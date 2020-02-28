Gold Bull Will Extend Beyond Coronavirus

Gold’s meteoric rise in the wake of China’s coronavirus has been a boon for precious metals bulls, yet a number of commentators are now suggesting that once Wall Street’s virus-related panic subsides, gold’s bullish days will end. Contradicting this belief, however, is gold’s behavior even before coronavirus fears took hold. In this report, I’ll outline the case for a continued bull market even after global health fears have completely subsided.

While some analysts believe that gold’s main pillar of support has been low (or negative) interest rates, a case can easily be made that gold’s recent rally is based mainly on investors’ fears of the unknown. Simply put, they’re afraid of the potential for a global pandemic. They’re also afraid that China’s spreading coronavirus will put a significant damper on the global economy (even as it already has disrupted manufacturing and supply chains throughout Asia). And they’re afraid that even after the virus is fully contained, its negative after-effects will persist for months to come.

Such fears are certainly justified on a short-term basis, but the rapid response of China’s policymakers to the virus’s threat is comforting and should serve to prevent a prolonged global economic slowdown. China’s People’s Bank reacted quickly to the coronavirus by lowering its benchmark interest rate in order to mitigate the economic threat posed by the health scare.

According to CNBC, this was China’s first lending rate cut since October, so it’s evident that policymakers are making determined efforts to support the economy. The latest rate cut also honors an earlier pledge by China’s central bankers to intervene if necessary to prevent a virus-led recession, including the possibility of fiscal spending.

By providing official support, however, China’s policymakers are indirectly helping to support gold’s bull market. For not only do falling interest rates tend to benefit gold due to the diminished threat of competition for non-yielding bullion, but by reacting vigorously to the coronavirus it also justifies the market’s growing fears over the virus’s potentially negative economic consequences. In short, gold likes it when central bankers are actively intervening to support the economy.

A simple glance at gold’s recent performance is sufficient evidence that the metal’s price has drastically benefited from the worries swirling around global financial markets. The gold price even threatened to go parabolic until the Feb. 25 trading session, at which time profit-taking became evident. Yet gold’s price is still at a multi-year high and shows no signs of reversing its well-established long-term upward trend anytime soon. And as recent history suggests, the gold bull market which began in October 2018 will almost certainly continue beyond the coronavirus threat.

Source: BigCharts

The reason for embracing this belief is that while gold typically gets the most immediate benefits from a crisis (be it political or economic in nature), it also benefits from the residue of fear which always remains after a major threat has passed. Indeed, investors have shown a tendency in recent years to assume the worst-case scenario for virtually every threat that crosses the news wires. This ingrained willingness to “be afraid, be very afraid” is what has kept gold’s bull market alive and healthy. And almost certainly, it won’t dissipate even after the coronavirus is gone.

Besides clearly enjoying a “fear factor” advantage over other financial assets, gold is finally beginning to enjoy a decisive relative strength advantage over equities. Readers of this report will recall that I’ve harped incessantly in past weeks that the only missing ingredient for a powerful and sustained gold rally has been gold’s lack of strength versus the U.S. stock market. By comparing the gold price with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX), we can quickly see just how much of an advantage gold enjoys with equities. Shown below is the gold versus SPX ratio; as you can see, gold’s relative strength advantage over large-cap stocks is increasing.

Source: StockCharts

This is an important technical consideration given that market-moving institutional investors normally consider relative strength before making commitments to assets like gold. As long as gold is outperforming the SPX, it’s a safe assumption that big-time players will be looking to put money to work in the gold market, thereby providing additional support for the metal.

Beyond its latent fear factor support and growing attractiveness to institutions, gold also enjoys an advantage when compared with the safe-haven asset most heavily favored by the world’s investors. I’m referring of course to longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds, which have been subject to near-maniacal demand in recent weeks. Yet even despite the strong rally in longer-dated T-bond prices, gold’s relative performance has been impressive. The following graph, which shows the gold versus the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) performance, illustrates this point.

Source: StockCharts

Turning our attention to my favorite gold tracker, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), I consider the ETF’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains bullish as long as the 1.) the $15.00 level isn’t violated on an intraday basis; and 2.) the ETF’s price doesn’t close under the 15-day moving average on a weekly basis. For disclosure purposes, I’m currently long IAU.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, gold’s primary driver continues to be the widespread fears relating to the coronavirus threat. Yet even after the health crisis subsides, gold should still enjoy the support from residual fears which have plagued the market since at least 2018. Additionally, central bank intervention to prevent an economic slowdown will boost gold’s appeal by making the non-yielding metal more attractive when compared with sovereign bonds. Finally, gold’s increasing relative strength advantage over the U.S. stock market should serve to attract growing institutional support for the yellow metal. In view of these factors, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward gold is still warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.