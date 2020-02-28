The High-Quality Hunt: Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti is a high-quality tech firm that continuously returns excess cash to shareholders and has established itself in the network hardware space.

I am sure that you've heard the Buffett quote, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." This quote is chiseled into the minds of many investors. The philosophy itself has helped Warren Buffett do quite well too over his many years of investing. I mean, look at this Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) chart compared to the S&P.

Why waste our time scraping the bottom of the barrel looking at low-quality firms and seeing if there's perhaps a hint of cigar butt in there? An alternative would be to start with, like Buffett, the wonderful companies. We're looking for the companies that are generating free cashflows hand over fist. Companies returning capital. Companies with growth prospects. Once we've found the wonderful companies, that's when we can start getting picky about valuations.

Well, today, I bring you a wonderful company, Ubiquiti (UI). Ubiquiti is trading down over 30% from its 52-week high and has been going through a bit of a rough patch. However, the fundamentals appear to be solid. Given the ongoing market turmoil, if our money is to be in play, it should be in businesses that have the fundamentals right, so let's take a more in-depth look at Ubiquiti and see if it is worth our investment dollars.

Growth and Profitability

For the past several years, Ubiquiti has been a high flying tech play, so much so that Citron Research believed the company to be a sham (more on this later). More recently, that growth has slowed, but make no mistake about it, Ubiquiti is a growing, and profitable company.

In the most recent quarter, Ubiquiti reported revenues of $308.3M, just $1M more than the same period of the prior year. For high growth investors, this set off several warning bells, which caused a significant gap down in the stock.

The gap downs have been a little excessive, in my opinion. Ubiquiti over the trailing 12 months is still seeing 8.35% revenue growth and 14% year-over-year growth in operating income. While not as high-flying as it once was, these are certainly not numbers to scoff at.

Better yet, the cash flow. Ubiquiti last year produced $279.8M in unlevered free cash flow, and that's a value that keeps on growing. In the previous five years, Ubiquiti has outpaced the competition in terms of cash flows over assets.

Company CFOA Ubiquiti 1.13 Cisco (CSCO) 0.66 PC-TEL (PCTI) 0.30 Motorola Solutions (MSI) 0.51 CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) 0.29

Table: Last five years of cash flows divided by current assets

While growth may be slowing, I don't think it stops outright or reverses course. Ubiquiti has a wide range of products that benefit from any degree of expansion in the economy. Whether it's a new hotel, shopping mall updates, or a new stadium, they're likely turning to Ubiquiti's products to provide patrons with network access.

5G, which is on the horizon, may also spur networking updates of tech-savvy individuals or small to medium-sized businesses that want to keep on top of things.

The Short Interest

Anyone with any interest in investing in Ubiquiti is likely well aware that the company has a significant short interest. While it has come down over time, it still makes up more than a quarter of the float.

I get it too, Ubiquiti is a unique company, particularly when it comes to its origins. Founder and CEO Robert Pera is just 41 years old. He founded the company in his 20's using $30,000 of his own money. He didn't take outside investment and has built a $9B company over the last 17 years while maintaining substantial control.

These reasons, in part, contributed to Andrew Left's decision to call for his legion of fans to begin shorting the stock. In true Citron fashion, the "exposé" was released to their website with an ever so unambiguous headline of "CITRON EXPOSES UBIQUITI NETWORKS."

The many "red flags" presented in the piece can be summed up as Ubiquiti performing better than their competitors in several metrics. Citron's no. 1 red flag was that CEO Robert Pera used the word "misunderstood" on a conference call. I, too, have used the word "misunderstood" in the workplace, but I wasn't robbing the coffers. I'm sure it comes as no surprise to readers that Ubiquiti is still alive and well more than two years later.

Citron also claims that Ubiquiti is lying about an "evangelical [like] community." Working in the tech industry, I can, anecdotally, confirm that consumers love Ubiquiti and its products. I mean, the following quote made me laugh out loud. Yes, people are passionate about their home networks.

Are people so passionate about their home router that they are telling all of their friends and staying up at night helping other people set up their routers? Do people get 'evangelical' about their access point in their homes?

