CVM's assumed OS per study protocol).

55% of 464 patients in the controlled arm have survived by year 3, which meant 45% (209) of control arm patients died (= 464 x 45%).

Thus, at year 3, 89 deaths (= 298-209) in the treatment group were expected in order to reach the 298 death requirement per protocol.

If that's the case, then the OS rate for the treatment group is expected to be 80.8% (= [(464-89)/464] x 100%), which will make an improvement in OS of 46.9% (= (80.8-55)/55 x 100%)

Since 46.9% is greater than 10%, CVM's protocol probably expected to reach 298 deaths much quicker than 3 years.

Similarly, one can use the other two estimated OS values for the control arm (47% at 3 years, and 37% at 5 years as presented by CVM) to work out OS and improvement for the treatment arm.

Table 1

OS in control arm at year (# of deaths in control arm) Expected OS in treatment arm at year, if total 298 deaths is reached (# of deaths in treatment arm) Improvement% 55% at 3 years (209 deaths) 80.8% at 3 years (89 deaths) 46.9% 47% at 3 years (246 deaths) 88.8% at 3 years (52 deaths) 88.9% 37% at 5 years (292 deaths) 98.7% at 5 years (6 deaths) 166.8%

Discussion

In the letter, CVM's CEO seem to suggest that the 'survival benefit' of Multikine, rather other factors, can explain the 'better-than-expected' OS in the phase 3 trial (i.e. less than 298 deaths had occurred to date).

This would mean that the company is expecting something even better than the expected OS at 3 years in the treatment arm, calculated by using the OS of 55%, 47% in control arm at 3 years.

These improvements (46.9% or 88.9%) exceed even how the company claims Multikine treatment performed in its final phase 2 trial (a 33% OS improvement).

(Source: Corporate presentation, slide 16; red circles added for emphasis)

How the improvement is calculated is as follows:

33.1% = [(63.2-47.5)/47.5] x 100%

It should be noted that , unlike the figure of 63.2% (the OS in the Multikine plus SOC treated patients), the OS value used for the SOC-alone treated patients (47.5%) did not come from CVM's phase 2 study, but was the result of a literature survey (i.e. historical data).

In other words, 33% improvement in OS was not actual trial data generated in CVM's phase 2 trial, as there was no control arm.

No SOC-alone treated patients were studied in CVM's phase 2 trial to compare the OS improvement of Multikine treatment.

In my opinion, it is an inaccurate assertion by the CEO in his letter to the shareholders that

we believe that Multikine is likely producing some kind of a survival benefit, just as it did in the final Phase 2 study. [emphasis added]

CVM's phase 2 trial did not have a SOC-alone arm: "the 33% OS improvement" at 3 years is a best-case estimate, not a demonstrated fact.

In his letter, the CEO seems to suggest that there are no other probable explanations besides the ones which he mentioned, discussed and discounted.

However, I believe that there is a simple alternative which can explain why the 298 required deaths (to show 10% improvement in OS) have not occurred.

Namely, the estimated OS in the control arm are lower than the actual OS in the control arm during the 9 years since CVM's trial started.

Or to put it another way, the actual OS in the control arm are higher than what the company expected per trial protocol.

To illustrate this point, let us use different OS values than those CVM uses (55% or 47% at 3 years, 37% at 5 years).

According to this 2019 academic paper, 10 years OS for the head-and-neck cancer patients* by (cancer) site are:

Ten-year OS for HNSCC is less than controls. In 581 cases, OS differed between sites with p16+ oropharynx having the most favorable prognosis (87%), followed by oral cavity (69%), larynx (67%), p16− oropharynx (56%), and hypopharynx (51%)."

*Note: these patients may or may not be similar to the patients enrolled in CVM's trials, though they suffered the same type of cancer.

In the following, I'll use the four higher (than 55%) 10 years OS data (87%, 69%, 67%, 56%) of the cancer patients to illustrate my point.

Again, I will explain slowly the calculation before I summarize in a table.

Let's use 87% 10 years OS for the control arm in CVM's trial, which means by year 10 (or 2021), 87% of the 464 patients in the control arm are still living.

