Home Depot - Safe But Expensive

Debt levels are not concerning at this point and the company could continue to service it and pay dividends in a downturn by cutting buybacks.

Strong End to 2019 With Conservative Guidance

The Home Depot (HD) recently reported 4Q and FY 2019 results. (HD fiscal years end in late January or early February of the subsequent calendar year.) While reported sales were down 2.7% for 4Q and up 1.9% for the full year, there was an extra week in fiscal 2018. Correcting for this extra week which had $1.7 billion in sales, 4Q 2019 sales were up 4% and full year 2019 sales were up 3.5%. Operating margin was a strong 14.4% with lower SG&A expense and no impairments vs. the prior year. Helped also by a lower tax rate, Home Depot beat EPS expectations with results of $2.28 in 4Q and $10.25 for FY 2019.

Guidance for 2020 seemed tepid. While sales growth is expected to continue in the 3.5-4% range, operating margin is expected to decline to 14.0% and tax rate is forecasted slightly higher at 24%. As a result, net income is expected to be little changed. Thanks to $5 billion of share buybacks, 2020 EPS is expected to increase about 4% in 2020, to $10.45.

Data Source: Home Depot 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

Company guidance was below the analysts' consensus of $10.55 heading into the earnings report. Surprisingly on a very weak day for the market in general, HD stock ended down less than 1% after trading higher most of the day.

On the earnings call, management noted that 2020 would be a peak spending year for the One Home Depot initiative, with total capex of $2.8 billion. I covered the One Home Depot program in my August 2019 article, "Home Depot - Great Retailer At A Fair Price". With $13.5 billion of operating cash flow forecasted for 2020, free cash flow would be $10.7 billion. This would be down from $11.05 billion in 2019.

Home Depot announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.50 per share and targeted $5 billion of buybacks. This would amount to about $11.5 billion of capital return to shareholders and increase net debt by about $800 million. The company regularly returns capital in excess of free cash flow but it is encouraging to see the forecasted excess decline for 2020. Current debt levels appear manageable and the company should be able to manage through an economic downturn by further reducing share buybacks. Home Depot continues to perform well operationally but the prospect of slower buybacks or dividend increases in future years may cause the share price to increase at a slower rate. I am comfortable continuing to hold Home Depot but would not buy more at these levels.

Evolving Capital Return Policy

In the initial aftermath of the last recession, Home Depot balanced free cash flow with dividends and share buybacks. Starting in 2013, the company increased buybacks considerably. As a result, total dividends plus buybacks exceeded free cash flow by $2 to $4 billion per year.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Page, HD 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

The direct result of this capital return policy was that in 2013 debt began increasing and shareholders' equity began decreasing. In 2018, equity fell below zero.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Page, HD 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

While the decreasing equity looks scary, it is not a problem by itself. Home Depot has managed to continue growing income and free cash flow every year. Interest Coverage, or operating income divided by net interest expense, has been stable at around 15 for the last five years. Additionally, book equity understates the value of long-standing stores and distribution centers valued at historical cost minus depreciation. The actual replacement value of these assets is probably much higher.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Page, HD 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

Although Home Depot's capital return in excess of free cash flow has not been a problem so far, we can see it begin affecting policy as free cash flow growth slows. In 2020 the company is forecasting the first free cash flow decline in a decade. FCF growth may resume in the future as the One Home Depot capex declines and the project begins to deliver benefits. Still, the company has reduced its buyback plan to $5 billion, a level not seen since 2012. Planned capital return for 2020 only exceeds FCF by $760 million.

In addition to the lower buyback amount, the dividend increase in 2020 is 10%, the lowest on a percentage basis since 2012. The reduced buybacks and rate of dividend increase will likely reduce the rate of share price growth, at least until it is clear the company can resume growing free cash flow.

Safety In A Downturn

Slowing growth could be an obstacle to share price appreciation, especially with Home Depot priced at 22.7 times 2020 earnings. While I would not buy more HD here, I think the dividend will be safe, even in the event of a recession. Going back to the last economic cycle, operating cash flow peaked in FY 2006 at $7.66 billion. It bottomed in FY 2010 at $4.59 billion. This is a decline of 40% from peak to bottom. I would not expect the next recession to be driven by a housing market collapse, so the next free cash flow decline for Home Depot should not be as large. Nevertheless, if we do take 40% off of 2019's operating cash flow of $13.72 billion, we get $8.23 billion. With capital spending coming to an end for One Home Depot, the company should be able to get down to $1.8 billion of sustaining capex, at least for the duration of a recession. That would put recession-level free cash flow at $8.23 - 1.8 = $6.43 billion. This is about equal to 2020 dividends, so the company could cover them by eliminating buybacks.

Conclusion

Home Depot has been a best in class retailer with great operations. This has resulted in 9 years of free cash flow growth, growing dividends, and strong buybacks. Free cash flow is forecasted to be down slightly in 2020 as the company wraps up its One Home Depot spending. If the economy cooperates, FCF growth can resume in 2021 as the benefits of One Home Depot begin to be delivered. Still, buybacks and dividend increases have slowed down for 2020. This creates headwinds for further price appreciation in HD shares given the current growth-like P/E of 22.7 times earnings. In the event of a recession, the dividend should still be safe, however. Using the 2006-2010 experience for comparison, FCF during the next recession should at least cover the $1.50 quarterly dividend if buybacks are suspended completely. I would not buy more Home Depot at these levels, but I feel safe holding it for the dividend income through the next recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.