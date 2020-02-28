Shovel Ready - Buy Ashtead/Sunbelt Before B Day

B Day in Britain is a now "banned" expression that once meant Brexit Day; the day Britain would leave the EU. That day is now in the past (I think but am not sure given the games played over that departure for so long!) so I shall reuse it for now to mean Budget Day - March 11.

On that day Britain's Finance Minister - quaintly named the Chancellor of the Exchequer - will deliver the first budget of Britain's new government. Among the key things in that budget will be an increase in infrastructure spending that could be as much as 28%, according to Berenberg. Already UK construction stocks are trading at multiyear highs partly in anticipation of that but I mostly avoid those because their ability to construct profits is woeful. Instead my "Buy before B Day" pick is Ashtead/Sunbelt (OTCPK:ASHTF)...

Ashtead/Sunbelt is the world's second larget construction equipment rental business. United Rental (NYSE:URI) is the larget but Ashtead - AHT for short - is beating it on nearly every metric including sales on URI's main market - the US. That has become AHT's main market too via its acquisition of Sunbelt Rentals the company name it is also using to expand in Canada

Sunbelt's US growth is coming from some market growth but also from eating into URI's and other rental companies market shares. There is also opportunity in the fragmentation that exists in the US. Three rental companies control just 23 per cent of the US by sales. The top 100 account for less than half. The leaders are growing faster, too. I have not seen recent figures but in the seven years to 2017, the top 10 rental companies grew at about twice the pace of all the rest. Ashtead sees even more potential to expand and has the financial strength to do so.

A comparison of some key metrics shows the following:

AHT URI

Gross margin % 77 39

Net margin % 17 14

Ops margin % 29 24

ROE % 29 32

Debt to capital % 65 75

Dividend % 1.48 0

Five year growth:

Revenue % 120 61

Stock price % 225 106

Source: Latest published period end results for each company including another that should raise eyebrows:

- AHT's non exec chairman's pay $380,000 (£292,000)

- URI's non exec chairman's pay $3.14 million!

Given AHT's outperformance on so many points it is surprising that URI tends to get more mention on SA and elsewhere than AHT. Perhaps that is because AHT does not have a US main board listing which is strange given that Sunbelt is far more important to it than the UK company A Plant.

Those wishing to know more about the company can find that on its website. More useful information can be found in this recent SA article by Cash-Centered Creep titled Ashtead Group: Fairly Valued I disagree with that Fair Value conclusion because of new opportunities arising in both the US and UK and I shall focus on those in the UK first:

The land where assets are liabilities

The UK may not be of much interest to readers in the US and elsewhere but it should be remembered that it is the world's fifth larget economy so AHT's strong presence there and in the US offers enormous opportunities if entrenched powers can be overcome. The UK Treasury - supposedly responsible for the country's financial matters - has long held the belief that assets are a liability because they cost money to maintain! They have no concept of such things as the Return on Investment from building roads, bridges, rail etc. Those non-believers work in this palace in London

and many are paid sufficiently to afford living there as well so do not suffer the daily misery of the estimated 900,000 who spend over two hours each day commuting to and from home to work in London(source: TUC) crushed like sardines onto trains whose timing track record is appalling.

Photo: Sky News

That Treasury mindset has helped ensure UK's history of investment in the EU is only a bit ahead of that in Greece, a country that has been in a mess for a long time. A major part of that lack is on central and local government owned or influenced infrastructure; roads, rail, hospitals, schools, sewerage and water supply systems, broadband etc. Those local governments have been starved of money by the central government while having other responsibilities piled on them such as installing EV charging stations from existing money. Those Treasury grandees look down from their ivory tower and wail about the country's very low productivity!

Over the 2010-2019 time scale the population has been growing at around 400,000 per year according to the UK Office of National Statistics; some 4 million more people by now. Many of those have arrived into the already overcrowded south. To give that some perspective, Birmingham - the country's 2nd larget city after London - together with its conurbations has a population of around 2 million so two new cities of that size should have been built by now. None has been started nor even contemplated and that gives some idea of the overload that exists on existing infrastructure. Housing alone is a crisis area that this BBC report says affects 8.4 million people in England alone.

Political changes (if those entrenched civil servants who resist all change not coming from themselves can beaten) maybe about to bring a transformation starting with bridging the enormous divide that has grown over the past 70 years between the former industrial north and the more service oriented economies of the south. The north east of England has become especially depressed as this Financial Times article shows.