Returning Value

Since the Citron publication in 2017, Ubiquiti has been busy leaving the shorts behind. The company has been acquiring large amounts of stock and paying dividends to boot.

In March of 2018, $200M of buybacks were authorized; they have since been completed. In November of 2019, it was confirmed that the company had powered through another $500M of buybacks and a further $200M was approved. If Ubiquiti is such a fraudulent company, they're sure going the wrong way about doing things.

On top of those buybacks, Ubiquiti also pays investors a dividend. The yield is small (<1%), but they did bump it recently. Going forward, I would expect that the dividend bumps become the new normal at Ubiquiti rather than buybacks as Robert Pera looks to pay himself (he takes no salary and no bonuses).

Potential Coronavirus Impact

It's a section I feel we have to have in all of these articles now, especially as it seems like manufacturing will see several months (at least) of a backlog. Ubiquiti products are manufactured in China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, so there is the potential for increasing prices and delays over the next couple of quarters.

Investing in quality companies is a long game. So while near-term impacts may increase volatility, I think that Ubiquiti has some potential over the long-term. This is especially true of a company that so devoutly returns capital to customers at the level Ubiquiti has been doing over the past few years.

Comparing Ubiquiti to Peers

On a multiples basis, Ubiquiti is still very much valued by the market with reasonable growth prospects in mind. Their closest peer, Cisco, is cheaper on many facets, but Ubiquiti is less than 1/20th the size.

As you can see on an EV to Revenues basis, Ubiquiti is running at roughly twice the price. However, growth could end up balancing this out. As Ubiquiti branch into other product offerings and continue to grow their user base, they can be expected to grow revenues at 10-14% per year versus Cisco, which would be closer to 5%.

Here are the geometric means for return on assets and return on capital from Ubiquiti and several other companies that could be considered peers. As you can see, it's not even close. Ubiquiti is the fastest growing and best-returning stock in the sector.

Company 5 Year Geometric ROA 5 Year Geometric ROC Ubiquiti 0.32 1.02 Cisco 0.08 0.21 PC-TEL -0.07 -0.04 Motorola Solutions 0.06 0.16 CalAmp Corp. 0.04 0.14

Is Ubiquiti A Buy?

Ubiquiti has seen remarkable growth and has returned capital to shareholders for the last several years at a high volume. Dividend increases mean that Ubiquiti management likely sees things leveling out over the long-term, which has caused several recent dips making an entry into the stock cheaper.

With that, though, Ubiquiti is expensive on a peer comparison basis. It doesn't matter which multiple you pick; Cisco is roughly half the price on any of them. So, can we expect Ubiquiti to make up the difference? I think it's possible.

As I had mentioned earlier, Ubiquiti has many more prospects and possible exits that Cisco, given its size, could not reasonably work with. Ubiquiti could be acquired, they could go private (CEO Para currently owns more than 80%), and they could continue to expand product offerings while maintaining superior quality, as they do today.

If we assume 10% forward revenue growth while maintaining similar margins, Ubiquiti could be putting out some $450M in free cash flow in 2025. This is excellent compounding, but one thing investors should be wary of is a contraction of multiples. While Ubiquiti is a high-flying, high-prospect company today, those things can change. Ubiquiti will have to, one day, come back to Earth and trade at similar multiples to established peers like Cisco or Motorola Solutions.

Company P/E P/FCF Ubiquiti 26.84 27.4 Cisco 16.67 13.1 PC-TEL N/A 28.47 Motorola Solutions 35.98 19.5 CalAmp Corp. N/A -20.8

That right there is my biggest fear for the company, and the only reason I am "Neutral" on the stock today. If Ubiquiti's valuations were to fall more in-line and a P/FCF multiple of 24x was assigned (CSCO is 13.1x, MSI is 19.5x, UI is currently 27.5x), Ubiquiti's 2025 market cap would be just $10.8B, or an 18% increase over today. Buybacks could make this value a little more enticing, but it doesn't shift me to a "Buy."

I will be staying on the Ubiquiti sidelines for now, but I am excited to see where this company goes in the future.

