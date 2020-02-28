Washington Prime's Dividend Cut Isn't A Complete Solution, While PREIT Can Bounce Back From Balance Sheet Woes

Washington Prime needs to prove that it can achieve its guidance to make the stock worth consideration for long-term investors.

By contrast, PREIT maintained its $0.21 per share common dividend this quarter even though it is about to violate its debt covenants.

This dividend cut will likely enable Washington Prime to remain compliant with its debt covenants in 2020, as long as NOI doesn't deteriorate too much.

After CBL & Associates (CBL) announced the suspension of all dividends (common and preferred) last December, the natural question was which mall REIT would be next. Both Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) seemed like good dividend cut candidates, based on their unsustainably high payout ratios.

On Wednesday, Washington Prime finally bowed to the inevitable and announced a 50% cut to its dividend. By contrast, PREIT announced last week that it would pay a $0.21 dividend on its common shares as usual this quarter, only to reveal in its Q4 earnings report that it needs immediate relief from its debt covenants.

(PREIT is close to violating multiple debt covenants. Source: PREIT Q4 Earnings Supplemental, p. 43)

Let's take a look at how these two turnaround projects performed last quarter and what to expect in 2020 and beyond.

Washington Prime finally acknowledges reality

Over the past couple of years, Washington Prime CEO Lou Conforti repeatedly defended the REIT's sky-high dividend, which recently yielded more than 40%. This confidence appeared to be rooted in a firm conviction that Washington Prime would soon return to strong NOI growth. Yet Washington Prime has consistently missed its NOI guidance in recent years.

As I noted last fall, the REIT entered 2017 expecting comparable NOI to rise 0%-1.5% year over year; instead, comp NOI fell 1.2%. In 2018, comp NOI fell 3%, compared to an initial projection of a 0%-1% decline. The pattern continued in 2019. Washington Prime's initial guidance called for a 1%-3% decline in comp NOI. Management even went as far as to predict (at the beginning of 2019) that comp NOI would rebound in 2020, rising 2%-3%.

Instead, comp NOI plummeted 5.4% in the first nine months of 2019, including a 5.5% decline in Q3. Even at the end of Q3, management said that full-year comp NOI would be down just 3%-4%, implying a massive sequential improvement in Q4. It also stuck with its forecast that comp NOI would grow by at least 2% in 2020.

Not surprisingly, these predictions were still far too bullish. Comp NOI declined 4.6% last quarter, improving only modestly sequentially. For the full year, comp NOI fell 5.2%, missing the low end of the most recent guidance by more than 1 percentage point and the low end of the initial guidance by more than 2 points. Furthermore, Washington Prime has already abandoned its 2020 comp NOI growth forecast and now expects a 0.5%-1.5% increase in that metric.

(Source: Washington Prime Group Q4 2019 Earnings Supplemental, p. 6)

It's important to note that Washington Prime's comp NOI metric somewhat arbitrarily excludes the REIT's "Tier 2" malls, as well as its noncore properties. Adding back those Tier 2 and noncore properties, as well as NOI from properties that have been sold, the actual full-year 2019 NOI decline was 9.5%.

With NOI plunging, Washington Prime was in danger of violating its debt-to-assets covenant soon. The debt-to-assets ratio started 2019 at 51.2% but had reached 56.9% by year-end: not far from the cap of 60% under its covenants.

Realistically, a dividend cut was the only viable option. Washington Prime slashed its quarterly payout by 50%, to $0.125 per share. This will free up more than $110 million of cash annually. Washington Prime still won't quite cover its dividend and planned capex from cash flow, but it expects to reap $50 million from asset sales this year, which should cover the rest and enable the REIT to remain within its covenants.

(Source: Washington Prime Q4 2019 Earnings Release, p. 5)

PREIT takes the other path

As noted above, PREIT declared a $0.21 per share dividend for its common stock last week. Yet it had even more reason than Washington Prime to reduce or suspend the dividend (or pay it in stock rather than paying in cash). As of the end of last quarter, PREIT was on the verge of tripping multiple debt covenants.

In its Q4 earnings release, PREIT stated, "The Company anticipates not meeting certain financial covenants during 2020. The Company is in active discussions with its lenders to modify the terms of its debt covenants to ensure compliance through September 30, 2020 and anticipates further discussions with lenders to modify the terms of the debt agreements on a long term basis." Indeed, it's virtually inevitable that it will trip at least one of the covenants this quarter, barring a modification of its agreements with lenders.

During the Q4 earnings call, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said that a meeting related to getting relief from the covenants "ended with the bankers congratulating us on the work we've done in our portfolio." Unfortunately, their congratulations doesn't mean they will give PREIT a pass.

At this point, there's no way to know what the lenders will demand. However, it's reasonable to guess that PREIT will have to suspend at least its common dividend temporarily. Creditors' main goal is to make sure they get repaid, and every dollar that goes out the door to shareholders is one less dollar available for them. A higher interest rate on the unsecured debt is another likely outcome, as suggested by one of the analysts on PREIT's earnings call.

What now?

Shares of Washington Prime surged after the REIT's earnings report, recouping some of their losses from the previous few days. That's not surprising, considering that short sellers had driven the stock to an all-time low in the expectation of a dividend cut. Short covering probably drove a lot of the buying on Thursday. By contrast, investors pummeled PREIT stock both due to coronavirus fears and the warning of an impending covenant breach. PREIT shares have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past week.

Data by YCharts

Washington Prime's dividend cut makes me incrementally more interested in the REIT. That said, management's track record of missing badly on its NOI guidance for three years in a row is concerning. The 2020 guidance implies 5-6 percentage points of acceleration in NOI trends relative to Q4, even though there has been very little momentum in this direction so far.

If Washington Prime misses its comp NOI guidance again in 2020, it would put further pressure on the REIT's cash flow and debt covenants, potentially forcing another dividend cut. As a result, I would want to see several quarters of improving NOI trends before considering a speculative investment in Washington Prime.

Conversely, PREIT's need for covenant relief makes me less bullish than I was previously, because its fate now depends partly on its lenders' actions. On the flip side, PREIT announced agreements to sell a variety of non-income-producing land parcels for $129 million to multifamily and hotel developers. If these deals close as expected over the next two years, they will help shore up the balance sheet.

Furthermore, PREIT's comp NOI (which excludes lease termination revenue) fell 3% last quarter, which marked a sequential improvement of nearly 3 percentage points compared to the 5.8% decline it reported in Q3. That makes PREIT's guidance of 0.7%-1.8% comp NOI growth in 2020 and an increase of up to 1% in total NOI seem achievable. As I have previously described, NOI from a slew of redevelopment projects is starting to ramp up, which will likely drive a return to NOI growth (and possibly FFO growth) for PREIT next quarter.

Due to the covenant issues and ongoing lender negotiations, PREIT stock is significantly riskier than Washington Prime stock right now. However, its business is fundamentally much healthier, both because it has higher-quality properties than Washington Prime and because it has invested far more aggressively in redeveloping former department store spaces. With a return to growth likely later this year and asset sales available to reduce leverage over time, PREIT stock has a ton of upside and is worth a look for risk-tolerant investors at its current beaten-down valuation.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.