That divide led to the left leaning Labour party having long term political "ownership" of much of the north with the south in the hands of the more right wing Conservative party, known as the Tories. Thus the divide got ever broader and little has been done over the years to improve matters whichever party was in power.

In the elections of December 2019 that all changed more or less unexpectedly and the Conservatives swept into office even in former Labour strongholds. It did so primarily on the promise of the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to finally get Britain out of the EU - the Brexit or B Day - but partly also with promises to help bridge that divide. Given his large majority in parliament he can get things done without much opposition there and when the next elections come in 5 years' time he will want to get reelected for another term. That will require repaying those in the north who loaned him their votes - as he has phrased it - so that they vote for him again.

Go North

The Industrial Revolution started in the north of England 250 years ago and brought wealth to the rest of the country with the beginning of the rail system that also led later to the development of the US and other countries. It has been shockingly neglected in both countries and in the UK no new mainline rail has been built north of London since the late 1800s!

All change here! The long discussed high speed rail - HS2 - linking the south to the north has now been given the go-ahead by Boris Johnson connecting with the Northern Powerhouse Rail and other rail projects in the north. Once completed (a Chinese firm has offered to build it in 5 years at much lower cost than UK firms who would take 15 plus years) it will lead to a total regeneration of the major cities in that part of the UK ; Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle and onwards into Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. Businesses will relocate from the overcrowded south and companies from other countries will move in too. Some local governments are getting on and doing their own thing after years of control and suppression by the central government in London. Leeds has attracted financials services companies away from that high cost southern city.

Jacobs (NYSE:J) has an important contract with Network Rail on rail projects around the country that will bring work to Ashtead directly and via the consequent other developments that will bring.

In the 1960s a wise man called Beeching led to the tear up of 5,000 miles of rail track built by the visionary Victorians who - fortunately for the UK - had not been taught by today's elites in London that "assets are a liability". 5,000 miles is a huge number for such a small country. This map overlay on a map of the US puts that in a clearer context

Source: Quora

With a total area of almost 3.8 million square miles, the United States is approximately 40 times the size of the UK. It is amazing that any rail was left in the UK but the foundations of many of those torn up - including rail bridge road crossings - still exist and new rail could easily be relaid to reconnect small towns with large ones using new technology light trains. One linking Edinburgh with the Borders region in Scotland has already been reopened and more such links are expected to follow.

This photo of that one is from visitscotland.

Manchester in the north west of Britain already has an important international airport that has been expanded recently, as shown in these manchesterairport.co.uk photos, to aid worldwide networking.

New clusters are forming around universities. Manchester is not only a football city it is becoming a university city too. One development known as ID Manchester - ID meaning Innovation District - will invest £1.5 billion/$1.9 billion transforming a tired old central campus into a shining educational, commercial and residential community. Graphene was invented on that campus - more will come in the future.

Manchester already has one of Europe's larget student populations.

Close to that project is another called Bruntwood. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is a tenant and has its graduate programme for sales there. Bruntwood's development company is aiming to build a network of such innovation districts in other parts of the UK with a university as its core.

Bucking the trend of car makers leaving the UK, such as Ford and GM, Jaguar LandRover will invest billions of pounds to develop new electric Jaguars at their plant near Birmingham.

Infinity Park in Derby is going hi-tech.

Britain is the only European country with any meaningful activity in artificial intelligence, AI, and it is outspending the US on a per capita base on mathematics research (Source: Financial Times). The EU is going to rely on regulation for its innovation! There are many such fast growing 21st century niches that Britain can develop for itself outside the EU and it is doing so on some of those campuses.

I do not know if it is too late or not to bridge the growing canyon that may cause Scotland to leave the UK in rebellion against being treated with contempt for so long by UK Prime Ministers who have totally disregarded the desire of the Scots to stay in the EU. Maybe that canyon will be partly bridged by the spectacular Queensferry Crossing that opened in 2017 and is massively improving the traffic flow in both directions, north and south. Whether it is a contributing cause or not I do not know but upmarket house prices in nearby Glasgow and Edinburgh have start to increase nicely recently after a long period of stagnancy. I drove over that bridge recently and found it inspirational to look at in real life. This photo only partially shows how something so necessary and so practical can also be a thing of great beauty.

