Performance Shipping - Cheap Aframax Tanker Play But Not A Buy Yet

Providing revised net asset value estimates. After the recent share price plunge, discount has increased to approximately 67.5%.

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

A lot has happened since my last update on emerging Aframax tanker play Performance Shipping in November:

After taking delivery of its second ("Briolette") and third ("P. Fos") Aframax tankers in November 2019 and January 2020 respectively, the company recently announced the acquisition of an additional Aframax tanker:

Performance Shipping Inc. (...) today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to purchase a 2007 built Aframax tanker vessel, the M/T FSL Shanghai, from an unaffiliated third party seller for a total purchase price of US$26.0 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by the end of March 2020.

Quite contrary to previous Aframax tanker acquisitions, the company's Chairman and CEO Symeon Palios did not take part in the transaction, resulting in no additional dilution to existing shareholders.

Photo: Recently acquired Aframax tanker "Virgo Sun" (now renamed "P. Fos") spotted at Trieste, Italy in late August 2019 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

The vessel will be renamed "P. Kikuma" and matches the recently acquired "P. Fos" in age and purchase price. All of the company's Aframaxes are currently trading in the spot market.

In addition, Performance Shipping announced the sale of its last remaining Post-Panamax containership, the "Rotterdam" for a price of $18.5 million before commissions. After the completion of the sale, the company will own just one, fairly old Panamax boxship, the 2001-built "Pamina".

In late January, the company reported Q4 and full year 2019 results. While the new Aframax tankers contributed significantly to adjusted net income of $1.7 million, the company still didn't manage to generate cash flow from operations.

Earlier this month, Performance Shipping reported the buyback of an aggregate 287,692 shares under its recently renewed $6 million share repurchase program.

In addition, the number of outstanding Series B-2 preferred shares was reduced from 1,500 to 1,200. Remember, these shares are the remnants of the infamous 2017 Kalani Investment recapitalization transaction.

After giving effect to Kalani preferred share conversions and the company's repurchases, total outstanding shares calculate to 49.15 million.

As a result of the changes discussed above, I have updated my net asset value ("NAV") estimate:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

While the number of outstanding shares has increased just slightly from my November 2019 NAV calculation, I have reduced aggregate net asset value by almost 15% to reflect the lower than expected sales price for the "Rotterdam", a considerably weaker tanker rate environment and the general turmoil in the shipping markets after the recent coronavirus outbreak.

But given the 30%+ decline in the stock price since my last article, the discount to estimated net asset value per share has actually increased from close to 60% in November to approximately 67.4% today.

While the impact of the coronavirus will likely be felt through almost all vessel classes, Aframax tanker rates are expected to hold up quite well when compared to VLCCs as they are mainly driven by increased oil exports from the U.S. to Europe.

On the surface, the shares appear to be an interesting bet, particularly after the recent plunge but I would urge investors to remain on the sidelines due to a number of concerns:

Seasonally weaker tanker rates could be further impacted by a coronavirus-related slowdown in demand. General stock market weakness. A potential near-term reverse stock split as the company only has until March 4 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement. That said, the company might be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period. The company apparently having abstained from further buybacks over the past two weeks as the stock has plunged by 30% on very low volume. Potential additional selling pressure by Kalani converting the remainder of its preferred shares.

Bottom Line:

Performance Shipping continues its transformation into an Afraxmax tanker pure play but a seasonally weaker rate environment and the ongoing coronavirus disruptions don't exactly bode well for the company's shares, even after the recent 30% plunge.

Add the company-specific issues discussed by me above and investors would be well served to remain on the sidelines for now.

Personally, I sold the remainder of my long position at the end of last year and am now hoping for a reverse split to cause another sell off in the shares which I intend to use to build a new position going into the company's Q1/2020 results in early May which should benefit substantially from the very strong rate environment enjoyed until mid-January.

Should the company indeed deliver strong headline numbers, the shares could be up for a likely short-lived but nevertheless violent recovery rally, particularly with a potentially much lower number of shares outstanding at that time.