That would be 404 (= 464 x 87%) patients who have survived and 60 (= 464-404 or 464 x 13%) patients have died during the 10 years.

If Multikine is likely to have produced some kind of survival benefit (in the treatment group), as CVM claims to believe, and if we imagine that such a benefit meets the expectation (a 10% OS improvement in the treatment group), then 10 years OS in the treatment group would have to be around 95.7%. This is calculated as follows:

95.7% = [87% + (87 x 10%)]

This would mean that in the treatment group, at 10 years, 444 (= 464 x 95.7%) have survived, and only 20 patients died.

This would bring the total deaths to only 80 (= 60 + 20), not the required 298.

In other words, if the 10 years OS in CVM's control group is as high as 87%, then even if Multikine has produced 10% OS improvement, the trial would not have reached the required 298 death for it to stop and un-blind the data.

The table below show the results of the 10 years OS in the treatment arm and the numbers of deaths, using the higher OS in the control arm per 2019 paper.

Table 2

OS in control arm at 10 years (# of deaths in control arm) Estimated OS in treatment arm at 10 years, if Multikine produces 10% OS improvement (# of deaths in treatment arm) Total # of deaths at 10 years 87% (60 deaths) 95.7% (20 deaths) 80 69% (144 deaths) 75.9% (112 deaths) 256 67% (153 deaths) 73.7% (122 deaths) 275 56% (204 deaths) 61.6% (178 deaths) 382

It should be noted that only in the last scenario (56% OS control arm) does the total number of deaths (at 10 years) meet (exceed) the required 298.

In other words, if the actual OS is closer (and higher than 56%) to these numbers, rather than the lower estimates CVM expects, then even at 10 years, with a 10% OS improvement, the trial would still not have met the 298 death requirement for its stoppage.

Or in the 56% scenario, 298 deaths would have been reached before 10 years and the trial would have already ended.

Concluding thoughts

I hope that it's clearly illustrated that there is an alternate explanation that would point to a less optimistic view of the trial outcome: a higher-than-CVM-expected OS in the control arm.

The CEO's letter seems to suggest that the only reason for not reaching the 298 total deaths is because of the 'survival benefit' produced by Multikine in the treatment arm (i.e. Multikine plus SOC).

However, Table 1 shows that the company must have expected to meet the 10% OS improvement (or 298 total deaths) way before 3 years, when they designed the protocol assuming the 55% 3 years OS in the control arm.

Table 2 shows that a 10 years OS in the control arm of 67% or higher will mean that the trial would be unlikely to meet its required number of deaths, even if the 10% OS improvement has been produced in the treatment group.

I'm not sure what causes the inconsistency, but I suspect that it may have something to do with the un-reliablity of using historical, not actual, data to estimate (expect) the actual outcome.

As this phase 3 result is the most important catalyst for this company in the near to medium term, I estimate that a negative outcome would devastate the stock.

In my opinion, investors, existing or potential, should exercise great caution when they consider CVM's risk-and-reward as an investment opportunity.

That means not accepting what's being implied or presented by the company un-critically, but independently and with a healthy dose of skepticism.

I think that the risk of a trial failure is significant, as I observe major inconsistencies with the trial protocol's expected vs. actual timeline (less than 3 years vs. 9 years and counting).

There is no assurance that the required 298 deaths will ever be reached since it was not reached within 3 years, based on the company's assumptions.

Or even if it's reached, the OS improvement may in fact be less than 10%=failing to meet its stated primary end point= a trial failure.

For these reasons, in my opinion, CVM is a Sell or Avoid.

Post Script.

I note in CVM's presentation, the company seems to mark the investments of the CEO (and other insiders) as the key events of the company in the period of Aug 2018 to Jan 2020 (as see below).

(Source: Corporate presentation, slide 31; color circles added for emphasis)

I am not sure of the significance of this period (from Aug 2018 to Jan 2020), as the company has been in existence since 1987 or the significance of the CEO's investments in the company (who has been with the company since 1987 and as the CEO since 1995).

Perhaps another stock chart since 1987, CVM's inception, can show the investments made by other (non-CEO-non-insiders) investors' investments over the years.

(Source: Google Finance; CVM Max time frame chart ending on Feb 27, 2020)