Another big improvement is coming from the upgrading of the AI (M), a main road route in the northeast of England

Added to those already in motion developments driven by local politics fed up with neglect by those "superior" southerners in London, Boris Johnson and his team are talking of about forming three new specialist government clusters in northern cities with good transport and academic links that can then attract more investment and part diminish central government control in London. It would also provide higher paid jobs for local workers at all levels in the civil services with obvious benefits to local economies. According to the Institute for Government 68% of the country's most senior civil servants are based in London with the Treasury allegedly the worst offender with virtually no regional presence. Another department - the one in charge of Digital - is also concentrated in London so perhaps it is hardly surprising the country shockingly lacks a country wide digital infrastructure essential for business in the 21st century. But apart from bridging the economic divide there is a deeply entrenched cultural one too - many in the south consider themselves to be superior to their fellow countryman in the north! And that will cause mass internal resistance by those bureaucracies to any moves that the PM will find difficult to overcome but I hope this is one promise that he keeps in contrast to the many he has not on the way to the top.

There are other benefits that are probably not measurable in number terms but getting people away from those long and stressful work day commutes to where they can live closer to jobs must surely improve productivity and work life balance bringing further economic benefits locally as those people find they also have time to go out from home and enjoy themselves with their families. The self feeding benefits can be enormous.

It is difficult to put numbers to my words but HS2 alone is estimated to cost £106 billion ($2 billion) and even if the Chinese company gets the job and brings in its own workers and machines from China the work on other things that will be created along the route - such as town expansions, road upgrades etc - will bring much work to Ashtead and local companies in the regions it passes through.

We shall see on B Day how much the government will spend but the guesstimates are pouring in. Analysis from The Resolution Foundation predicts government spending will rise above the £1tn mark for the first time in history by 2023-24. That report comes as the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, prepares to deliver what is widely expected to be one of the most expansionary Conservative budgets in a generation.

There is much that is shovel ready and waiting for the financial go ahead so the time to buy Ashtead is now with buyers helped by lower prices caused by the current Corona Virus panic.

So much for the UK and its potential building of all those "liabilities", the US needs plenty of those as well! Some are shovel ready long awaiting the money to go ahead and some have started including the...

US Gateway Projects

This from Gateway's website:

The Gateway Program is the most urgent infrastructure program in America.

Gateway is a comprehensive rail investment program that would improve reliability, resiliency and redundancy while creating new capacity for a critical section of the Northeast Corridor - NEC - the most heavily used passenger rail line in the country.

The Gateway Program Development Corporation - GDC - a partnership of the States of New York, New Jersey and Amtrak - oversees delivery of the Gateway Program, with support from partner agencies. The NEC serves a region that is home to 17 percent of the U.S. population and 97 Fortune 500 company headquarters, and an area that contributes 20 percent of the national GDP. The NEC is a vital artery in the region and a critical element of the national transportation network, linking millions of people to good jobs, and connecting this region with the rest of the country. GDC's programme will increase capacity between Newark, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Station - PSNY - in New York City. This section of the NEC handles approximately 450 trains per day and over 200,000 daily Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT passenger trips, and directly serves PSNY - the busiest rail station in America. This busy, 10-mile stretch of the NEC includes the North River Tunnel under the Hudson River, which has deteriorated due to age, intensive use, and damage sustained from saltwater exposure during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

It is easy to brush that off as just a railway but it must be remembered that is rail that opened up the US following its invention in Britain way back in the Industrial Revolution days and has done it recently for China helping take it from nowhere to becoming the 2nd larget world economy in the past 30 years. In the past ten years alone China has built more high speed rail than the rest of the world's combined total. The US has still not built one inch of high speed rail!!

At 15,500 miles, the country's "bullet train" network is the world's larget, by far. And it's getting larger. The China Railway Corp., the country's government-owned train operator, is currently getting close to finishing the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, a high speed line spanning more than 80 miles.

Source: Google images

China Railway Corp is the company that is offering to build the UK's HS2 in one third of the time and at much lower cost than UK companies can do it!

Perhaps they should offer to build some in the US as city centre to city centre times are faster than flying for distances of 500 miles or less and much more relaxing. That means higher productivity too.

