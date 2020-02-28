Granite Construction Faces Potential Scrutiny Over Its Accounting Similar To Fluor

Fluor Corporation (FLR) recently reported its preliminary fourth-quarter results and announced that it is under SEC investigations related to its 2Q19 charges. The stock has corrected over 40% since this announcement. Granite Construction (GVA) is another company that took significant charges in 2Q19. Granite is facing execution issues and has taken charges in four mega projects (I,II,III,IV) booked between 2012 and 2014 in its heavy civil business. This includes Tappan Zee project, a Joint Venture led by Fluor Corporation. If Fluor is under investigation because of the charges it took in 2Q19, it is likely that Granite may also come under scrutiny. As of the last quarter-end, Granite's heavy civil business had a backlog between $1.6 bn to $1.7 bn out of which ~$300 mn is related to these four mega projects and ~$700 mn from other projects booked between 2014 to 2017. Post-2017, management was extra conservative in booking large projects, focusing primarily on smaller faster turnaround projects, where the chances of major charges are relatively less.

Usually, when an Engineering and Construction company executes a multiyear project, management estimates the amount of revenue the project can generate and its associated cost. They use the percentage of completion method and book profit along the way. But often there are disputes between contractor and project owner especially in the cases with change orders. There might also be circumstances like delays in project completion, an increase in the cost of completion, etc. which might impact the profitability of a particular project. So, if the company has booked profit based on the percentage of completion method, it might need to revise its estimates and take charges when final estimates are different from initial estimates.

Explaining the company's revenue and profit recognition and associated risk factors, management has mentioned in its 10-K:

The accuracy of our revenue and profit recognition in a given period depends on the accuracy of our estimates of the cost to complete each project. Cost estimates for all of our significant projects use a detailed “bottom up” approach, and we believe our experience allows us to create materially reliable estimates.There are a number of factors that can contribute to changes in estimates of contract cost and profitability. The most significant of these include: the completeness and accuracy of the original bid;

costs associated with scope changes;

changes in costs of labor and/or materials;

extended overhead and other costs due to owner, weather and other delays;

subcontractor performance issues;

changes in productivity expectations;

site conditions that differ from those assumed in the original bid;

changes from original design on design-build projects;

the availability and skill level of workers in the geographic location of the project;

a change in the availability and proximity of equipment and materials;

our ability to fully and promptly recover on affirmative claims and back charges for additional contract costs; and

the customer’s ability to properly administer the contract. [Emphasis ours.]

The company has had issues with the reliability of its estimates and over the last few years, it has seen several downward revisions in project profitability estimates.

Source:10-K

However, last year was exceptionally bad and in the first nine months of 2019 Granite had $264.1 mn of downward revisions in project profitability estimates which is more than the previous three years combined.

In the second quarter alone, the company took $161.1 mn in charges out of which $143.7 mn ($106.7 mn after-tax) were related to the four mega projects.

These kinds of charges are an analyst nightmare and there is very little he/she can do to accurately predict them. These issues become very visible towards the completion of a project when the profitability of the project can be estimated more precisely and inaccuracies in initial estimates become apparent. Management often has some leeway in doing initial estimates of a project's profitability. If management has not been conservative while doing initial estimates, we are likely to see big writedowns.

Granite used to be a conservative company. Until 2013, the company used to defer realizing profits on its large projects until they were at least 25% complete. It was management's belief that until a project reaches 25% completion, there might not be sufficient information to determine project profitability. However, management did away with this requirement from 2014 and replaced “25% completion” with the time “until there is sufficient information to determine the estimated profit on the project with a reasonable level of certainty”. This gave management more leeway in arriving at their profitability estimates and the kind of charges which Granite has taken since then indicates that management has been anything but conservative with the estimates. Below are the relevant excerpts from the company's 10-Ks.

Revenue and Earnings Recognition for Construction Contracts Revenue and earnings on construction contracts, including construction joint ventures, are recognized under the percentage of completion method using the ratio of costs incurred to estimated total costs. For the majority of our contracts, revenue in an amount equal to cost incurred is recognized prior to contracts reaching at least 25% completion, thus deferring the related profit. Based on historical experience, it is our judgment that until a project reaches at least 25% completion, there may be insufficient information to determine the estimated profit other than to be reasonably certain that a contract will not incur a loss. In the case of large, complex projects we may defer profit recognition beyond the point of 25% completion based on an evaluation of specific project risks. Source: 2013 10-K

Revenue and Earnings Recognition for Construction Contracts Revenue and earnings on construction contracts, including construction joint ventures, are recognized under the percentage of completion method using the ratio of costs incurred to estimated total costs. Revenue in an amount equal to cost incurred is recognized until there is sufficient information to determine the estimated profit on the project with a reasonable level of certainty. Source 2014 10-K

Out of four mega projects, Granite is executing, three are expected to be completed towards the middle of this year while one will likely be completed by the end of next year. So, there are good chances of further writedowns in the current year and next. Analysts are also worried that there might be issues with the profitability of Granite's other large projects booked between 2014 to 2017.

Granite usually reports its fourth-quarter earnings in the second half of February. But it looks like it has been delayed this time around. At the time of writing this article, I don't see any press release for Q4 2019 earnings date.

This delay, the news of SEC investigations in Fluor's accounting and $100mn plus of after-tax charge which Granite took in 2Q19 indicates the company's Q4 2019 earning release might not be a positive event for the company. Fellow Seekingalpha author Bryan Shealy wrote a bullish article on the company in December pointing that it is trading near book value. I do agree with the valuation argument but it rarely matters when there is so much uncertainty about the future charges. The matter could become worse if the company faces SEC investigation similar to Fluor. I will suggest a near term caution on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.