Much has been said of the sorry state of US infrastructure generally and there is a summary here; the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) gave the U.S. a D+ rating as recently as 2017. Additionally, the ASCE estimates that the country needs around $4.5 trillion by 2025 just to repair roads, airports, bridges, dams, schools and more.

Even worse, according to the ASCE:

"The cost of deteriorating infrastructure takes a toll on families' disposable household income and impacts the quality and quantity of jobs in the U.S. economy…. From 2016 to 2025, each household will lose $3,400 each year in disposable income due to infrastructure deficiencies."

New York's Brooklyn Bridge is one of more than 47,000 bridges identified as "structurally deficient," according to the annual report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Collectively, more than 30% of urban U.S. roads are in poor shape. And about 33% of bridges are more than 50 years old.

In the meantime China has built that huge network of high speed rail that I mentioned above. It also leads the world with 5G - much to the displeasure of the US president - and may one day connect the world with 21st century hybrid electrical power lines while the UK and US still use some T&D lines installed in the 19th! Dare I suggest the US and the rest of the west should copy the country they accuse of being a copier!

There is hope that could soon change and in the right direction. Along with President Donald Trump's infrastructure plans, Congress wants to move forward with a $760 billion plan to fund infrastructure improvement throughout the country over five years. The Democrats' framework proposes $329 billion for roads and bridges, $55 billion for passenger rail, $30 billion for airport investments, $50.5 billion for wastewater infrastructure, $86 billion for expanding broadband access for rural areas, and $12 billion for a "next-generation 911 system for emergency calls, according to The Hill contributor Cristina Marcos.

That is small money compared to that $4.5 trillion needed by 2025 just for repairs, as mentioned above, and since both political parties agree much needs to be done it is a sad reflection on US politics today that they cannot cooperate on just one such important thing for the sake of all Americans instead of doing nothing while China - with its "inferior" style of politics - gets things done!

President Trump promised to get things done in his last election campaign. He has another coming up and campaigning will start again soon. Maybe this time things will really be different....

The Shovels are ready

Maybe the US will have the equivalent of B Day after November's elections. Britain's is on March 11. One thing is becoming more and more certain and that is infrastructure spending in the US and UK will recover and once things get started I suspect that recovery will be V shaped and will feed on itself.

It is not only that new government spending, others are also preparing to pour money into both US and UK infrastructure investments. The Financial Times recently reported that Blackstone is planning to use money from a $14 billion Saudi Arabia backed infrastructure fund and is setting up a team in London to invest in electricity, water, fibre internet, data centres and telecoms towers. That report also stated that Saudi Arabia has pledged to match up to £20 billion in contributions from other investors with a provision that at least 70% be invested in the US where Mr Trump has promised to "build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful country". He went to a different school to I where I was taught not to use and so often but all those ands add up to a lot of money!

AND many companies will benefit. Readers might mention in comments their favourite infrastructure/construction companies. Most I look at do not operate in both countries and most appear to offer suicide prices in order to win jobs!

Ashtead/Sunbelt (OTCPK:ASHTF) - or AHT on the London home exchange where I own it - makes good profits and is strong in both countries with shovels ready work. The stock prices of some construction (profitless) companies in the UK have gone up already in anticipation of B Day. Ashtead has not done so significantly yet because it is not such an obvious choice but those construction companies will be among its many customers because it is involved in the entire pipeline of construction and maintenance in both the UK and US.

From their website -

"What we do... At Ashtead we enable our customers to focus on what they do best by renting them the equipment they need when they need it, fully maintained and serviced by us. They can then be certain that they have the right equipment for the job and that it is ready to work immediately, efficiently and safely. Our complete range of equipment, from small hand-held tools to the larger aerial work platforms, is available to rent from our national store networks in the US and UK and we back our service commitment with a guarantee."

My recommendation is to buy before B day on March 11 and - although it is horrible to talk about doing so with something so awful - take advantage of the price panic caused by that awful corona virus that I hope gets fixed very, very soon.

Best wishes to all and I hope it affects none of you or your loved ones.

Apart from that horrible thing hitting so many around the world there could be downsides, as there always are in economic cycles, but Ashtead has a strong balance sheet and in past downturns has mostly flatlined while others sank. And the upside would be limited if the infrastructure spending I talk about fails to happen but since that has been delayed for almost decades now further delays could seriously stymie economic growth in both the UK and US and that would limit the growth of most stocks.

